Week 15 fantasy TE rankings: Best starts at tight end

With the NFL regular season winding down, the key for fantasy managers through these playoff weeks is to find players who are both talented and motivated to deliver championship performances.

Since the NFC West division is still up for grabs, you can bet San Francisco's George Kittle and Arizona's Trey McBride will remain heavily involved in their teams' game plans. That's why they're among the top options at the position this week.

Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Despite ranking third among tight ends in receptions and second in yardage, the Cardinals' Trey McBride has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season.

Fantasy football Week 15 tight end rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Brock Bowers L.V. vs. Atl. 2 George Kittle S.F. vs. L.A.-R 3 Trey McBride Ari. vs. N.E. 4 Travis Kelce K.C. at Cle. 5 Tucker Kraft G.B. at Sea. 6 Jonnu Smith Mia. at Hou. 7 Mark Andrews Bal. at N.Y.-G 8 Sam LaPorta Det. vs. Buf. 9 Hunter Henry N.E. at Ari. 10 David Njoku Cle. vs. K.C. 11 Cade Otton T.B. at L.A.-C 12 Zach Ertz Was. at N.O. 13 Cole Kmet Chi. at Min. 14 Jake Ferguson Dal. at Car. 15 Pat Freiermuth Pit. at Phi. 16 Mike Gesicki Cin. at Ten. 17 T.J. Hockenson Min. vs. Chi. 18 Dalton Schultz Hou. vs. Mia. 19 Grant Calcaterra Phi. vs. Pit. 20 Kyle Pitts Atl. at L.V. 21 Noah Gray K.C. at Cle. 22 Isaiah Likely Bal. at N.Y.-G 23 Chigoziem Okonkwo Ten. vs. Cin. 24 Dawson Knox Buf. at Det. 25 *Will Dissly L.A.-C vs. T.B. 26 Michael Mayer L.V. vs. Atl. 27 Brenton Strange Jac. vs. N.Y.-J 28 Colby Parkinson L.A.-R at S.F. 29 Daniel Bellinger N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 30 Juwan Johnson N.O. vs. Was.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 15 TE rankings (2024)