Week 14 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

Three players had nine or more receptions last Sunday (along with Anthony Miller on Thanksgiving). They were receivers Robert Woods and Alshon Jeffery along with running back... Leonard Fournette. It still feels weird, even in Week 14, to slide Fournette up when adjusting the RB rankings for PPR formats, but that's what happened yet again this week (and it's fully deserved). Even without a bunch of touchdowns, Fournette has probably helped numerous PPR fantasy owners make it to the fantasy playoffs.

Another player who probably feels vastly different to PPR owners from standard leagues is Alvin Kamara. The carries haven't really been there since his return from injury, but the targets and catches still have. He's an every-week start no matter the format, but you can remain especially confident in Kamara in PPR formats this week despite the tough matchup with the 49ers.

If you're looking to cash in on the waiver wire this week, there'll be the obvious names that non-PPR owners will see, too: Derrius Guice, Raheem Mostert, Benny Snell Jr. and even Bo Scarbrough. Those aren't bad options in PPR (especially Mostert, who gets used on various screen plays for the Niners but has an uncertain role). However, the PPR sleeper that could wind up in your fantasy lineup come championship Sunday is Patrick Laird.

The Dolphins back will see more playing time down the stretch, assuming Kalen Ballage's leg injury keeps him out. Laird was already playing in a receiving back role, and now he added 10 carries Sunday, too. Yeah, he only ran for five yards, but as with Ballage, we'll take those rushes where we can get them as long as the five catches Laird saw continue, too. Miami takes on both New York teams and the Bengals in the next three weeks, so opportunity for numbers will be there.

You also have to be encouraged by the performance of James White in Week 13, as he caught eight passes including two touchdowns. He's pretty darn consistent for PPR owners over his career but had been struggling as of late. Of course, his role is somewhat gameflow affected, but against the Chiefs in Week 14, there's a decent chance New England falls behind and needs to pass to White to keep up.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week. For individual RB analysis, click here.

Week 14 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

10 James Conner, PIT @ ARZ

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL

2

Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. DET

3

Nick Chubb, CLE vs. CIN

4

Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. MIA

5

Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. LAC

6

Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. TEN

7

Derrick Henry, TEN @ OAK

8

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CHI

9

Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI

10

James Conner, PIT @ ARZ

11

Melvin Gordon, LAC @ JAX

12

Todd Gurley, LAR vs. SEA

13

Aaron Jones, GB vs. WAS

14

Devonta Freeman, ATL vs. CAR

15

Alvin Kamara, NO vs. SF

16

Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE

17

Devin Singletary, BUF vs. BAL

18

Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ HOU

19

Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. CIN

20

Derrius Guice, WAS @ GB

21

Chris Carson, SEA @ LAR

22

James White, NE vs. KC

23

Austin Ekeler, LAC @ JAX

24

Mark Ingram, BAL @ BUF

25

Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NYG

26

Sony Michel, NE vs. KC

27

Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYG

28

Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. DEN

29

David Montgomery, CHI vs. DAL

30

Damien Williams, KC @ NE

31

Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. PIT

32

Bo Scarbrough, DET @ MIN

33

Marlon Mack, IND @ TB

34

Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYJ

35

Jamaal Williams, GB vs. WAS

36

Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. DEN

37

Adrian Peterson, WAS @ GB

38

Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. DAL

39

Ronald Jones, TB vs. IND

40

Rashaad Penny, SEA @ LAR

41

Matt Breida, SF @ NO

42

Peyton Barber, TB vs. IND

43

Tevin Coleman, SF @ NO

44

Royce Freeman, DEN @ HOU

45

Nyheim Hines, IND @ TB

46

Raheem Mostert, SF @ NO

47

Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ ARZ

48

David Johnson, ARZ vs. PIT

49

Rex Burkhead, NE vs. KC

50

Latavius Murray, NO vs. SF

51

LeSean McCoy, KC @ NE

52

Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs. IND

53

Frank Gore, BUF vs. BAL

54

Gus Edwards, BAL @ BUF

55

Tony Pollard, DAL @ CHI

56

Brian Hill, ATL vs. CAR

57

Myles Gaskin, MIA @ NYJ

58

Darwin Thompson, KC @ NE

59

Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. SEA

60

Bilal Powell, NYJ vs. MIA

61

Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. DET

62

Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CLE

63

Ty Johnson, DET @ MIN

64

J.D. McKissic, DET @ MIN

65

Dion Lewis, TEN @ OAK

66

Wayne Gallman, NYG @ PHI

