Week 15 Fantasy RB Rankings: Will Dalvin Cook finally be unleashed?

News broke on Tuesday that the Vikings had relieved their offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo, of his duties. It wasn’t too long ago that the Vikings offense was flying all over the league. Lately though, they haven’t been able to muster much in the way of points. Dalvin Cook, though, has been running hard ever since returning from a nagging hamstring injury.

[Play in our Week 15 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $250K in overlay. Join now!]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yet, even with solid production, the Vikings seemed committed to taking to the air and ignoring Cook more often than not. Will he finally be given a big workload in Week 15 against a friendly Dolphins run defense?

[Week 15 Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

