The mid-season TE renaissance seems to have ended. The position has been plagued by injuries throughout the year, and it appears that another top option has fallen. Jordan Reed, a back-end TE1 for the better part of the past month, limped off with a foot injury against the Giants and might miss more time. That weakens our Week 15 fantasy TE rankings, as they are becoming ultra-thin again. Odds are if you want to win a fantasy championship, you're going to have to keep adding some TEs from the waiver wire to have options with matchup-based sleepers.

One of the better potential pickups this week may be Ian Thomas of the Panthers. The rookie has looked good in the past couple of weeks since taking over for Greg Olsen, and he led the team in targets (11) and had 77 receiving yards last week. If he keeps seeing that kind of volume, he should perform well. The only question is that he has a tough matchup with the Saints in Week 15, though the Saints did allow two TDs to Cameron Brate last week, so they can be beaten.

Other streaming options include Chris Herndon (Jets vs. Texans), Vernon Davis (Redskins @ Jaguars), and C.J. Uzomah (Raiders @ Bengals). None inspire a ton of hope, but they're all in solid matchups and should have a chance at a TD. And at this point in the season, that's all you can ask for from the TE position.

Note: We will update these rankings and add analysis during the week, so check back often.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: TE

7David Njoku, Browns @ Broncos. Njoku has been inconsistent in recent weeks, but the Broncos have been awful against TEs this year. They have given up the most receiving yards to the position at 977, and they have allowed Antonio Gates and George Kittle to go off in recent weeks. Njoku has the athletic ability to beat their poor coverage, and if he can find the end zone, Njoku owners will be in good shape.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues