Week 15 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

Making the Week 15 fantasy PPR running back rankings felt a lot like it normally feels when putting together the tight end version -- there just wasn't a ton of substantial movement. Sure, the usual suspects Alvin Kamara, James White, Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler, and even new favorite Patrick Laird all moved up some spots compared to our standard-league RB rankings, but nothing crazy stands out at first glance.

In part, the RB rankings for this week are more dependent on injuries than anything for value added, whether in PPR or non-PPR formats. Josh Jacobs (shoulder) directly impacts DeAndre Washington. Derrick Henry (hamstring) directly impacts Dion Lewis. Of course you've also got to keep an eye on the injuries to Derrius Guice (knee), Rashaad Penny (knee), Bo Scarbrough (ribs), Damien Williams (ribs), and James Conner (shoulder) to get a full picture of what's happening, too.

Beyond the injuries, matchups rule the day before pass-catching. Devonta Freeman is involved in Atlanta's passing attack, but we're more concerned about him playing San Francisco than we are encouraged by his receptions. The same is true for Joe Mixon, who in a normal week might get a small PPR boost but instead is hurt more this week by a matchup with the Patriots.

PPR owners specifically might want to target Jalen Richard on waivers this week. With Jacobs out, he caught two-of-three targets while also receiving seven carries. He should average about 10 touches per game down the stretch. Laird is still available in a number of leagues, too, and should be added in PPR after catching four passes in addition to his 15 carries Sunday.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week, especially with so many injuries leaving ranking slots up in the air. For more individual RB analysis, click here.

Week 15 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. SEA

2

Dalvin Cook, MIN @ LAC

3

Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. MIA

4

Leonard Fournette, JAX @ OAK

5

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. LAR

6

Chris Carson, SEA @ CAR

7

Derrick Henry, TEN vs. HOU

8

Nick Chubb, CLE @ ARZ

9

Todd Gurley, LAR @ DAL

10

Alvin Kamara, NO vs. IND

11

Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ KC

12

Aaron Jones, GB vs. CHI

13

Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BAL

14

Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. JAX

15

Melvin Gordon, LAC vs. MIN

16

Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. MIN

17

Mark Ingram, BAL vs. NYJ

18

David Montgomery, CHI @ GB

19

James Conner, PIT vs. BUF

20

Devin Singletary, BUF @ PIT

21

Raheem Mostert, SF vs. ATL

22

Kareem Hunt, CLE @ ARZ

23

James White, NE @ CIN

24

Devonta Freeman, ATL @ SF

25

Joe Mixon, CIN vs. NE

26

Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TEN

27

Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. CLE

28

Marlon Mack, IND @ NO

29

Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS

30

Damien Williams, KC vs. DEN

31

Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYG

32

Jordan Howard, PHI @ WAS

33

Ronald Jones, TB @ DET

34

Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. PHI

35

Sony Michel, NE @ CIN

36

Peyton Barber, TB @ DET

37

Latavius Murray, NO vs. IND

38

Bo Scarbrough, DET vs. TB

39

Jamaal Williams, GB vs. CHI

40

Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC

41

Tarik Cohen, CHI @ GB

42

Matt Breida, SF vs. ATL

43

David Johnson, ARZ vs. CLE

44

Duke Johnson Jr., HOU @ TEN

45

Nyheim Hines, IND @ NO

46

Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS

47

Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ BAL

48

LeSean McCoy, KC vs. DEN

49

Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ DET

50

Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. BUF

51

C.J. Prosise, SEA @ CAR

52

Rex Burkhead, NE @ CIN

53

J.D. McKissic, DET vs. TB

54

Gus Edwards, BAL vs. NYJ

55

Frank Gore, BUF @ PIT

56

Tevin Coleman, SF vs. ATL

57

Brian Hill, ATL @ SF

58

Malcolm Brown, LAR @ DAL

59

Dion Lewis, TEN vs. HOU

60

Alexander Mattison, MIN @ LAC

61

Darwin Thompson, KC vs. DEN

62

Tony Pollard, DAL vs. LAR

63

Myles Gaskin, MIA @ NYG

64

Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. NE

65

Javorious Allen, NYG vs. MIA

