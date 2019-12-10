Find Week 15 waiver pickups, fantasy sleepers using snap counts Heading into Week 15, I wish that NFL snap count data was more easily broken into segments. With so many injuries in Week 14, it would've been ideal to see how many snaps a particular player played after another player left the game. A lot of the injuries happened early enough in games that we can still glean plenty of information, though, hopefully helping us make some good fantasy playoff waiver wire additions and start/sit decisions. The one that prompted that exact wish was the Atlanta receiving corps. Olamide Zaccheaus caught a 93-yard touchdown Sunday after Calvin Ridley (abdomen) went out, and unless you're an ACC football devotee, you'd probably never heard of Virginia's Zaccheaus. But his snaps align just about right to suggest he directly took over Ridley's spot in the lineup, which makes him an interesting sleeper going forward. WEEK 15 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Most of the running back injury situations are at least straightforward because teams have one obvious backup. If Josh Jacobs (shoulder) continues to remain out, it will be DeAndre Washington continuing to take over; Derrick Henry (hamstring) would be supplanted by Dion Lewis; and Adrian Peterson should get more work in Washington for Derrius Guice (knee). Then there are the more confusing situations, like Baltimore tight end, where Mark Andrews (knee/thigh) never got a ton of snaps to begin with. So, does that mean Hayden Hurst's relatively low snap count actually makes him more appealing than Nick Boyle? And how about Arizona, where David Johnson decided to show up and play again. What do you do with Kenyan Drake? We try to find those answers and more below, as we break down all 32 teams' snap counts for fantasy football purposes. Note: Snap counts via pro-football-reference.com.

1 Arizona Cardinals RB snaps (out of 60): Kenyan Drake (39), David Johnson (22), Chase Edmonds (11) This was the most action for Johnson since Week 10, and he caught a long touchdown down the right sideline. The Browns are a so-so matchup in Week 15, and the returned presences of Johnson and Edmonds, who hadn't seen an offensive snaps since his injury, just serve to knock Drake's fantasy value down a notch. At this point, it's difficult to recommend playing any of them in standard leagues.

2 Atlanta Falcons WR snaps (out of 72): Julio Jones (58), Calvin Ridley (38), Russell Gage (37), Olamide Zacchaeus (22), Christian Blake (12), Justin Hardy (12) Zacchaeus caught a 93-yard touchdown for his first career NFL catch, so it's probably all downhill from there. But his snap count intrigues me, as Calvin Ridley's season-ending abdomen injury aligns with the amount Zaccheaus played. Gage probably sees a few more targets with Ridley out, but Zaccheaus might be the direct backup who sees a surprising amount of playing time. He holds numerous receiving records at Virginia and lit up the preseason, for whatever that's worth. Neither Gage nor Ridley are in play in Week 16 against the 49ers, but whoever gets more targets could be ba Week 16 sleeper against the Jaguars.

3 Baltimore Ravens TE snaps (out of 60): Nick Boyle (54), Hayden Hurst (28), Mark Andrews (9) Hurst is the preferred pickup here if Andrews (knee/thigh) misses Thursday night against the Jets. The snaps shouldn't mislead you -- Andrews often trailed Boyle in snaps this year, and Hurst is the pass-catcher most like Andrews. Boyle will be in play, too, if Andrews is out, just by virtue of being on the field so much.

4 Buffalo Bills Cole Beasley Beasley has now topped 80 percent of Buffalo's snaps in four-straight games. In fact, he came off the field for just two plays Sunday against Baltimore. The slot receiver caught another touchdown Sunday, and as I said last week, it's time to believe in Beasley in all formats.

5 Carolina Panthers TE snaps (out of 71): Ian Thomas (61), Chris Manhertz (17) Thomas was finally set free by the fact that Greg Olsen missed this game due to a concussion. Thomas saw 10 targets and will remain a worthy fantasy option if Olsen remains out.

6 Chicago Bears WR snaps (out of 73): Allen Robinson (71), Anthony Miller (65), Javon Wims (33), Riley Ridley (29), Cordarrelle Patterson (11) Miller has solidified himself as Chicago's No. 2 WR, and he made a slick spin move to find the end zone on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys last week. With Mitchell Trubisky looking solid, Miller can be a fantasy starter down the stretch.

7 Cincinnati Bengals WR snaps (out of 75): Alex Erickson (60), Tyler Boyd (56), John Ross (38), Auden Tate (29), Stanley Morgan (23) A lot happened in this game -- Ross made his return, Tate left with a knee injury, and through it all, Erickson led the way in snaps. It all probably doesn't matter for Week 15 against the Patriots, when none of these guys, even Boyd, qualify as good fantasy plays, but maybe in Week 16 against the Dolphins you'll want to use one. It was Erickson who led in snaps and had seven targets to Boyd's six, putting him on the radar in PPR leagues.

8 Cleveland Browns TE snaps (out of 56): Stephen Carlson (41), David Njoku (21), Ricky Seals-Jones (11) I don't think this is worth reading into too much -- Njoku was in his first game back off IR and was targeted three times compared to one for Carlson. The Browns play the Cardinals in Week 15, and Njoku is the TE from Cleveland you want in your fantasy lineups.

9 Dallas Cowboys WR snaps (out of 73): Randall Cobb (58), Michael Gallup (58), Amari Cooper (57), Tavon Austin (21), Cedrick Wilson (5), Ventell Bryant (1) There's really nothing to see here. Cooper has been a bit behind most weeks of late, potentially as he deals with the nicks and bruises that add up in a long season. He wasn't even on the injury report in Week 14, so unless he pops back on there, you're fine to keep trusting him.

10 Denver Broncos TE snaps (out of 59): Jeff Heuerman (30), Noah Fant (29), Andrew Beck (20), Troy Fumagalli (16) With Fant (foot) potentially injured and a matchup with the TE-friendly Chiefs up next, it would be nice to latch onto a backup to add here. Sadly, there isn't one, despite Heuerman's touchdown catch Sunday. All three of the non-Fant tight ends saw one target.

11 Detroit Lions TE snaps (out of 71): Logan Thomas (40), Jesse James (36), Isaac Nauta (6) Thomas led Detroit tight ends in snaps and with four targets in the first full game without T.J. Hockenson. Since the rookie is on IR, we could see Thomas continue to get four or five targets a game, which could pay off against weak TE defense Tampa Bay in Week 15.

12 Green Bay Packers TE snaps (out of 62): Marcedes Lewis (39), Jimmy Graham (32), Robert Tonyan (20), Jace Sternberger (6) More than anything, this is evidence to avoid Graham the rest of the way. He did catch three passes for 49 yards Sunday, but Tonyan caught a touchdown and Lewis played more. Any play from this unit is a TD-or-bust start, and this deep into the fantasy playoffs, we don't want that.

13 Houston Texans WR snaps (out of 80): DeAndre Hopkins (80), Kenny Stills (77), Keke Coutee (57) You might've seen Coutee's relatively big day compared to Stills and been ready to jump on him if Will Fuller (hamstring) is out again, but it looks more like a blip than anything as Stills remains the preferred option for Houston.

14 Indianapolis Colts RB snaps (out of 63): Nyheim Hines (35), Marlon Mack (26), Jordan Wilkins (9) This was game-flow related in part, but at least Mack is back and working as the most-used early-down back for the Colts. Matchups get better than Tampa Bay going forward, as well.

15 Jacksonville Jaguars DJ Chark watch Chark left Sunday's game late with an ankle injury, and the Jags don't have a reason to push it. If he's out, expect Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook to become the dueling top options for Gardner Minshew (Conley played 13 more snaps than Westbrook on Sunday if you're looking for a way to differentiate).

16 Kansas City Chiefs RB snaps (out of 78): Spencer Ware (31), LeSean McCoy (24), Darwin Thompson (21) The only running back you can trust in this backfield the rest of the way is a healthy Damien Williams (ribs), and it's not certain we'll get that again in the regular season. McCoy saw 11 carries, so he's not unplayable, but the Chiefs just brought Ware back and he already led the way in the backfield, which is just annoying.

17 Los Angeles Chargers The Chargers' blowout Sunday skewed all the numbers here as Philip Rivers and some starters were pulled with more than 10 minutes to play. Despite that, Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon played nearly the same amount -- 31 snaps for Ekeler and 29 for Gordon.

18 Los Angeles Rams Tyler Higbee watch Higbee came off the field for just two plays and broke the 100-yard mark for the second straight game. Gerald Everett's possible return from a knee injury seems inconsequential at this point, as Higbee has turned into Jared Goff's most-trusted target.

19 Miami Dolphins WR snaps (out of 72): Allen Hurns (57), Isaiah Ford (55), DeVante Parker (18), Albert Wilson (17), Mack Hollins (10) Parker and Wilson both left with concussions, which allowed Ford to lead the way with nine targets followed by Hurns with eight. Ford had six catches for 92 yards, while Hurns added five for 68. We'd slightly favor Hurns on pedigree if Parker and Wilson are out, but it looks like Ford is legitimately an option, too.

20 Minnesota Vikings RB snaps (out of 73): Dalvin Cook (34), Alexander Mattison (27), Mike Boone (6), Ameer Abdullah (6) We heard a lot about Cook being just fine all week, but he ended up playing his lowest snap total of the season (excluding Week 13 when he left injured). That allowed Mattison to get 14 carries of his own in addition to Cook's 18, though the Vikings having a three-score lead for much of the fourth quarter likely had something to do with that.

21 New England Patriots RB snaps (out of 67): James White (41), Rex Burkhead (18), Sony Michel (9), Brandon Bolden (2) This is the second-straight week White received the majority of New England's RB snaps. There will always be a game-flow component to his outings, as there will be for Sony Michel, and it's also really hard to predict the Patriots. But if we had to, it seems like White will be the most valuable Pats' back down the stretch.

22 New Orleans Saints TE snaps (out of 72): Josh Hill (62), Jared Cook (8), Bonus: Taysom Hill (28) Cook caught two touchdowns in his eight plays but was concussed on the second one and didn't return. That allowed Josh Hill to catch a touchdown of his own, and he'd be a TD-dependent tight end play in Week 15 if Cook is out. Taysom Hill is the most interesting, as he too saw a lot of TE work after Cook went out, but until a fantasy site makes him eligible at a position that isn't quarterback, it won't matter.

23 New York Giants Darius Slayton watch Slayton has played at least 80 percent of snaps in every week since Week 6, not really being affected by the health of New York's other WRs. He had five catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns Monday night, has seen at least seven targets in four-straight weeks, and should be picked up and considered as a fantasy start for Week 15 against the Dolphins.

24 New York Jets TE snaps (out of 71): Daniel Brown (62), Trevon Wesco (11), Ryan Griffin (3) Griffin's ankle was rolled up on, forcing him to exit early. That allowed Brown to play most of the way as the first-stringer. With the Jets playing Thursday, Brown could be looking at a start. He caught a touchdown a few weeks ago, but in general, you should look elsewhere (Hayden Hurst, Josh Hill) if you need to replace Griffin.

25 Oakland Raiders RB snaps (out of 63): DeAndre Washington (40), Jalen Richard (24) If Josh Jacobs' shoulder injury keeps him out the rest of the season, Washington should be added in every league off the waiver wire. Richard played enough to warrant PPR consideration himself.

26 Philadelphia Eagles WR snaps (besides injured Alshon Jeffery): JJ Arcega Whiteside (80-of-89), Greg Ward (77-of-89) If Jeffery and Nelson Agholor miss Week 15, you can consider Arcega-Whiteside or Ward for FLEX spots against the Redskins, with Ward being the preferred option in PPR formats. If Agholor is back, he'd probably start opposite the deep threat Arcega-Whiteside. Who is Boston Scott? The scatback played 39 of the 89 Philly offensive snaps, and although Miles Sanders was briefly out injured, he came back and wasn't the full reason for Scott's usage. If you have a bench spot, the explosive and good pass-catching Scott is worth a pickup in case this shakes out in his favor.

27 Pittsburgh Steelers WR snaps (out of 60): James Washington (43), Diontae Johnson (42), Tevin Jones (20), Johnny Holton (17), Deon Cain (15) Johnson was awesome Sunday, returning a punt for a touchdown and catching six-of-eight targets for 60 yards and another score. His explosiveness makes him an interesting boom-or-bust FLEX going forward, but Washington would still be the slightly preferred play (albeit not a strong one) ahead of a Week 15 matchup with Buffalo.

28 San Francisco 49ers RB snaps (out of 67): Raheem Mostert (40), Matt Breida (12), Tevin Coleman (11) Breida was back and it didn't matter. Mostert is the man in this backfield and looks to remain that way for the rest of the season, making him an RB2 consideration each week.

29 Seattle Seahawks Chris Carson watch With reports indicating that Rashaad Penny (knee) is likely done for the season, Carson will see a ton of work down the stretch. C.J. Prosise (11-of-67 snaps) would only be a change-of-pace while Carson dominates touches.

30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR snaps (out of 78): Chris Godwin (74), Breshad Perriman (65), Justin Watson (43), Mike Evans (14) Evans is "very doubtful" for Week 15 due to a hamstring injury, Bruce Arians told reporters. That means Perriman should step into the No. 2 WR role for Tampa Bay after playing a ton Sunday. Watson actually was targeted more, catching five-of-eight looks, but both caught touchdowns and Perriman will be the preferred option if he's on the field more.

31 Tennessee Titans RB snaps (out of 62): Derrick Henry (37), Dion Lewis (24) Henry was dealing with an apparent hamstring injury and didn't finish the game. Lewis is the only other back on the roster (besides fullback Khari Blasingame), so he'd step into a massive role if Henry were to miss time.