Week 15 fantasy TE rankings: Best starts at tight end
With the NFL regular season winding down, the key for fantasy managers through these playoff weeks is to find players who are both talented and motivated to deliver championship performances.
Since the NFC West division is still up for grabs, you can bet San Francisco's George Kittle and Arizona's Trey McBride will remain heavily involved in their teams' game plans. That's why they're among the top options at the position this week.
Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.
Fantasy football Week 15 tight end rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Brock Bowers
L.V.
vs. Atl.
2
George Kittle
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
3
Trey McBride
Ari.
vs. N.E.
4
Travis Kelce
K.C.
at Cle.
5
Tucker Kraft
G.B.
at Sea.
6
Jonnu Smith
Mia.
at Hou.
7
Mark Andrews
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
8
Sam LaPorta
Det.
vs. Buf.
9
Hunter Henry
N.E.
at Ari.
10
David Njoku
Cle.
vs. K.C.
11
Cade Otton
T.B.
at L.A.-C
12
Zach Ertz
Was.
at N.O.
13
Cole Kmet
Chi.
at Min.
14
Jake Ferguson
Dal.
at Car.
15
Pat Freiermuth
Pit.
at Phi.
16
Mike Gesicki
Cin.
at Ten.
17
T.J. Hockenson
Min.
vs. Chi.
18
Dalton Schultz
Hou.
vs. Mia.
19
Grant Calcaterra
Phi.
vs. Pit.
20
Kyle Pitts
Atl.
at L.V.
21
Noah Gray
K.C.
at Cle.
22
Isaiah Likely
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
23
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Ten.
vs. Cin.
24
Dawson Knox
Buf.
at Det.
25
*Will Dissly
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
26
Michael Mayer
L.V.
vs. Atl.
27
Brenton Strange
Jac.
vs. N.Y.-J
28
Colby Parkinson
L.A.-R
at S.F.
29
Daniel Bellinger
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
30
Juwan Johnson
N.O.
vs. Was.
