Week 15 Fantasy Football Bad Beats: When you bench a week-winner in a must-win week
Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 15, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?
Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 15 and every week of the 2020 fantasy football season.
Speaking of Week 15, this week’s Bad Beat could have easily been influenced by the Steelers’ utter disappointment of an outing against the Bengals on Monday night. Everyone outside of Diontae Johnson and Benny Snell pretty much sunk any ship needing a Steeler to lead it to victory.
But no — this week’s Bad Beat goes to a fantasy manager named Chris, who — thanks to a simple lineup decision to bench Tony Pollard and one unexpectedly underperforming defense — ended up losing by .10 points!
Our Honorable Mention this week goes to a player who, after losing in the semifinals due to the Kendrick Bourne Haily Mary, will have to try and avoid a particularly unique league punishment by winning his Week 16 matchup ...
Did you suffer a bad beat in Week 15? Hit us up and tell us all about it @YahooFantasy!