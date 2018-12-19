Week 16 Daily Fantasy cheatsheet: JuJu to dominate in New Orleans

Week 16 of the 2018 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose for their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: to build the perfect lineup.

Yahoo DFS is also playing host to another extra-special contest this week — one with a whopping $1 million in total prizes. Interested? Here are some more details:

$1M in total prizes.

$100K to first place with 25% of the field being paid out.

$250K in overlay (we will only accept a maximum of $750K in entry fees).

We’re taking a negative 33.33 management fee

10 lineup entries max. Other sites allow up to 150 with these sized contests

$20 to enter.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is well-represented in our experts’ lineups ahead of a potentially high-scoring game with New Orleans. So too, is the resurgent Dalvin Cook as well as the Cleveland Browns defense:

Our Yahoo fantasy experts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 16 DFS.

Week 15 Results:

Our experts put their Week 15 lineups to the test and Liz (@LizLoza_FF) finally dethroned Dalton from his three weeks of domination! Her winning score of 116.72 was paced by the RB duo of Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon. Yet, Dalton (@daltondeldon) still managed second place with 111.16 points, thanks to a little help from Todd Gurley. Matt (@MattHarmon_BYB) – 108.46, Scott (@scott_pianowski) – 105.86, Andy (@andybehrens) – 91.64, and Brad (@YahooNoise) – 78.42, followed in places 3-6, respectively.

You can look back at their Week 15 optimal DFS lineups here.

