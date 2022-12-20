Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday in Week 15, so his fantasy performance likely was overshadowed by the chaos of Saturday and Sunday. Yet, we cannot ignore just how much the legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow.

"Mr. Irrelevant" no longer.

Purdy delivered an okay 16.48 fantasy points in his third career start, but it's his total body of work since he took over at signal caller for the 9ers that is opening eyes in both reality and fantasy. Purdy has a 6:1 TD-to-INT ratio in three games, throwing two touchdowns in every game (he's also run a score in).

He looks like the latest in a seemingly endless line of quarterbacks who come out of (relative) nowhere to succeed in Kyle Shanahan's system.

Not to mention, Purdy has a plethora of elite weapons at his disposal in Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. He's set up for success — but can you trust him in Week 16, the all-important fantasy football playoff semifinals?

Brock Purdy has been a pleasant fantasy surprise, but is he trustworthy in Week 16? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

For fantasy managers in 2QB or Superflex leagues (or those in regular season-long leagues looking for a streaming spark at quarterback), Purdy's matchup isn't all that bad in Week 16. He'll take on the Washington Commanders, who rank a little higher than middle-of-the-pack vs. quarterbacks. But as we saw in Week 14, Purdy can deliver against even the toughest of defenses. He scored 21.70 fantasy points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in just his second career start.

Hey, I get it — it can be hard to trust a relatively unproven product in fantasy, especially when we're playing for all the marbles. But sometimes, the boldest moves result in the boldest rewards!

Whatever quarterback decisions you're debating as the fantasy playoffs continue for most leagues, lean on our Week 16 expert rankings below to help make the toughest lineup calls.

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

