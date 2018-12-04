Week 14 Fantasy QB Rankings: Is Aaron Rodgers finally free?

Whether you agree or disagree with Mike McCarthy’s firing, one thing is for certain. Regardless of who is calling the plays for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers will have quite the tasty matchup on tap for Week 14.

The Atlanta Falcons have fallen apart as of late. Their defense has been a sieve all season, and now it seems their once-potent offense is also out of whack. It all adds up to a potential bounce-back, resurgent performance from Rodgers after a tough loss against Arizona.

