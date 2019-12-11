Week 15 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

Making the Week 15 fantasy PPR running back rankings felt a lot like it normally feels when putting together the tight end version -- there just wasn't a ton of substantial movement. Sure, the usual suspects Alvin Kamara, James White, Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler, and even new favorite Patrick Laird all moved up some spots compared to our standard-league RB rankings, but nothing crazy stands out at first glance.

In part, the RB rankings for this week are more dependent on injuries than anything for value added, whether in PPR or non-PPR formats. Josh Jacobs (shoulder) directly impacts DeAndre Washington. Derrick Henry (hamstring) directly impacts Dion Lewis. Of course you've also got to keep an eye on the injuries to Derrius Guice (knee), Rashaad Penny (knee), Bo Scarbrough (ribs), Damien Williams (ribs), and James Conner (shoulder) to get a full picture of what's happening, too.

Beyond the injuries, matchups rule the day before pass-catching. Devonta Freeman is involved in Atlanta's passing attack, but we're more concerned about him playing San Francisco than we are encouraged by his receptions. The same is true for Joe Mixon, who in a normal week might get a small PPR boost but instead is hurt more this week by a matchup with the Patriots.

PPR owners specifically might want to target Jalen Richard on waivers this week. With Jacobs out, he caught two-of-three targets while also receiving seven carries. He should average about 10 touches per game down the stretch. Laird is still available in a number of leagues, too, and should be added in PPR after catching four passes in addition to his 15 carries Sunday.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week, especially with so many injuries leaving ranking slots up in the air. For more individual RB analysis, click here.

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.