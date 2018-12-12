Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

If last week taught us anything with D/STs, it's that you can trust the Bears at home, regardless of matchup. Noted. We had them in the starting tier, and we do again in our Week 15 fantasy defense rankings, but once again they're further down the list than normal. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending how you look at it), unlike last week, there are only a handful of viable waiver wire sleepers ahead of them that will be widely available for streaming.

It's an interesting week in that it's not a particularly strong one on paper for D/STs, but most of the top-ranked units are likely already owned. Considering there are only four teams left in the fantasy playoffs in most leagues, that's fine as long as you have one of these units. If you don't, you shouldn't have much competition on the waiver wire to grab the D/STs with favorable matchups.It should all work out, but things are never easy this time of year.

Week 15 Rankings:

One way in which things aren't easy: One of the better streaming options based on matchups looked awful in Week 14. The Redskins (@ Jaguars) appeared to officially give up on the season and will now have to go on the road. Another wrinkle: Late-week pickups saw the ownership levels of the Titans (@ Giants) and Bills (vs. Lions) creep up over 50 percent in Yahoo leagues, so hopefully you were planning ahead because it's a little less likely they're available in your league now.

Among the regular starting D/STs falling out of favor this week are both the Steelers and Patriots in their showdown in Pittsburgh and the Chargers and Chiefs for their matchup in Kansas City. The Eagles (@ Rams) aren't worth keeping around (which has been true for a while), while the Cowboys (@ Colts) also have limited upside.

Note: These rankings will be updated with analysis during the week, so check back for updates.

WEEK 15 PPR RANKINGS:

Week 15 Fantasy Defense Rankings

7Minnesota Vikings vs. Dolphins. Credit a banged-up Ryan Tannehill for limiting mistakes, but he's taking sacks (eight the past two weeks). Over the past five games, the Dolphins have allowed at least three sacks four times. Minnesota racked up at least three sacks in eight of the first 12 games, so this is the type of road matchup that could see Tannehill pressured into a few turnovers.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues