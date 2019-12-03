Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings: Injuries to Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Adam Thielen among biggest worries

Three of the top nine players in our Week 14 fantasy WR rankings didn't play last week -- and aren't sure things to play this week -- so you know it's going to be a fun start to the fantasy football playoffs. Maybe "fun" isn't the right word. Obnoxious? Stupid? Annoying? You know what? Let's save those for this time next week when you lose because some waiver wire wide receiver sleeper posted a 6-100-1 line against you.

Wide receiver is one always one of the toughest positions to handicap in a given week. Matchups tend to matter, but it's never easy guessing which one or two guys on a team will truly take advantage of favorable spots. Moreover, tough matchups only mean so much for ultra-talented WRs. DeAndre Hopkins (5-64) did fine last week against Stephon Gilmore even before throwing a TD; Amari Cooper (8-85) put up solid numbers against Tre'Davious White; Darius Slay didn't do much to slow down Allen Robinson (8-86-1); and both of the top Falcons receivers, Calvin Ridley (8-91) and Russell Gage (5-52-1) had good days, regardless of who Marshon Lattimore was covering. Obviously, garbage time factored into some of those numbers, but it all counts the same in fantasy.

Of course, we know some matchups are tougher than others, and many of the CBs mentioned above still qualify as tough matchups. We don't expect Gilmore and the Pats to slow down Tyreek Hill too much this week, but the rest of Kansas City's WRs are a worry. White faces Marquise Brown, who cooked the Rams in a tough matchup two weeks ago but was shut down by the 49ers last week, so there are major worries with him. Michael Thomas gets the 49ers this week, but we just can't bet against fantasy's top receiver. DJ Chark gets a stingy Chargers secondary, but L.A. was just roasted by rookie QB Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton, so we're not going overboard on downgrading Chark this week. The same goes for Cooper against the Bears, who were just torched by Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones with third-string rookie David Blough throwing to them.

Of course, fantasy owners aren't looking to bench any of those WRs (with the possible exception of Brown). It's the mid-tier guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk (vs. Steelers), Will Fuller (vs. Broncos), DK Metcalf (@ Rams), Michael Gallup (@ Bears), and Terry McLaurin (@ Packers) who are bigger worries. Even mediocre bubble guys with decent matchups, such as Mike Williams (vs. Jaguars), Brandin Cooks (vs. Seahawks), and Tyrell Williams (vs. Titans), are worries.

Fortunately, there are a bunch of matchup-based sleepers. A.J. Brown/Corey Davis (@ Raiders), Sterling Shepard/Darius Slayton (@ Eagles), Robby Anderson (vs. Dolphins), Russell Gage (vs. Panthers), and James Washington (@ Cardinals) all make the list. There are several more deep sleepers, including Zach Pascal/Marcus Johnson (@ Bucs), Tim Patrick (@ Texans), Allen Lazard (vs. Redskins), and Nelson Agholor (vs. Giants).

There's never a shortage of viable options when it comes to receiver, and Week 14 is no different. It won't be easy picking your starters -- especially if everyone is healthy -- but hopefully we're all still alive in Week 15 so we can keep complaining about things.

Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.

Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Julio Jones, ATL vs. CAR

2

Davante Adams, GB vs. WAS

3

T.Y. Hilton, IND @ TB

4

Michael Thomas, NO vs. SF

5

D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL

6

Courtland Sutton, DEN @ HOU

7

Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. DET

8

Tyreek Hill, KC @ NE

9

Adam Thielen, MIN vs. DET

10

Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. NYG

11

Julian Edelman, NE vs. KC

12

Chris Godwin, TB vs. IND

13

DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs. DEN

14

DeVante Parker, MIA @ NYJ

15

Mike Evans, TB vs. IND

16

Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. CIN

17

Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ NO

18

Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SEA

19

Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN

20

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. CIN

21

DJ Chark, JAX vs. LAC

22

Keenan Allen, LAC @ JAX

23

Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. CAR

24

Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR

25

Amari Cooper, DAL @ CHI

26

Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI

27

John Brown, BUF vs. BAL

28

Deebo Samuel, SF @ NO

29

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ ARZ

30

Robert Woods, LAR vs. SEA

31

Allen Robinson, CHI vs. DAL

32

Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE

33

Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. MIA

34

Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL

35

Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN

36

James Washington, PIT @ ARZ

37

A.J. Brown, TEN @ OAK

38

Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. MIA

39

Will Fuller V, HOU vs. DEN

40

DK Metcalf, SEA @ LAR

41

Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI

42

Mike Williams, LAC @ JAX

43

Corey Davis, TEN @ OAK

44

Brandin Cooks, LAR vs. SEA

45

Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. TEN

46

Terry McLaurin, WAS @ GB

47

Marquise Brown, BAL @ BUF

48

Marcus Johnson, IND @ TB

49

Cole Beasley, BUF vs. BAL

50

Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. PIT

51

Michael Gallup, DAL @ CHI

52

Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI

53

Russell Gage, ATL vs. CAR

54

John Ross III, CIN @ CLE

55

Tim Patrick, DEN @ HOU

56

Zach Pascal, IND @ TB

57

Mohamed Sanu, NE vs. KC

58

Nelson Agholor, PHI vs. NYG

59

Anthony Miller, CHI vs. DAL

60

Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. LAC

61

Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. PIT

62

Sammy Watkins, KC @ NE

63

Allen Hurns, MIA @ NYJ

64

Allen Lazard, GB vs. WAS

65

Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. KC

66

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. MIA

67

Danny Amendola, DET @ MIN

68

Zay Jones, OAK vs. TEN

69

Geronimo Allison, GB vs. WAS

70

Randall Cobb, DAL @ CHI

71

Auden Tate, CIN @ CLE

72

Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs. DAL

73

Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NO

74

Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ GB

75

Olabisi Johnson, MIN vs. DET

76

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. WAS

77

Josh Gordon, SEA @ LAR

78

Adam Humphries, TEN @ OAK

79

Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. SF

80

Willie Snead, BAL @ BUF

81

Mecole Hardman, KC @ NE

82

Chris Conley, JAX vs. LAC

83

Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. SF

84

Diontae Johnson, PIT @ ARZ

85

Demarcus Robinson, KC @ NE

86

Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. SEA

