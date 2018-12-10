Week 14 Wrap Podcast: Unexpected performances define first round of fantasy playoffs

Week 14 is all but done, and many fantasy players saw their hopes for a run in the playoffs come to an end. Odds are they faced Derrick Henry, but the Titans runner wasn’t the only player to shock the masses.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a rather surprising turn of events, the Saints’ offense has utterly sputtered two weeks in a row. In fact, Drew Brees has only thrown two touchdowns in his last two games compared to eight in Weeks 11 and 12 combined.

Week 14 offered up as juicy a matchup as it gets (@ Tampa Bay), but Brees finished with 14.94 fantasy points; less than owners expected. Brees and the Saints get Carolina and Pittsburgh in the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs.

On the flipside, Amari Cooper had been, as a whole, underwhelming for much of the season. Then he joined the Cowboys, and then he erupted for 10 catches, 217 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14.

Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski, and Matt Harmon discuss these unexpected performances and more on today’s fantasy wrap podcast.

Our experts also asked you about the most tilting fantasy performances you experienced in Week 14. You can imagine how many people were affected by another eruption, courtesy of George Kittle (seven catches, 210 yards, one TD).

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

Liz, Scott, and Matt then wrap up with a most stunning statistic that is par for the Week 14 course. A whopping 14 players scored touchdowns — those players were also owned in less than 1 percent of Yahoo leagues. Among them is James Develin, because of course.

Our experts run down that list and see if there’s anyone with any fantasy intrigue going forward.

Story continues

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @scott_pianowski

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB