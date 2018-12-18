Week 16 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Rams looking to rebound

Aqib Talib and the Rams defense will try and right the ship in Week 16. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Rams received wake-up calls two weeks in a row. The Bears utterly dominated them in Week 14, only for a Nick Foles-led Eagles team to pull off a huge upset in Week 15. The Rams defense flashed in both losses, however, especially since the return of Aqib Talib.

Talib and his running mates will get a soft landing spot in Week 16 against Arizona. Josh Rosen has been the gift that keeps on giving for opposing defenses as of late.

