Week 14 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings
Three players had nine or more receptions last Sunday (along with Anthony Miller on Thanksgiving). They were receivers Robert Woods and Alshon Jeffery along with running back... Leonard Fournette. It still feels weird, even in Week 14, to slide Fournette up when adjusting the RB rankings for PPR formats, but that's what happened yet again this week (and it's fully deserved). Even without a bunch of touchdowns, Fournette has probably helped numerous PPR fantasy owners make it to the fantasy playoffs.
Another player who probably feels vastly different to PPR owners from standard leagues is Alvin Kamara. The carries haven't really been there since his return from injury, but the targets and catches still have. He's an every-week start no matter the format, but you can remain especially confident in Kamara in PPR formats this week despite the tough matchup with the 49ers.
WEEK 14 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
If you're looking to cash in on the waiver wire this week, there'll be the obvious names that non-PPR owners will see, too: Derrius Guice, Raheem Mostert, Benny Snell Jr. and even Bo Scarbrough. Those aren't bad options in PPR (especially Mostert, who gets used on various screen plays for the Niners but has an uncertain role). However, the PPR sleeper that could wind up in your fantasy lineup come championship Sunday is Patrick Laird.
WEEK 14 PPR RANKINGS: Wide receiver | Tight end
The Dolphins back will see more playing time down the stretch, assuming Kalen Ballage's leg injury keeps him out. Laird was already playing in a receiving back role, and now he added 10 carries Sunday, too. Yeah, he only ran for five yards, but as with Ballage, we'll take those rushes where we can get them as long as the five catches Laird saw continue, too. Miami takes on both New York teams and the Bengals in the next three weeks, so opportunity for numbers will be there.
WEEK 14 DFS LINEUPS:
DK Cash | DK GPP | FD Cash | FD GPP | Y! Cash | Y! GPP
You also have to be encouraged by the performance of James White in Week 13, as he caught eight passes including two touchdowns. He's pretty darn consistent for PPR owners over his career but had been struggling as of late. Of course, his role is somewhat gameflow affected, but against the Chiefs in Week 14, there's a decent chance New England falls behind and needs to pass to White to keep up.
MORE WEEK 14:
Waiver pickups | FAAB planning | Stock watch | Snap counts | Fantasy playoff SOS
Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week. For individual RB analysis, click here.
Week 14 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs
10 James Conner, PIT @ ARZ
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ ATL
2
Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. DET
3
Nick Chubb, CLE vs. CIN
4
Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. MIA
5
Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. LAC
6
Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. TEN
7
Derrick Henry, TEN @ OAK
8
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CHI
9
Saquon Barkley, NYG @ PHI
10
James Conner, PIT @ ARZ
11
Melvin Gordon, LAC @ JAX
12
Todd Gurley, LAR vs. SEA
13
Aaron Jones, GB vs. WAS
14
Devonta Freeman, ATL vs. CAR
15
Alvin Kamara, NO vs. SF
16
Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE
17
Devin Singletary, BUF vs. BAL
18
Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ HOU
19
Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. CIN
20
Derrius Guice, WAS @ GB
21
Chris Carson, SEA @ LAR
22
James White, NE vs. KC
23
Austin Ekeler, LAC @ JAX
24
Mark Ingram, BAL @ BUF
25
Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NYG
26
Sony Michel, NE vs. KC
27
Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYG
28
Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. DEN
29
David Montgomery, CHI vs. DAL
30
Damien Williams, KC @ NE
31
Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. PIT
32
Bo Scarbrough, DET @ MIN
33
Marlon Mack, IND @ TB
34
Patrick Laird, MIA @ NYJ
35
Jamaal Williams, GB vs. WAS
36
Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. DEN
37
Adrian Peterson, WAS @ GB
38
Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. DAL
39
Ronald Jones, TB vs. IND
40
Rashaad Penny, SEA @ LAR
41
Matt Breida, SF @ NO
42
Peyton Barber, TB vs. IND
43
Tevin Coleman, SF @ NO
44
Royce Freeman, DEN @ HOU
45
Nyheim Hines, IND @ TB
46
Raheem Mostert, SF @ NO
47
Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ ARZ
48
David Johnson, ARZ vs. PIT
49
Rex Burkhead, NE vs. KC
50
Latavius Murray, NO vs. SF
51
LeSean McCoy, KC @ NE
52
Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs. IND
53
Frank Gore, BUF vs. BAL
54
Gus Edwards, BAL @ BUF
55
Tony Pollard, DAL @ CHI
56
Brian Hill, ATL vs. CAR
57
Myles Gaskin, MIA @ NYJ
58
Darwin Thompson, KC @ NE
59
Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. SEA
60
Bilal Powell, NYJ vs. MIA
61
Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. DET
62
Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CLE
63
Ty Johnson, DET @ MIN
64
J.D. McKissic, DET @ MIN
65
Dion Lewis, TEN @ OAK
66
Wayne Gallman, NYG @ PHI