Week 16 FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup, advice for cash games It was a touchdown-filled day for our FanDuel cash lineup last week, as Joe Mixon, David Johnson, Vance McDonald, and Gus Edwards all got into the end zone. Our Tennessee D/ST pick also came through in a big way, shutting out the Giants. Tyler Lockett was a bit of a bust, and our Tom Brady-Julian Edelman stack didn't pay enough quite like we expected, but at least they gave us a little something. And while that was good enough last week, we know that means nothing for our Week 16 NFL DFS picks.

This week, we're stacking Texans and going with a trio of high-volume RBs in favorable matchups. Our Nos. 2 and 3 WRs aren't exactly "high floor", but we have a TE who's normally the highest floor on the slate, though after last week's dud, many owners might be steering clear.

Even if you don't agree with all of our picks, hopefully they will give you some strategy ideas when putting together your FanDuel lineup. Good luck in Week 16!

1 QB Deshaun Watson, HOU @ PHI ($8,000) Watson has only had three games with more than two TDs this year, but after a midseason lull on the ground, he's back to raising his DFS floor, averaging just over 40 rushing yards per game over his past four contests. Even though the Eagles just kept Jared Goff out of the end zone, they still gave up 339 passing yards. The week before, Dak Prescott ripped them for 455 yards and three scores. Watson is a high-floor, high-ceiling play.

2 RB Nick Chubb, CLE vs. CIN ($7,900) Chubb has had either 100 yards or a TD in seven of his eight games as Cleveland's starting RB. He shredded the Bengals for 128 total yards and two TDs back in Week 12, and he has just as much upside this week back at home.

3 RB Mark Ingram, NO vs. PIT ($6,600) Ingram is typically more of a GPP play because of his variance, but the touches (and upside) are always there in one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Steelers have quietly had some issues with backs since Week 10, allowing at least one rushing TD in all but one game and over five yards per carry to Patriots RBs in Week 15.

4 WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ PHI ($8,900) Hopkins is coming off a 170-yard, two-TD performance, which is always a bit unnerving in DFS contests. But it's not "chasing points" when the guy is one of the best receivers in the NFL, is it? Hopkins tweaked his ankle in that game, so that will have to be monitored throughout the week, but as long as he's active, he's a great bet to rip apart Philadelphia's depleted secondary.

5 WR Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. GB ($5,900) Anderson has scored in back-to-back games, catching seven of 11 targets for 96 yards and a score last week in a tough matchup against Houston. He seems to have regained WR1 duties in New York, getting at least seven targets in three straight games. Counting on a Jets receiver -- or any receiver with a rookie QB throwing to him -- isn't exactly a "proven" cash-game strategy, but the Packers entered Week 15 allowing the third-most fantasy points to WRs, so Anderson should have a solid floor.

6 WR Calvin Ridley, ATL @ CAR ($5,500) We're taking a bit of a gamble simply by selecting Ridley when he's on the road (41.5 yards per game, two TDs in six games). He's also struggled over his past three outings (9-74). That's fine. He's cheap and the Panthers allowed six 90-plus-yard WRs and nine WR TDs in Weeks 10-14.Even in cash games, Ridley is a decent option, as he allows you to fit in higher-priced studs.

7 TE Zach Ertz, PHI vs. HOU ($7,400) Ertz disappointed with a 3-22 line in Week 15, but he still had a respectable seven targets. After his other big dud this year (2-15 in Week 11), he rebounded with a 7-91-1 performance. To be fair, he has struggled two weeks in a row (5-38 in Week 14), but he's still the type of high-target TE that's tough to find, especially with Travis Kelce and Jared Cook off the main slate because they're playing in prime-time games this week. The Texans entered Week 15 allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to TEs, so Ertz should be able to take advantage of this matchup. It doesn't hurt that he's seen 30 targets in three games started by Nick Foles this year.

8 FLEX Jordan Howard, CHI @ SF ($6,000) Howard has been frustrating for season-long and DFS owners alike this year, but he's had 19 carries and at least 10 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks. It doesn't appear there's any reason to be worried about workload now, and against a 49ers defense allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to RBs, that's enough to make Howard a solid cash-game option at his affordable price.