Week 16 Recap: The dawn of a new era in the AFC North
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon get together to recap all of the games from Saturday and Sunday afternoon for week 16 in the NFL, a crucial week for the fantasy football playoffs. Though lots of bad quarterbacking and unfortunate injuries, there was some fantasy gold to be mined (like Joe Burrow’s huge day) and some league-winners were identified (like Sony Michel). Now managers just have to hope they survived to make it to next week.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts