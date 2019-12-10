Week 15 Fantasy WR Rankings: Sleepers A.J. Brown, Dede Westbrook among potential playoff heroes
Putting out our initial Week 15 fantasy WR rankings almost seems like an exercise in futility (even more so than most weeks). There are so many injuries to big-name wide receivers, including Adam Thielen (hamstring), Will Fuller (hamstring), Mike Evans (hamstring), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), T.Y. Hilton (calf), DeVante Parker (concussion), Calvin Ridley (abdomen), and DJ Chark (ankle), that there are bound to be plenty of changes. Waiver wire pickups will emerge, sleepers will present themselves, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be agonized over.
The most obvious sleeper candidates are the direct replacements for these players, at least the obvious ones in favorable matchups. Breshad Perriman and maybe Justin Watson (@ Lions), Allen Hurns and maybe Isaiah Ford (@ Giants), Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley (@ Raiders), Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson (@ Saints) all qualify.
WEEK 15 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
All of those players are risky, but plenty of more-established WR3s are just as worrisome. Tyler Boyd (vs. Patriots), Michael Gallup (@ Rams), Anthony Miller (@ Packers), Jamison Crowder (@ Ravens), and Larry Fitzgerald (vs. Browns), to name a few, aren't exactly optimal plays. There's a good chance you'll be taking some risks with at least one WR spot in your lineup.
WEEK 15 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end
But that's fine. If there's one position you can do that with, it's WR. All it takes is one big play for a receiver to pay off, and if you play the matchups, you have a chance. Things don't always work out -- even with good receivers -- but at this point in the season, the defensive numbers aren't fluky. If you find the right mix of targets and fantasy points allowed, then you can usually find three worthwhile receivers for your weekly lineup.
WEEK 15 DFS LINEUPS:
FD Cash | FD GPP | DK Cash | Y! Cash | Y! GPP
Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.
MORE WEEK 15:
Waiver pickups | FAAB planner | Stock watch | Snap counts | Fantasy playoff tips
Week 15 Fantasy WR Rankings
9 Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
Michael Thomas, NO vs. IND
2
Chris Godwin, TB @ DET
3
Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CAR
4
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN
5
Keenan Allen, LAC vs. MIN
6
Tyreek Hill, KC vs. DEN
7
Kenny Golladay, DET vs. TB
8
DeVante Parker, MIA @ NYG
9
Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN
10
Jarvis Landry, CLE @ ARZ
11
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ ARZ
12
D.J. Moore, CAR vs. SEA
13
Davante Adams, GB vs. CHI
14
Julio Jones, ATL @ SF
15
Cooper Kupp, LAR @ DAL
16
Mike Williams, LAC vs. MIN
17
Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC
18
Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB
19
Stefon Diggs, MIN @ LAC
20
Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs. ATL
21
Adam Thielen, MIN @ LAC
22
Golden Tate, NYG vs. MIA
23
Dede Westbrook, JAX @ OAK
24
John Brown, BUF @ PIT
25
Amari Cooper, DAL vs. LAR
26
Marquise Brown, BAL vs. NYJ
27
Robert Woods, LAR @ DAL
28
Deebo Samuel, SF vs. ATL
29
Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. PHI
30
A.J. Brown, TEN vs. HOU
31
Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BAL
32
Breshad Perriman, TB vs. DET
33
Chris Conley, JAX @ OAK
34
Darius Slayton, NYG vs. MIA
35
Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. SEA
36
Danny Amendola, DET vs. TB
37
Will Fuller V, HOU @ TEN
38
DK Metcalf, SEA @ CAR
39
Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. CLE
40
Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. NE
41
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. BUF
42
Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. CLE
43
Corey Davis, TEN vs. HOU
44
Michael Gallup, DAL vs. LAR
45
Cole Beasley, BUF @ PIT
46
Zach Pascal, IND @ NO
47
Nelson Agholor, PHI @ WAS
48
Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. JAX
49
Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB
50
Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYG
51
Russell Gage, ATL @ SF
52
Marcus Johnson, IND @ NO
53
James Washington, PIT vs. BUF
54
Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. ATL
55
Justin Watson, TB @ DET
56
Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BAL
57
Brandin Cooks, LAR @ DAL
58
Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. MIA
59
Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs. PHI
60
Keelan Cole, JAX @ OAK
61
Willie Snead, BAL vs. NYJ
62
Mohamed Sanu, NE @ CIN
63
Phillip Dorsett, NE @ CIN
64
John Ross III, CIN vs. NE
65
Tim Patrick, DEN @ KC
66
Mecole Hardman, KC vs. DEN
67
Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. BUF
68
Randall Cobb, DAL vs. LAR
69
Sammy Watkins, KC vs. DEN
70
Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL @ SF
71
Alex Erickson, CIN vs. NE
72
Allen Lazard, GB vs. CHI
73
Keke Coutee, HOU @ TEN
74
Josh Gordon, SEA @ CAR
75
Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. IND
76
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. CHI
77
Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. IND
78
Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ LAC
79
Geronimo Allison, GB vs. CHI
80
Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. DEN
81
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ BAL
82
Zay Jones, OAK vs. JAX
83
Josh Reynolds, LAR @ DAL