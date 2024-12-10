Week 15 waiver wire pickups + Fantasy Trust Meter: AJ Brown, Adam Thielen, and more | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 14 is in the books and we have officially entered the fantasy postseason season on the pod. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don say goodbye to the 'People's Panic Meter' and say hello to the 'Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter' just in time for the fantasy postseason. The two highlight 8 polarizing players and debate if we can trust them in the fantasy postseason and in their Week 15 matchups.

To start the show, Harmon recaps the MNF game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:15) - Matt's MNF monologue on Bengals-Cowboys

(13:30) - Goodbye to the Panic Meter, Hello to the 'Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter'

(15:50) - Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter: AJ Brown, Adam Thielen, Jordan Love, Jordan Addison

(41:05) - Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter: Amari Cooper, Rachaad White, Kyler Murray, Jerry Jeudy

(59:00) - Waiver Wire connections: Best pickups for Week 15

