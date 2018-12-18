Week 16 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: Is Zach Ertz in trouble?

Week 15 saw a changing of the guard at quarterback in Philly (again). Eerily reminiscent of last year’s magical season, backup Nick Foles took the reins in Carson Wentz’s stead and played well enough for an upset Eagles victory over the Rams.

Alshon Jeffery coming to the forefront of the offense is also eerily reminiscent of last year. With Foles, Jeffery caught eight passes for 160 yards in Week 15. Zach Ertz, who had done so much this season with Wentz, caught just three passes for 22 yards. Is there a lack of connection between star tight end and backup QB? Week 16 should shed more light on the situation.

