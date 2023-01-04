Week 17 & 18 Fantasy Football: Status Updates

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·3 min read
Week 17 & 18 Fantasy Football: Status Updates

We understand Yahoo Fantasy Football managers are awaiting news regarding the postponed Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Our main concern is Damar Hamlin’s health at this time. Our thoughts are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills. These are unprecedented circumstances so we wanted to provide as much clarity as we can while awaiting the NFL’s final decision on the game.

Here’s what you need to know if you are competing in a season-long fantasy league with active playoffs

  • Week 17 will be finalized and standings will update for now, but scoring updates will be applied once a decision regarding the Bills-Bengals game status is made by the NFL. Waivers will be processed as normal for leagues playing in Week 18.

  • Yahoo will be honoring the official NFL Gamebook for Week 17 by updating the stats and fantasy scores in our game to match the official record.

  • If official NFL scoring changes impact the result of your Week 17 matchup, we will retroactively adjust Week 18 matchups to reflect the change.

  • Payouts for Private and Public Prize Leagues will not be processed until a final decision is made by the NFL on the Bills-Bengals game status.

  • League commissioners have the choice to make manual changes through their COMMISSIONER TOOLS but we encourage commissioners to wait until the NFL makes a final decision on the game's status.

  • If your league has any active Week 18 playoff matchups, you should set your lineup as usual.

The Week 17 Bills-Bengals game is currently in a postponed state. As such, all stats accumulated hold as is for now (as per official NFL gamebook).

IN THE EVENT OF A BILLS-BENGALS GAME CANCELLATION

  • If the game is declared final by the NFL and scored as is (meaning the score is finalized as 7-3), all fantasy points will remain as is.

  • If the game is canceled and stats are zeroed out by the NFL, all fantasy points accumulated in the Bills-Bengals game will be zeroed out to reflect the official record.

IN THE EVENT OF A BILLS-BENGALS GAME CONTINUATION

  • If the game resumes (at any point in the future), scores will accrue as they normally would for Week 17 matchups. This will impact Week 17 results and Week 18 matchups may be impacted (as necessary).

    • Example: A manager who wins their Week 17 matchup may end up losing after we apply stat corrections following the completion of the Bills-Bengals game. That manager’s Week 18 matchup would then be a 3rd-place game rather than the championship game.

Re-scoring previous weeks is not something we take lightly, as these are truly unprecedented circumstances. However, we want to ensure a fair outcome for all impacted matchups. We hope to never have to implement re-scoring previous weeks in the future.

Waivers will be processed as normal for leagues playing in Week 18.

Thank you for choosing our platform for your fantasy experience and we truly appreciate your patience during this time.

Please bookmark this article to monitor the latest updates and follow @Yahoo Fantasy.

Latest Stories

  • For one night, the NFL machine was forced to stop in response to gravity of Damar Hamlin's injury

    The line was recognized by someone, somewhere. And when that happened, it allowed us to turn all of our attention to Hamlin, which is where it belonged from the moment he collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 18: If you're still chasing that trophy, here's some lineup boosts

    For everyone still in the hunt for a fantasy football championship, Andy Behrens has you covered with some pickups.

  • NFL playoff scenarios: Who's in and who's out heading into Week 18?

    There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.

  • Sources: Marvin Bagley III likely needs surgery on broken fingers, would miss 6-8 weeks

    Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will likely require surgery on his broken two fingers on his right hand and miss six to eight weeks, sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Weary Rams hit NFL low with 11th loss by defending champion

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday. With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games. “The margin for error was really small,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. The margin of defeat definitely was not. And the eighth double-digit loss of thi

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin