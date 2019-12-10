Week 15 Fantasy WR Rankings: Sleepers A.J. Brown, Dede Westbrook among potential playoff heroes

Putting out our initial Week 15 fantasy WR rankings almost seems like an exercise in futility (even more so than most weeks). There are so many injuries to big-name wide receivers, including Adam Thielen (hamstring), Will Fuller (hamstring), Mike Evans (hamstring), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), T.Y. Hilton (calf), DeVante Parker (concussion), Calvin Ridley (abdomen), and DJ Chark (ankle), that there are bound to be plenty of changes. Waiver wire pickups will emerge, sleepers will present themselves, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be agonized over.

The most obvious sleeper candidates are the direct replacements for these players, at least the obvious ones in favorable matchups. Breshad Perriman and maybe Justin Watson (@ Lions), Allen Hurns and maybe Isaiah Ford (@ Giants), Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley (@ Raiders), Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson (@ Saints) all qualify.

All of those players are risky, but plenty of more-established WR3s are just as worrisome. Tyler Boyd (vs. Patriots), Michael Gallup (@ Rams), Anthony Miller (@ Packers), Jamison Crowder (@ Ravens), and Larry Fitzgerald (vs. Browns), to name a few, aren't exactly optimal plays. There's a good chance you'll be taking some risks with at least one WR spot in your lineup.

But that's fine. If there's one position you can do that with, it's WR. All it takes is one big play for a receiver to pay off, and if you play the matchups, you have a chance. Things don't always work out -- even with good receivers -- but at this point in the season, the defensive numbers aren't fluky. If you find the right mix of targets and fantasy points allowed, then you can usually find three worthwhile receivers for your weekly lineup.

Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.

Week 15 Fantasy WR Rankings

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Michael Thomas, NO vs. IND

2

Chris Godwin, TB @ DET

3

Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CAR

4

DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ TEN

5

Keenan Allen, LAC vs. MIN

6

Tyreek Hill, KC vs. DEN

7

Kenny Golladay, DET vs. TB

8

DeVante Parker, MIA @ NYG

9

Julian Edelman, NE @ CIN

10

Jarvis Landry, CLE @ ARZ

11

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ ARZ

12

D.J. Moore, CAR vs. SEA

13

Davante Adams, GB vs. CHI

14

Julio Jones, ATL @ SF

15

Cooper Kupp, LAR @ DAL

16

Mike Williams, LAC vs. MIN

17

Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC

18

Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB

19

Stefon Diggs, MIN @ LAC

20

Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs. ATL

21

Adam Thielen, MIN @ LAC

22

Golden Tate, NYG vs. MIA

23

Dede Westbrook, JAX @ OAK

24

John Brown, BUF @ PIT

25

Amari Cooper, DAL vs. LAR

26

Marquise Brown, BAL vs. NYJ

27

Robert Woods, LAR @ DAL

28

Deebo Samuel, SF vs. ATL

29

Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. PHI

30

A.J. Brown, TEN vs. HOU

31

Robby Anderson, NYJ @ BAL

32

Breshad Perriman, TB vs. DET

33

Chris Conley, JAX @ OAK

34

Darius Slayton, NYG vs. MIA

35

Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. SEA

36

Danny Amendola, DET vs. TB

37

Will Fuller V, HOU @ TEN

38

DK Metcalf, SEA @ CAR

39

Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. CLE

40

Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. NE

41

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. BUF

42

Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. CLE

43

Corey Davis, TEN vs. HOU

44

Michael Gallup, DAL vs. LAR

45

Cole Beasley, BUF @ PIT

46

Zach Pascal, IND @ NO

47

Nelson Agholor, PHI @ WAS

48

Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. JAX

49

Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB

50

Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYG

51

Russell Gage, ATL @ SF

52

Marcus Johnson, IND @ NO

53

James Washington, PIT vs. BUF

54

Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. ATL

55

Justin Watson, TB @ DET

56

Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BAL

57

Brandin Cooks, LAR @ DAL

58

Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. MIA

59

Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs. PHI

60

Keelan Cole, JAX @ OAK

61

Willie Snead, BAL vs. NYJ

62

Mohamed Sanu, NE @ CIN

63

Phillip Dorsett, NE @ CIN

64

John Ross III, CIN vs. NE

65

Tim Patrick, DEN @ KC

66

Mecole Hardman, KC vs. DEN

67

Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. BUF

68

Randall Cobb, DAL vs. LAR

69

Sammy Watkins, KC vs. DEN

70

Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL @ SF

71

Alex Erickson, CIN vs. NE

72

Allen Lazard, GB vs. CHI

73

Keke Coutee, HOU @ TEN

74

Josh Gordon, SEA @ CAR

75

Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. IND

76

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. CHI

77

Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. IND

78

Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ LAC

79

Geronimo Allison, GB vs. CHI

80

Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. DEN

81

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ BAL

82

Zay Jones, OAK vs. JAX

83

Josh Reynolds, LAR @ DAL

