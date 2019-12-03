Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings: Injuries to Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Adam Thielen among biggest worries
Three of the top nine players in our Week 14 fantasy WR rankings didn't play last week -- and aren't sure things to play this week -- so you know it's going to be a fun start to the fantasy football playoffs. Maybe "fun" isn't the right word. Obnoxious? Stupid? Annoying? You know what? Let's save those for this time next week when you lose because some waiver wire wide receiver sleeper posted a 6-100-1 line against you.
Wide receiver is one always one of the toughest positions to handicap in a given week. Matchups tend to matter, but it's never easy guessing which one or two guys on a team will truly take advantage of favorable spots. Moreover, tough matchups only mean so much for ultra-talented WRs. DeAndre Hopkins (5-64) did fine last week against Stephon Gilmore even before throwing a TD; Amari Cooper (8-85) put up solid numbers against Tre'Davious White; Darius Slay didn't do much to slow down Allen Robinson (8-86-1); and both of the top Falcons receivers, Calvin Ridley (8-91) and Russell Gage (5-52-1) had good days, regardless of who Marshon Lattimore was covering. Obviously, garbage time factored into some of those numbers, but it all counts the same in fantasy.
Of course, we know some matchups are tougher than others, and many of the CBs mentioned above still qualify as tough matchups. We don't expect Gilmore and the Pats to slow down Tyreek Hill too much this week, but the rest of Kansas City's WRs are a worry. White faces Marquise Brown, who cooked the Rams in a tough matchup two weeks ago but was shut down by the 49ers last week, so there are major worries with him. Michael Thomas gets the 49ers this week, but we just can't bet against fantasy's top receiver. DJ Chark gets a stingy Chargers secondary, but L.A. was just roasted by rookie QB Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton, so we're not going overboard on downgrading Chark this week. The same goes for Cooper against the Bears, who were just torched by Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones with third-string rookie David Blough throwing to them.
Of course, fantasy owners aren't looking to bench any of those WRs (with the possible exception of Brown). It's the mid-tier guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk (vs. Steelers), Will Fuller (vs. Broncos), DK Metcalf (@ Rams), Michael Gallup (@ Bears), and Terry McLaurin (@ Packers) who are bigger worries. Even mediocre bubble guys with decent matchups, such as Mike Williams (vs. Jaguars), Brandin Cooks (vs. Seahawks), and Tyrell Williams (vs. Titans), are worries.
Fortunately, there are a bunch of matchup-based sleepers. A.J. Brown/Corey Davis (@ Raiders), Sterling Shepard/Darius Slayton (@ Eagles), Robby Anderson (vs. Dolphins), Russell Gage (vs. Panthers), and James Washington (@ Cardinals) all make the list. There are several more deep sleepers, including Zach Pascal/Marcus Johnson (@ Bucs), Tim Patrick (@ Texans), Allen Lazard (vs. Redskins), and Nelson Agholor (vs. Giants).
There's never a shortage of viable options when it comes to receiver, and Week 14 is no different. It won't be easy picking your starters -- especially if everyone is healthy -- but hopefully we're all still alive in Week 15 so we can keep complaining about things.
Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.
Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
Julio Jones, ATL vs. CAR
2
Davante Adams, GB vs. WAS
3
T.Y. Hilton, IND @ TB
4
Michael Thomas, NO vs. SF
5
D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL
6
Courtland Sutton, DEN @ HOU
7
Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. DET
8
Tyreek Hill, KC @ NE
9
Adam Thielen, MIN vs. DET
10
Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. NYG
11
Julian Edelman, NE vs. KC
12
Chris Godwin, TB vs. IND
13
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs. DEN
14
DeVante Parker, MIA @ NYJ
15
Mike Evans, TB vs. IND
16
Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. CIN
17
Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ NO
18
Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SEA
19
Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN
20
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. CIN
21
DJ Chark, JAX vs. LAC
22
Keenan Allen, LAC @ JAX
23
Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. CAR
24
Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR
25
Amari Cooper, DAL @ CHI
26
Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI
27
John Brown, BUF vs. BAL
28
Deebo Samuel, SF @ NO
29
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ ARZ
30
Robert Woods, LAR vs. SEA
31
Allen Robinson, CHI vs. DAL
32
Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE
33
Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. MIA
34
Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL
35
Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN
36
James Washington, PIT @ ARZ
37
A.J. Brown, TEN @ OAK
38
Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. MIA
39
Will Fuller V, HOU vs. DEN
40
DK Metcalf, SEA @ LAR
41
Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI
42
Mike Williams, LAC @ JAX
43
Corey Davis, TEN @ OAK
44
Brandin Cooks, LAR vs. SEA
45
Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. TEN
46
Terry McLaurin, WAS @ GB
47
Marquise Brown, BAL @ BUF
48
Marcus Johnson, IND @ TB
49
Cole Beasley, BUF vs. BAL
50
Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. PIT
51
Michael Gallup, DAL @ CHI
52
Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI
53
Russell Gage, ATL vs. CAR
54
John Ross III, CIN @ CLE
55
Tim Patrick, DEN @ HOU
56
Zach Pascal, IND @ TB
57
Mohamed Sanu, NE vs. KC
58
Nelson Agholor, PHI vs. NYG
59
Anthony Miller, CHI vs. DAL
60
Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. LAC
61
Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. PIT
62
Sammy Watkins, KC @ NE
63
Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYJ
64
Allen Lazard, GB vs. WAS
65
Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. KC
66
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. MIA
67
Danny Amendola, DET @ MIN
68
Zay Jones, OAK vs. TEN
69
Geronimo Allison, GB vs. WAS
70
Randall Cobb, DAL @ CHI
71
Auden Tate, CIN @ CLE
72
Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs. DAL
73
Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NO
74
Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ GB
75
Olabisi Johnson, MIN vs. DET
76
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. WAS
77
Josh Gordon, SEA @ LAR
78
Adam Humphries, TEN @ OAK
79
Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. SF
80
Willie Snead, BAL @ BUF
81
Mecole Hardman, KC @ NE
82
Chris Conley, JAX vs. LAC
83
Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. SF
84
Diontae Johnson, PIT @ ARZ
85
Demarcus Robinson, KC @ NE
86
Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. SEA