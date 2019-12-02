Week 14 Fantasy PPR Rankings: Tight end

The tight end position could be bolstered just in time for the fantasy football playoffs by the returns from injury of Gerald Everett (knee), Austin Hooper (knee), and Evan Engram (foot), but even without them, the Week 14 PPR TE rankings are pretty strong because of solid players and sleepers with favorable matchups.

Of course, there's Jack Doyle, the rare free agent add who actually delivered on his hype. He takes on the second-worst defense against tight ends, the Buccaneers, and should continue his high-volume PPR ways whether T.Y. Hilton (calf) is back or not. Then you have Vance McDonald against the Cardinals. After Tyler Higbee set his career-high for receiving yards in the first half against Arizona in Week 13, you can't consider sitting McDonald unless you have one of the top-tier studs.

Another good matchup comes in the form of the Dolphins for Ryan Griffin. Miami hasn't actually been terrible against tight ends this season, but the overall possibility of points for the Jets (assuming they rebound from a stinky Week 13) mean Griffin and his usual red-zone looks should pay off for you. And PPR owners should also have taken notice of Dallas Goedert by now, who, even with the return of Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor saw at least six targets for the third straight week. He'll take on a Giants defense vulnerable to allowing big offensive days in Week 14.

WEEK 14 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver

Other names to consider this week include one of our favorites, Jonnu Smith, against the Raiders, along with Mike Gesicki at the Jets and Higbee versus the Seahawks. Gesicki has turned into Ryan Fitzpatrick's second-favorite target, while Higbee has filled in admirably for Everett. Smith benefits from the placement of Delanie Walker (ankle) on Injured Reserve. All could start at TE for you in a pinch and be solid streaming options (along with the better ones mentioned above) if Hooper and Engram remain out.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. For individual tight end analysis, click here.

Week 14 PPR Rankings: TEs

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

George Kittle, SF @ NO

2

Zach Ertz, PHI vs. NYG

3

Jack Doyle, IND @ TB

4

Hunter Henry, LAC @ JAX

5

Austin Hooper, ATL vs. CAR

6

Travis Kelce, KC @ NE

7

Darren Waller, OAK vs. TEN

8

Vance McDonald, PIT @ ARZ

9

Mark Andrews, BAL @ BUF

10

Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs. MIA

11

Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. NYG

12

Jonnu Smith, TEN @ OAK

13

Jacob Hollister, SEA @ LAR

14

Greg Olsen, CAR @ ATL

15

Jared Cook, NO vs. SF

16

Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs. DET

17

Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NYJ

18

Tyler Higbee, LAR vs. SEA

19

David Njoku, CLE vs. CIN

20

Jason Witten, DAL @ CHI

21

Jimmy Graham, GB vs. WAS

22

Noah Fant, DEN @ HOU

23

Benjamin Watson, NE vs. KC

24

O.J. Howard, TB vs. IND

25

Dawson Knox, BUF vs. BAL

26

Tyler Eifert, CIN @ CLE

27

Darren Fells, HOU vs. DEN

28

Kaden Smith, NYG @ PHI

29

Cameron Brate, TB vs. IND

30

Jaeden Graham, ATL vs. CAR

31

T.J. Hockenson, DET @ MIN

32

Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs. DET

33

Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS @ GB

