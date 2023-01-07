Week 17 & 18 Fantasy Football: NFL cancels Bills-Bengals — here's what to know

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·3 min read
Week 17 & 18 Fantasy Football: NFL cancels Bills-Bengals — here's what to know

We understand Yahoo Fantasy Football managers have been awaiting further news regarding the Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

The Week 17 Bills-Bengals game has been officially canceled by the NFL and will not resume. Based on our previous announcement, all fantasy points accumulated in the Bills-Bengals game will be zeroed out to reflect the official NFL record. All matchup scores and league standings are now up to date.

Here’s how this information can affect your league:

Public leagues: All fantasy points from the Bills-Bengals game have been removed and the season is over. This includes prize leagues and we are planning to send payouts during the week of January 16.

Private leagues ending in Week 17: All fantasy points from the Bills-Bengals game have been removed and the season is over.

Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to this issue, and we recognize that championship matchups have been affected by the cancellation of the game. However, commissioners can make manual changes to their league’s results via the Edit Team Points commissioner tool in private free leagues. Private prize leagues will need to reach out to Customer Care for assistance. Changes will be processed overnight and not be reflected immediately.

Here are some popular options to consider based on user feedback:

  • Use original Bills/Bengals player projections from Week 17 and apply them to your matchup.

  • Applying average points scored for rostered Bills/Bengals players over the last four weeks (or any time frame) to Week 17 matchup.

  • Combining official Week 17 results with Week 18 matchup results.

  • Removing results from Week 17 matchups and using Week 18 results instead.*

  • Use Bills/Bengals player points from Week 18 and apply them to your Week 17 matchup.

Private leagues with a Week 18 end date: All fantasy points from the Bills-Bengals game have been removed. Week 18 matchups reflect those results — you are ready for your championship week.

Best Ball

Per the Official Best Ball Rules, no additional scoring will be applied to players in the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game. Scoring is final at this time, regardless if the game is resumed at a later date.

Best Ball prizing will be released shortly after stat corrections for Week 17 are applied to your league.

Pro Pick’em

The Week 17 Bills-Bengals game will be removed and the week will be re-scored. Groups using confidence points will be adjusted to account for the game’s removal.

Thanks again for choosing and playing with Yahoo Fantasy. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances.

Please bookmark this article to monitor the latest updates and follow @Yahoo Fantasy.

[*] Note: To view Week 18 stats and fantasy points, visit the Players page on web/desktop following the conclusion of a player’s game and use the Week 18 filter. Stats and fantasy points will not be visible on other screens since your league ended in Week 17.

Please reach out to the Yahoo Customer Care team if you have any questions.

Our thoughts continue to be with Damar Hamlin and his family. You can follow our ongoing coverage here: https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/

