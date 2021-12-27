Week 16 Sunday Night Freestyle: Be afraid, be very afraid of the Chiefs and Cowboys

Is 56-14 an emphatic enough win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Washington Football Team? Yeah, probably. With the offense and defense firing on all cylinders, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab open the Sunday night podcast asking: is there a scarier team in the NFL right now than Dallas?

Some other contenders may be the Cincinnati Bengals, who were lifted to a 20-point win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens thanks to Joe Burrow's 525 passing yards, or the Kansas City Chiefs, who drubbed a defensively-minded Pittsburgh Steelers team 36-10.

Charles & Frank recap all of the games from Week 16, including a baffling loss from the Los Angeles Chargers, an impressive flag-planting win from the Buffalo Bills and a Cleveland Browns loss that has to be inspiring questions about Baker Mayfield's future in Ohio.

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts