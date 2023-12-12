Deebo Samuel has been on an absolute rampage the past few weeks. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images)

What an absolute tear Deebo Samuel is currently on, and at the perfect time, too. Samuel hasn't scored less than 20 full-ppr fantasy points since Week 11.

Oh, and the last two weeks? Just 30+ full-PPR points — not to shabby.

The good times could keep rolling for the big-play, dual-threat, as Samuel will take on two defenses ranked in the bottom 15 in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. He will face Baltimore's stiff defense in Week 16 however, but with his ability to do damage on the ground as well as the air, Deebo looks like a lineup stalwart for the rest of the season.

Check out Samuel and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 15:

