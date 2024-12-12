Week 15 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at position
The Miami Dolphins have had one of the NFL's best offenses since QB Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. But one thing the Dolphins have had difficulty doing is converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns.
Though they did have a pair of TDs in regulation last week (plus the game-winner in overtime), Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was called on four times to kick field goals. He made them all, including a 57-yarder, to become Week 14's highest-scoring kicker. What's in store this week?
Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. Bonus points are awarded for long field goals.
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
Fantasy football Week 15 kicker rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Chris Boswell
Pit.
at Phi.
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Hou.
vs. Mia.
3
Brandon Aubrey
Dal.
at Car.
4
Cameron Dicker
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
5
Jake Bates
Det.
vs. Buf.
6
Chase McLaughlin
T.B.
at L.A.-C
7
Wil Lutz
Den.
vs. Ind.
8
Justin Tucker
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
9
Jason Sanders
Mia.
at Hou.
10
Tyler Bass
Buf.
at Det.
11
Younghoe Koo
Atl.
at L.V.
12
Blake Grupe
N.O.
vs. Was.
13
Daniel Carlson
L.V.
vs. Atl.
14
Matt Gay
Ind.
at Den.
15
Joey Slye
N.E.
at Ari.
16
Jake Elliott
Phi.
vs. Pit.
17
Cairo Santos
Chi.
at Min.
18
Jake Moody
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
19
Joshua Karty
L.A.-R
at S.F.
20
Zane Gonzalez
Was.
at N.O.
21
Cade York
Cin.
at Ten.
22
Matthew Knight
K.C.
at Cle.
23
Will Reichard
Min.
vs. Chi.
24
Brandon McManus
G.B.
at Sea.
25
Jason Myers
Sea.
vs. G.B.
26
Graham Gano
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
27
Nick Folk
Ten.
vs. Cin.
28
Eddy Pineiro
Car.
vs. Dal.
29
Chad Ryland
Ari.
vs. N.E.
30
Cam Little
Jac.
vs. N.Y.-J
31
Dustin Hopkins
Cle.
vs. K.C.
32
Anders Carlson
N.Y.-J
at Jac.
