Week 16 Wrap Podcast: How trophies were won and lost in the 2018 fantasy football season

Week 16. For the majority of leagues, the fantasy football championships. Seasons came to an end today. Trophies won or lost.

Sure, there’s Monday night, but many ‘ships were secured on Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, most of the day was dominated by the news of Todd Gurley not playing against Arizona. C.J. Anderson started in Gurley’s stead and delivered a league-winning performance — were you able to snag him off the waiver wire?

Speaking of league-winning performances, the Saints-Steelers game turned out to be a fantasy wonderland. Antonio Brown delivered another legendary outing, while Alvin Kamara erupted on the ground and through the air. Fantasy players with assets in that game definitely had a chance in their title games.

Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, and Scott Pianowski discuss those performances and more in this week’s fantasy wrap podcast.

They also asked you for your fantasy football resolutions for 2019. As you can imagine, many people are averse to drafting David Johnson again, while others are looking to secure the services of a legit tight end (George Kittle, anyone?).

