Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: TE
The mid-season TE renaissance seems to have ended. The position has been plagued by injuries throughout the year, and it appears that another top option has fallen. Jordan Reed, a back-end TE1 for the better part of the past month, limped off with a foot injury against the Giants and might miss more time. That weakens our Week 15 fantasy TE rankings, as they are becoming ultra-thin again. Odds are if you want to win a fantasy championship, you're going to have to keep adding some TEs from the waiver wire to have options with matchup-based sleepers.
One of the better potential pickups this week may be Ian Thomas of the Panthers. The rookie has looked good in the past couple of weeks since taking over for Greg Olsen, and he led the team in targets (11) and had 77 receiving yards last week. If he keeps seeing that kind of volume, he should perform well. The only question is that he has a tough matchup with the Saints in Week 15, though the Saints did allow two TDs to Cameron Brate last week, so they can be beaten.
Other streaming options include Chris Herndon (Jets vs. Texans), Vernon Davis (Redskins @ Jaguars), and C.J. Uzomah (Raiders @ Bengals). None inspire a ton of hope, but they're all in solid matchups and should have a chance at a TD. And at this point in the season, that's all you can ask for from the TE position.
Note: We will update these rankings and add analysis during the week, so check back often.
7David Njoku, Browns @ Broncos. Njoku has been inconsistent in recent weeks, but the Broncos have been awful against TEs this year. They have given up the most receiving yards to the position at 977, and they have allowed Antonio Gates and George Kittle to go off in recent weeks. Njoku has the athletic ability to beat their poor coverage, and if he can find the end zone, Njoku owners will be in good shape.
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues
1
Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Chargers. With Tyreek Hill banged up and Sammy Watkins out, Kelce's value only grows more appealing. He should see a lot of targets on a short week in a shootout with the Chargers.
2
Zach Ertz, Eagles @ Rams
3
Rob Gronkowski, Patriots @ Steelers
4
Jared Cook, Raiders @ Bengals. The Bengals defense hasn't been good all year, and they have struggled badly against TEs. They give up the sixth-most points to the position, and have given up eight TDs to the position (tied for third-most in the league). Cook, coming off two consecutive seven-catch, 100-plus yard outings should be in position to succeed once again in a favorable matchup.
5
Eric Ebron, Colts vs. Cowboys
6
George Kittle, 49ers vs. Seahawks. Kittle put up over 200 yards in the first half against the Broncos last week. That said, the Seahawks are a tougher test, as they have only allowed one double-digit scorer at the position all year. Kittle did have 70 yards when he played the Seahawks in Week 13, so he could still do some damage if he keeps getting targets as expected.
7
8
Vance McDonald, Steelers vs. Patriots. McDonald has notched 3.7-or-fewer points in the past three weeks, but he keeps seeing consistent targets. He's bound to find the end zone soon, as the Patriots have struggled against the position, allowing seven TDs this year, tied for sixth most in the league.
9
Kyle Rudolph, Vikings vs. Dolphins
10
Chris Herndon, Jets vs. Texans. The Texans have had issues against TEs this year and give up the seventh-most fantasy points to the position. Herndon is coming off a tough game against Buffalo, but he was averaging 5.5 targets per game in the past four contests before last week's dud. His production should go up in an easier matchup.
11
Vernon Davis, Redskins @ Jaguars. With Jordan Reed likely to miss time as he deals with a foot injury, Davis will be the next man up at TE for the Redskins. The venerable veteran still has something left in the tank, and he had four catches for 31 yards after Reed left last week's game. The Jags have struggled against TEs recently, and Davis should have a chance for a TD -- provided that Josh Johnson can move the ball better than Mark Sanchez did.
12
Cameron Brate, Buccaneers @ Ravens. Brate caught two TDs last week in a tough matchup with the Saints. The Ravens also profile as a tough team against TEs, so he will once again be a TD-dependent threat. He is one of the better streamers because Jameis Winston does love throwing his way in the red zone.
13
C.J. Uzomah, Bengals vs. Raiders. In four straight weeks, Uzomah has at least 3.3 fantasy points and is averaging just under seven targets per game in that span. The Raiders have had major issues against the position since their Week 7 bye, and they have given up seven TDs to TEs in that span. Uzomah could be a candidate to catch one as a result, so he is absolutely a top streamer this week.
14
Jimmy Graham, Packers @ Bears
15
Ian Thomas, Panthers vs. Saints. Thomas has 16 targets in the last two weeks after taking over for an injured Greg Olsen. He has turned those into 123 yards. The Saints just gave up two scores to Cameron Brate, so if Thomas keeps seeing a high volume of targets, he should put up some nice numbers and potentially work his way into low-end TE1 territory.
16
Austin Hooper, Falcons vs. Cardinals. In the past five games, Hooper has averaged seven targets per game and has turned them into 195 and two TDs. Those are solid numbers for a streaming option. The Cardinals have been solid against TEs this year, but Hooper should still have a chance to see his share of targets and potentially score.
17
Evan Engram, Giants vs. Titans. Engram had 77 yards last week against the Redskins, so it appears that he is getting healthier. However, the Titans are one of the best teams in the league at eliminating TEs, and if Odell Beckham returns, Engram could have a tough time staying relevant in that offense.
18
Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Buccaneers. Andrews had 121 yards over his previous two games before putting up a goose egg last week against the Chiefs. The Buccaneers have been a bottom-five team against TEs this year, so perhaps Andrews will have a chance to bounce back.
19
Antonio Gates, Chargers @ Chiefs
20
Trey Burton, Bears vs. Packers. Burton has 28-or-fewer yards in his last four outings. He simply isn't involved enough in the Chicago offense to be trusted, and he only had one catch for 15 yards last time they played the Packers.
21
Jordan Thomas, Texans @ Jets. Thomas has 30-plus yards in back-to-back weeks and scored a TD in Week 13. The Jets have been good against TEs for the most part, but they also gave up a TD to Anthony Firkser recently. Thomas will have a chance to score.
22
Ben Watson, Saints @ Panthers
23
Blake Jarwin, Cowboys @ Colts. Jarwin burst onto the scene in Week 14 with a seven-catch, 56-yard outing against the Eagles. He could be the new top TE for the Cowboys, and he will get a chance to prove himself against the middle-of-the-road Colts defense. It's hard to recommend trusting Jarwin, as he had just seven career catches ahead of his breakout last week.
24
Matt LaCosse, Broncos vs. Browns. "The Boss" has just one catch for three yards in his past two games. Case Keenum just isn't targeting him, so don't trust him in fantasy.
25
Gerald Everett, Rams vs. Eagles
26
Anthony Firkser, Titans @ Giants
27
Dallas Goedert, Eagles @ Rams
28
James O'Shaughnessy, Jaguars vs. Redskins
29
Nick Vannett, Seahawks @ 49ers
30
Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals @ Falcons
31
Charles Clay, Bills vs. Lions
32
Ed Dickson, Seahawks @ 49ers
33
Jesse James, Steelers vs. Patriots
34
Hayden Hurst, Ravens vs. Buccaneers
35
Mike Gesicki, Dolphins @ Vikings
36
Michael Roberts, Lions @ Bills
37
Tyler Higbee, Rams vs. Eagles