Week 15 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Can Jacksonville take advantage?

Jalen Ramsey probably won’t have to fake a flop in Week 15. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

While the Jacksonville Jaguars were pacified by the wrecking ball known as Derrick Henry in Week 14, their defense showed signs of their former selves the week prior. The Jags shut the Colts out in Week 13, ending Andrew Luck’s streak of three passing touchdowns per game.

They have a chance at repeating that form in Week 15. Jalen Ramsey and company will host a Washington team that is in disarray at the quarterback position. Whoever starts at QB has a tall task ahead of them versus the Jags D.

