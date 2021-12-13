Week 14 Recap: Don’t waste energy hating Tom Brady

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon get together on Sunday evening to recap all of the fantasy goodness from Week 14 of the NFL season, starting with a couple of thrilling overtime wins for the 49ers and Buccaneers, before previewing Monday’s highly anticipated showdown between the Rams and Cardinals.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts