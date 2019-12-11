Week 15 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings
Making the Week 15 fantasy PPR running back rankings felt a lot like it normally feels when putting together the tight end version -- there just wasn't a ton of substantial movement. Sure, the usual suspects Alvin Kamara, James White, Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler, and even new favorite Patrick Laird all moved up some spots compared to our standard-league RB rankings, but nothing crazy stands out at first glance.
In part, the RB rankings for this week are more dependent on injuries than anything for value added, whether in PPR or non-PPR formats. Josh Jacobs (shoulder) directly impacts DeAndre Washington. Derrick Henry (hamstring) directly impacts Dion Lewis. Of course you've also got to keep an eye on the injuries to Derrius Guice (knee), Rashaad Penny (knee), Bo Scarbrough (ribs), Damien Williams (ribs), and James Conner (shoulder) to get a full picture of what's happening, too.
Beyond the injuries, matchups rule the day before pass-catching. Devonta Freeman is involved in Atlanta's passing attack, but we're more concerned about him playing San Francisco than we are encouraged by his receptions. The same is true for Joe Mixon, who in a normal week might get a small PPR boost but instead is hurt more this week by a matchup with the Patriots.
PPR owners specifically might want to target Jalen Richard on waivers this week. With Jacobs out, he caught two-of-three targets while also receiving seven carries. He should average about 10 touches per game down the stretch. Laird is still available in a number of leagues, too, and should be added in PPR after catching four passes in addition to his 15 carries Sunday.
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. SEA
2
Dalvin Cook, MIN @ LAC
3
Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. MIA
4
Leonard Fournette, JAX @ OAK
5
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. LAR
6
Chris Carson, SEA @ CAR
7
Derrick Henry, TEN vs. HOU
8
Nick Chubb, CLE @ ARZ
9
Todd Gurley, LAR @ DAL
10
Alvin Kamara, NO vs. IND
11
Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ KC
12
Aaron Jones, GB vs. CHI
13
Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ BAL
14
Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. JAX
15
Melvin Gordon, LAC vs. MIN
16
Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. MIN
17
Mark Ingram, BAL vs. NYJ
18
David Montgomery, CHI @ GB
19
James Conner, PIT vs. BUF
20
Devin Singletary, BUF @ PIT
21
Raheem Mostert, SF vs. ATL
22
Kareem Hunt, CLE @ ARZ
23
James White, NE @ CIN
24
Devonta Freeman, ATL @ SF
25
Joe Mixon, CIN vs. NE
26
Carlos Hyde, HOU @ TEN
27
Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. CLE
28
Marlon Mack, IND @ NO
29
Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS
30
Damien Williams, KC vs. DEN
31
Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYG
32
Jordan Howard, PHI @ WAS
33
Ronald Jones, TB @ DET
34
Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. PHI
35
Sony Michel, NE @ CIN
36
Peyton Barber, TB @ DET
37
Latavius Murray, NO vs. IND
38
Bo Scarbrough, DET vs. TB
39
Jamaal Williams, GB vs. CHI
40
Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC
41
Tarik Cohen, CHI @ GB
42
Matt Breida, SF vs. ATL
43
David Johnson, ARZ vs. CLE
44
Duke Johnson Jr., HOU @ TEN
45
Nyheim Hines, IND @ NO
46
Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS
47
Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ BAL
48
LeSean McCoy, KC vs. DEN
49
Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ DET
50
Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. BUF
51
C.J. Prosise, SEA @ CAR
52
Rex Burkhead, NE @ CIN
53
J.D. McKissic, DET vs. TB
54
Gus Edwards, BAL vs. NYJ
55
Frank Gore, BUF @ PIT
56
Tevin Coleman, SF vs. ATL
57
Brian Hill, ATL @ SF
58
Malcolm Brown, LAR @ DAL
59
Dion Lewis, TEN vs. HOU
60
Alexander Mattison, MIN @ LAC
61
Darwin Thompson, KC vs. DEN
62
Tony Pollard, DAL vs. LAR
63
Myles Gaskin, MIA @ NYG
64
Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. NE
65
Javorious Allen, NYG vs. MIA