Week 15 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at position

The Miami Dolphins have had one of the NFL's best offenses since QB Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. But one thing the Dolphins have had difficulty doing is converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Though they did have a pair of TDs in regulation last week (plus the game-winner in overtime), Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was called on four times to kick field goals. He made them all, including a 57-yarder, to become Week 14's highest-scoring kicker. What's in store this week?

Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. Bonus points are awarded for long field goals.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders connected on the longest field goal made in Week 14, a 57-yarder against the New York Jets.

Fantasy football Week 15 kicker rankings

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Chris Boswell Pit. at Phi. 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn Hou. vs. Mia. 3 Brandon Aubrey Dal. at Car. 4 Cameron Dicker L.A.-C vs. T.B. 5 Jake Bates Det. vs. Buf. 6 Chase McLaughlin T.B. at L.A.-C 7 Wil Lutz Den. vs. Ind. 8 Justin Tucker Bal. at N.Y.-G 9 Jason Sanders Mia. at Hou. 10 Tyler Bass Buf. at Det. 11 Younghoe Koo Atl. at L.V. 12 Blake Grupe N.O. vs. Was. 13 Daniel Carlson L.V. vs. Atl. 14 Matt Gay Ind. at Den. 15 Joey Slye N.E. at Ari. 16 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. Pit. 17 Cairo Santos Chi. at Min. 18 Jake Moody S.F. vs. L.A.-R 19 Joshua Karty L.A.-R at S.F. 20 Zane Gonzalez Was. at N.O. 21 Cade York Cin. at Ten. 22 Matthew Knight K.C. at Cle. 23 Will Reichard Min. vs. Chi. 24 Brandon McManus G.B. at Sea. 25 Jason Myers Sea. vs. G.B. 26 Graham Gano N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 27 Nick Folk Ten. vs. Cin. 28 Eddy Pineiro Car. vs. Dal. 29 Chad Ryland Ari. vs. N.E. 30 Cam Little Jac. vs. N.Y.-J 31 Dustin Hopkins Cle. vs. K.C. 32 Anders Carlson N.Y.-J at Jac.

