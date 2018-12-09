Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers: Jaylen Samuels, Justin Jackson among injury replacements to trust

The fantasy playoffs are here, and with that comes a lot of pressure on fantasy football owners. Key lineup decisions will get a lot more scrutiny in the coming weeks, and with injuries to guys like James Conner, A.J. Green, and Greg Olsen wiping out some depth across fantasy leagues, there are a lot of difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions coming for owners in Week 14. Now is the time to try and figure out which sleeper you're going to plug into your lineup, be it a rookie back like Justin Jackson or Jaylen Samuels or a veteran TE like Antonio Gates.

For the first time in a while, our sleepers last week were merely decent. While Justin Jackson found success with limited opportunities, most of our pass-catchers were only mediocre. Thankfully, we made up for it a bit by picking three pretty solid defenses (New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis), so that did a lot to help our cause. Still, we'll be looking to improve our sleeper advice in this week's crucial Week 14 matchups.

These sleepers could help you to advance out of the first round of the fantasy football playoffs and at the very least, they deserve consideration for your lineup in wake of the rash of injuries that knocked out key playmakers last week. Don't go overboard with starting sleepers, but at the same time, don't be afraid to trust some of the solid matchup-based plays as potential FLEX options. Click here for our Week 14 bust picks.

Week 14 fantasy sleepers: Running backs

Jaylen Samuels, Steelers @ Raiders (Jacob Camenker). With James Conner confirmed to be out in Week 14, the Steelers are going to have a new lead back. It seems likely that Samuels will take on the larger role for the team, as he was the primary back after Conner left last week. Stevan Ridley will also be involved, but Samuels could see close to 15 touches and will have a good chance to take advantage of a Raiders run defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to RBs this season.

Theo Riddick, Lions @ Cardinals (Vinnie Iyer). Arizona has a bad run defense and has had trouble with satellite receiving backs, too, so Riddick should do plenty as a flex with 12 touches.

Justin Jackson, Chargers (Matt Lutovsky). Obviously, if Melvin Gordon plays, this pick is moot, but with the Chargers facing a quick turnaround for an important Week 15 Thursday game against Kansas City, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they held Gordon back. If so, Jackson should see 10-plus touches against a Bengals defense that allows the most fantasy points to RBs. Both Jackson and Austin Ekeler could pay off as RB2s in this matchup.

Week 14 fantasy football sleepers: Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers vs. Saints (Camenker). In his past three games, Winston has totaled 760 passing yards, six TDs, one pick, and 88 rushing yards. He has started to avoid making mistakes and looks more comfortable in the pocket. Last time the Bucs met the Saints, Ryan Fitzpatrick dropped over 50 fantasy points on them. Winston isn't likely to replicate that production, but if he can have even half that in a potential shootout with the Saints, he's a worthwhile QB1.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Eagles (Iyer). This begins a nice stretch of matchups for the fantasy playoffs, and he’s playing really well off Zeke at the moment.

Baker Mayfield, Browns vs. Panthers (Lutovsky). Don’t let last week’s three-INT dud discourage you. Mayfield and the Browns offense is still in a much better place since the departures of Todd Haley and Hue Jackson, and a favorable home matchup against a reeling Panthers’ defense will help him get back on track.

Week 14 fantasy football sleepers: Wide receivers

John Ross, Bengals @ Chargers (Camenker). Before facing Denver last week, Ross had scored in three-straight games. All were when he was serving as the No. 2 receiver in the wake of A.J. Green's absence. Well, Green is now out for the season, so Ross will continue to be a scoring threat for the Bengals, especially if they are trailing in this contest and he gets some garbage-time opportunities.

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers vs. Saints (Iyer). He’ll be the dude to turn Eli Apple rotten this week.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos @ 49ers (Lutovsky). Sutton finally got back into the end zone last week, and he’s demonstrated a fairly high floor with at least 78 yards in three of the past five games. The Niners allow the third-most fantasy points to WRs, so Sutton has a chance to continue his breakout this week. (UPDATE: Emmanuel Sanders suffered what may have been season-ending Achilles' injury in practice on Wednesday, giving Sutton even more upside.)

Week 14 fantasy football sleepers: Tight ends

Jonnu Smith, Titans vs. Jaguars (Camenker). Smith has scored in three of the last five games he has played in. The Jaguars give up the 11th-most points to the TE position and on a short week, they may be a step slower than normal. That should give Smith a chance to find the end-zone once again.

Antonio Gates, Chargers vs. Bengals (Iyer). The venerable one has a good chance for a short return to the end zone.

Dan Arnold, Saints @ Bucs (Lutovsky). Arnold has only had one game with more than three targets this year, but he still seems to have stepped up as New Orleans’ primary pass-catching TE. Against the Bucs, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points to the position, he has upside.

Week 14 fantasy sleepers: Defenses

New York Giants @ Redskins (Camenker). Mark Sanchez will be starting at quarterback for the Redskins. Need I say more?

New Orleans Saints @ Buccaneers (Iyer). They had seven sacks against the Cowboys last week and should force a couple big mistakes from Winston while pressuring him well.

Buffalo Bills vs. Jets (Lutovsky). With a rusty Sam Darnold due back, Buffalo has even more upside than it did when it faced Josh McCown in New York in Week 10. The Bills limited the Jets to 10 points while registering three sacks and intercepting two passes that game.