Week 16 Fantasy Busts: Possible returns of James Conner, Keenan Allen, Odell Beckam Jr. dampen trio of fill-ins

Week 16 brings the most critical lineup decisions for fantasy football owners, and that will make for some difficult start/sit decisions. At this point, owners absolutely have to avoid picking busts. As hard as it is to consistently do that, there are always some matchup-based players to avoid, and, of course, injuries to key players can also have an impact on busts. With guys like Keenan Allen, Odell Beckham Jr. and James Conner close to returning, their handcuffs could rapidly lose value and cost owners fantasy championships. Of course, if any of those guys are out another week, these potential busts (Mike Williams, Jaylen Samuels, Sterling Shepard) would suddenly becomes sleepers, so you'll need to watch the injury reports closely.

Last week, our bust picks were a mixed bag. Adrian Peterson was our lone correct call at RB, but at QB, Jameis Winston and Aaron Rodgers both underperformed against tough defenses. In terms of pass-catchers, Chris Godwin, Kyle Rudolph, and Austin Hooper all had poor outings, but the defenses we picked generally were solid. We'll look to improve in Week 16 and make sure fantasy owners avoid the right players in this critical week.

As always, if you disagree with one of these picks, feel free to go with your gut and start them. We're just wary of some of the matchups that may be tougher on paper than some anticipate. If you're looking for potential Week 16 sleeper options, click here.

Week 16 fantasy busts: Running backs

Mark Ingram, Saints vs. Steelers (Jacob Camenker). The Steelers have been very good against the run this year -- save for a three-game stretch in the middle of the season -- and in the past two outings, no RB has double-digit points against them. The New Orleans offense has been sputtering, and Ingram will continue to split touches with Alvin Kamara. That will limit his upside and make him too TD-dependent to trust in a tough matchup.

Jaylen Samuels, Steelers @ Saints (Vinnie Iyer). New Orleans just did a great job limiting Christian McCaffrey’s all-purpose production on the road, and the game flow could easily limit the shorter throws to Samuels to cool him off after the big game against New England.

Leonard Fournette, Jaguars vs. Dolphins (Matt Lutovsky). Fournette had a “planned” limited workload last week, barely playing in the second half. This week, he’s being limited in practice because of a foot injury. It’s a great matchup, but you have no idea what you’re going to get from Fournette. If he doesn’t score in the first half, will he really pay off? That’s a big gamble with fantasy championships on the line.

Week 16 fantasy football busts: Quarterbacks

Jared Goff, Rams @ Cardinals (Camenker). In his past three outings, Goff has scored 10.7 or less fantasy points, and in his past two games combined, he has turned the ball over seven times. He seems to be in a slump, and the Cardinals won't help him get out of it. The Cardinals allow the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs this year, and they have only allowed three passing TDs in the past three weeks combined. The way to attack the Cardinals is on the ground, so this could be more of a Todd Gurley game than a Goff game.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens @ Chargers (Iyer). The Chargers can take Baltimore off script by scoring enough to play with a second-half lead, and it won’t be so easy to run against their defense with the stud corners not needing help against his wide receivers and tight ends.

Tom Brady, Patriots @ Bills (Lutovsky). Brady is obviously capable of having a big game against anyone, but with one or fewer touchdowns in five of his past seven games, there’s no real reason to treat him as an every-week starter anymore. Rob Gronkowski appears to have lost a step, and James White has inexplicably disappeared from the offense. Buffalo is allowing the fewest fantasy points to QBs, which doesn’t help Brady’s case.

Week 16 fantasy football busts: Wide receivers

Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Colts (Camenker). Shepard has had more opportunities to catch the ball in the last couple of weeks with Odell Beckham Jr., but he hasn't taken advantage of the opportunities. He has seen 15 targets in the two contests and caught just four of them for 54 yards and a TD. Even if Beckham is out again, Shepard simply can't be trusted in a matchup with a Colts team that has limited Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins in consecutive weeks.

Alshon Jeffery, Eagles @ Texans (Iyer). This feels like a brutal home game for Nick Foles against Houston’s pass rush and sound cornerback coverage.

Mike Williams, Chargers vs. Ravens (Lutovsky). If Keenan Allen plays, this is an easy call, as Williams won’t see nearly the targets he did last week. But even if Allen is out, it might be Tyrell Williams who has more value. He actually saw three more targets than Mike last week, and Baltimore’s lone weakness against WRs seems to be allowing big plays. Tyreek Hill and Mike Evans have used long gainers to go over 100 yards against Baltimore the past two weeks, but those are the only two WRs to accomplish that feat all season.

Week 16 fantasy football busts: Tight ends

Kyle Rudolph, Vikings @ Lions (Camenker). Rudolph hasn't scored since Week 3, and believe it or not, the Lions actually have given up most of their five TE touchdowns this season to secondary options in two-TE passing attacks. Last time Rudolph played, the Lions, he had just two catches for 28 yards, and he isn't seeing enough targets to warrant a start.

Trey Burton, Bears @ 49ers (Iyer). He randomly got back into the end zone last week, but Adam Shaheen’s sudden usage makes him hard to trust to get enough targets to be playable.

Vance McDonald, Steelers @ Saints (Lutovsy). McDonald has been held under 38 yards in five straight games, and the Saints haven’t allowed a TE to go over that mark in six straight contests.

Week 16 fantasy busts: Defenses

Green Bay Packers @ Jets (Camenker). The Packers may seem like an appealing option against a rookie QB, but it's important to remember that the Packers are on the road and don't have anything to play for. Plus, they just put their star nose tackle, Kenny Clark, on IR. If they come out flat, they could have trouble containing a Jets offense that looked solid last week against the Texans.

Baltimore Ravens @ Chargers (Iyer). They didn’t as much as expected in a smash shot against the Buccaneers, and this Saturday won’t be special, either.

New Orleans Saints vs. Steelers (Lutovsky). New Orleans has been as hot as any D/ST not from Chicago over the past six games, but the Steelers always get points and don’t allow sacks. Ben Roethlisberger can be baited into turnovers, especially on the road, but we still don’t see New Orleans having a high ceiling in this one.