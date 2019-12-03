Week 14 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

Three players had nine or more receptions last Sunday (along with Anthony Miller on Thanksgiving). They were receivers Robert Woods and Alshon Jeffery along with running back... Leonard Fournette. It still feels weird, even in Week 14, to slide Fournette up when adjusting the RB rankings for PPR formats, but that's what happened yet again this week (and it's fully deserved). Even without a bunch of touchdowns, Fournette has probably helped numerous PPR fantasy owners make it to the fantasy playoffs.

Another player who probably feels vastly different to PPR owners from standard leagues is Alvin Kamara. The carries haven't really been there since his return from injury, but the targets and catches still have. He's an every-week start no matter the format, but you can remain especially confident in Kamara in PPR formats this week despite the tough matchup with the 49ers.

If you're looking to cash in on the waiver wire this week, there'll be the obvious names that non-PPR owners will see, too: Derrius Guice, Raheem Mostert, Benny Snell Jr. and even Bo Scarbrough. Those aren't bad options in PPR (especially Mostert, who gets used on various screen plays for the Niners but has an uncertain role). However, the PPR sleeper that could wind up in your fantasy lineup come championship Sunday is Patrick Laird.

The Dolphins back will see more playing time down the stretch, assuming Kalen Ballage's leg injury keeps him out. Laird was already playing in a receiving back role, and now he added 10 carries Sunday, too. Yeah, he only ran for five yards, but as with Ballage, we'll take those rushes where we can get them as long as the five catches Laird saw continue, too. Miami takes on both New York teams and the Bengals in the next three weeks, so opportunity for numbers will be there.

You also have to be encouraged by the performance of James White in Week 13, as he caught eight passes including two touchdowns. He's pretty darn consistent for PPR owners over his career but had been struggling as of late. Of course, his role is somewhat gameflow affected, but against the Chiefs in Week 14, there's a decent chance New England falls behind and needs to pass to White to keep up.

Week 14 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

10 James Conner, PIT @ ARZ

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.