Week 14 Fantasy PPR Rankings: Tight end
The tight end position could be bolstered just in time for the fantasy football playoffs by the returns from injury of Gerald Everett (knee), Austin Hooper (knee), and Evan Engram (foot), but even without them, the Week 14 PPR TE rankings are pretty strong because of solid players and sleepers with favorable matchups.
Of course, there's Jack Doyle, the rare free agent add who actually delivered on his hype. He takes on the second-worst defense against tight ends, the Buccaneers, and should continue his high-volume PPR ways whether T.Y. Hilton (calf) is back or not. Then you have Vance McDonald against the Cardinals. After Tyler Higbee set his career-high for receiving yards in the first half against Arizona in Week 13, you can't consider sitting McDonald unless you have one of the top-tier studs.
Another good matchup comes in the form of the Dolphins for Ryan Griffin. Miami hasn't actually been terrible against tight ends this season, but the overall possibility of points for the Jets (assuming they rebound from a stinky Week 13) mean Griffin and his usual red-zone looks should pay off for you. And PPR owners should also have taken notice of Dallas Goedert by now, who, even with the return of Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor saw at least six targets for the third straight week. He'll take on a Giants defense vulnerable to allowing big offensive days in Week 14.
Other names to consider this week include one of our favorites, Jonnu Smith, against the Raiders, along with Mike Gesicki at the Jets and Higbee versus the Seahawks. Gesicki has turned into Ryan Fitzpatrick's second-favorite target, while Higbee has filled in admirably for Everett. Smith benefits from the placement of Delanie Walker (ankle) on Injured Reserve. All could start at TE for you in a pinch and be solid streaming options (along with the better ones mentioned above) if Hooper and Engram remain out.
Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. For individual tight end analysis, click here.
Week 14 PPR Rankings: TEs
7 Darren Waller, OAK vs. TEN
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
George Kittle, SF @ NO
2
Zach Ertz, PHI vs. NYG
3
Jack Doyle, IND @ TB
4
Hunter Henry, LAC @ JAX
5
Austin Hooper, ATL vs. CAR
6
Travis Kelce, KC @ NE
7
Darren Waller, OAK vs. TEN
8
Vance McDonald, PIT @ ARZ
9
Mark Andrews, BAL @ BUF
10
Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs. MIA
11
Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. NYG
12
Jonnu Smith, TEN @ OAK
13
Jacob Hollister, SEA @ LAR
14
Greg Olsen, CAR @ ATL
15
Jared Cook, NO vs. SF
16
Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs. DET
17
Mike Gesicki, MIA @ NYJ
18
Tyler Higbee, LAR vs. SEA
19
David Njoku, CLE vs. CIN
20
Jason Witten, DAL @ CHI
21
Jimmy Graham, GB vs. WAS
22
Noah Fant, DEN @ HOU
23
Benjamin Watson, NE vs. KC
24
O.J. Howard, TB vs. IND
25
Dawson Knox, BUF vs. BAL
26
Tyler Eifert, CIN @ CLE
27
Darren Fells, HOU vs. DEN
28
Kaden Smith, NYG @ PHI
29
Cameron Brate, TB vs. IND
30
Jaeden Graham, ATL vs. CAR
31
T.J. Hockenson, DET @ MIN
32
Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs. DET
33
Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS @ GB