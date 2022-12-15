Week 15 Fantasy Football Stats: Kittle needs more targets, Chubb & Saquon are slowing down

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by guest co-host Rich Hribar for a very special episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where the guys provide one stat for all 32 teams and preview the Thursday night game between the 49ers and Seahawks.

Find out why it’s pointless to complain about the Cowboys’ backfield committee, how high is too high for Isiah Pacheco, what killed the Ravens offense, and what is Ja’Marr Chase’s role if Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins miss this week’s game.

Can you start Tua in fantasy this week? Can you start Saquon Barkley? We know Terry McLaurin is efficient but do the Commanders pass enough for him to be fantasy relevant? Is any offense worse than the Denver Broncos?

Matt and Rich implore people to stop fighting about Jared Goff, realize they we should’ve predicted the Buccaneers offense would be mediocre, and wonder what to make of Drake London with a new starting QB in Atlanta.

All of this and much more in a fun episode of Stat Nerd Thursday!

02:10 Philadelphia Eagles

05:55 Buffalo Bills

09:25 Dallas Cowboys

11:40 Kansas City Chiefs

15:30 Minnesota Vikings

17:50 Baltimore Ravens

21:00 Cincinnati Bengals

23:30 Miami Dolphins

28:00 New York Giants

30:40 Washington Commanders

32:30 Los Angeles Chargers

34:50 New England Patriots

36:45 New York Jets

38:50 Tennessee Titans

40:15 Detroit Lions

42:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

45:10 Atlanta Falcons

47:10 Carolina Panthers

48:10 Cleveland Browns

50:20 Green Bay Packers

51:45 Jacksonville Jaguars

54:00 Las Vegas Raiders

55:45 Pittsburgh Steelers

56:25 Indianapolis Colts

58:10 Arizona Cardinals

59:30 Los Angeles Rams

61:05 New Orleans Saints

62:45 Chicago Bears

63:55 Denver Broncos

67:00 Houston Texans

67:15 TNF 49ers at Seahawks

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts