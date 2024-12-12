Advertisement

Week 15 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at position

steve gardner, usa today
·2 min read

The Miami Dolphins have had one of the NFL's best offenses since QB Tua Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. But one thing the Dolphins have had difficulty doing is converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Though they did have a pair of TDs in regulation last week (plus the game-winner in overtime), Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was called on four times to kick field goals. He made them all, including a 57-yarder, to become Week 14's highest-scoring kicker. What's in store this week?

Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. Bonus points are awarded for long field goals.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders connected on the longest field goal made in Week 14, a 57-yarder against the New York Jets.
Fantasy football Week 15 kicker rankings

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Chris Boswell

Pit.

at Phi.

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

Hou.

vs. Mia.

3

Brandon Aubrey

Dal.

at Car.

4

Cameron Dicker

L.A.-C

vs. T.B.

5

Jake Bates

Det.

vs. Buf.

6

Chase McLaughlin

T.B.

at L.A.-C

7

Wil Lutz

Den.

vs. Ind.

8

Justin Tucker

Bal.

at N.Y.-G

9

Jason Sanders

Mia.

at Hou.

10

Tyler Bass

Buf.

at Det.

11

Younghoe Koo

Atl.

at L.V.

12

Blake Grupe

N.O.

vs. Was.

13

Daniel Carlson

L.V.

vs. Atl.

14

Matt Gay

Ind.

at Den.

15

Joey Slye

N.E.

at Ari.

16

Jake Elliott

Phi.

vs. Pit.

17

Cairo Santos

Chi.

at Min.

18

Jake Moody

S.F.

vs. L.A.-R

19

Joshua Karty

L.A.-R

at S.F.

20

Zane Gonzalez

Was.

at N.O.

21

Cade York

Cin.

at Ten.

22

Matthew Knight

K.C.

at Cle.

23

Will Reichard

Min.

vs. Chi.

24

Brandon McManus

G.B.

at Sea.

25

Jason Myers

Sea.

vs. G.B.

26

Graham Gano

N.Y.-G

vs. Bal.

27

Nick Folk

Ten.

vs. Cin.

28

Eddy Pineiro

Car.

vs. Dal.

29

Chad Ryland

Ari.

vs. N.E.

30

Cam Little

Jac.

vs. N.Y.-J

31

Dustin Hopkins

Cle.

vs. K.C.

32

Anders Carlson

N.Y.-J

at Jac.

