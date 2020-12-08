Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire: It's desperation time

The Week 14 waiver wire is for the desperate.

This one goes out to the people who are really hurting with the fantasy playoffs arriving. If your team is reeling from the loss of Frank Gore or you’re looking for someone to replace the plodding production of Benny Snell Jr., I do not envy you. You have a predicament on your hands, but the suggestions below will help you set the best lineup possible.

I’m not guaranteeing that any of these guys will vault you to glory, but they should help.

With that, Here are the best players available in 50 percent or more of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

RB J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team (48% rostered on Yahoo)

Antonio Gibson exited Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early after suffering a toe injury. Gibson’s absence opened up a lot of the short passing-game work for McKissic and that’ll continue if Gibson can’t suit up for Week 14. Against Pittsburgh, McKissic caught all 10 of his targets for 70 receiving yards while he also handled five carries for eight yards. Next week is a difficult matchup as the Football Team plays the 49ers, who are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to RBs this season. Regardless, Alex Smith’s affinity to checking the ball down should keep McKissic active and make him a low-end RB2 in half-point PPR and full-point PPR leagues.

RB Peyton Barber, Washington Football Team (1% rostered on Yahoo)

Barber replaced a lot of the rushing work that was vacated by Gibson’s absence on Monday. Against the Steelers, Barber handled 14 carries for a measly 23 rushing yards but he did score a touchdown. Reaching the end-zone will be the only way Barber returns any sort of fantasy relevance, as he is averaging a putried 2.7 yards-per-carry this season. Against a tough Niners run defense, Barber is a touchdown dependent RB3.

RB Ty Johnson, New York Jets (2% rostered on Yahoo)

I’m done trying to figure out the Jets. After calling a cover zero blitz on the last play of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, burying Johnson, who looked great on Sunday, behind Frank Gore for three quarters of the season doesn’t surprise me. Gore left the game early after suffering a concussion, and Johnson rushed 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 13 yards. If Gore can’t play, Johnson will likely draw the start and he gets a matchup against the Seahawks, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs. He’ll be a high-end RB3.

Former Terp Ty Johnson (@T_Johns6) rushes for his first career NFL touchdown: pic.twitter.com/bwNhcVK4AX — Matt Levine (@MattLevine__) December 6, 2020

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (45% rostered on Yahoo)

The bad news is Hilton hasn’t done much against any team not named the Houston Texans. The good news is that Hilton gets to play the Texans again in Week 15. In Week 13, Hilton had his best game of the season, securing eight of his 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. In his career, Hilton has always played well against Houston, averaging 96.9 receiving yards per-game while catching 11 touchdowns in 17 contests, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that he went off this week. The intrigue surrounding Hilton is he’s now topped 80 receiving yards two weeks in a row and gets a pair of plus matchups in the Raiders and Texans in Week 14 and 15. If you are needy for a WR3, Hilton should be viewed as a risky play.

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (21% rostered on Yahoo)

Patrick has turned into the clear No. 1 wide receiver on the Broncos this season. Since Week 9, Patrick has been WR23 in fantasy football and he leads his team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He’s really taken on the ‘X’ role in this offense which was occupied by Courtland Sutton last year and this season before his injury. In Week 14, Patrick gets the Panthers, who are tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points-per-game to wide receivers since Week 7. He’ll be a high-end WR3 play in this matchup.

Since Week 9, Tim Patrick:



Is WR23 in fantasy football (including the Kendall Hinton game)

Leads the Broncos in receptions, receiving yards and TDs

Has as many 40+ yard receptions as Tyreek Hill

Has more receiving touchdowns than Allen Robinson, DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/8nfdKbxMon — Steven Psihogios (@StevenPsihogios) December 8, 2020

WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans (27% rostered on Yahoo)

In Houston’s first game since Will Fuller’s suspension, Coutee emerged as Houston’s No. 1 wide receiver, snagging eight of his nine targets for 141 receiving yards. The Texans simply don’t have many other options in the passing game, so it’s highly likely Coutee will stay heavily involved. He did a lot of his damage over the middle of the field, as five of his targets came between the numbers, according to Pro Football Focus. Entering a Week 14 date against the Chicago Bears, Coutee will find himself in the low-end WR2, high-end WR3 conversation.

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants (27% rostered on Yahoo)

If you have lost all faith in Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray and are looking for a pivot, Jones could be a sensible option. If he suits up and plays this week, Jones has a really good matchup upcoming against the Cardinals. Since Week 7, the Cardinals have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points-per-game to quarterbacks. The exciting part for Jones’ fantasy prospects, however, is that the Cardinals have surrendered the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks during that stretch, conceding 246 yards to the position. Jones will be a fine QB2 if active.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (3% rostered on Yahoo)

The Eagles have finally made the change from Carson Wentz to Hurts, and if you play in superflex or two-QB leagues, Hurts is worth adding. He played alright in his first real taste of NFL action in Week 13, completing five of 12 passes for 109 passing yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception. In addition to his work through the air, Hurts also rushed five times for 29 yards. With a full week to prepare, I’m very interested to see how he comes out against a Saints defense that has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing passers this season.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (40% rostered on Yahoo)

It seems pretty obvious that Alex Smith favours making the high percentage throw over taking a shot deep down the field which bodes well for Thomas. Thomas, who seemed to always be open on Monday, caught all nine of his targets for 98 receiving yards and a touchdown. Since Smith took over under centre for the Football Team in Week 9, Thomas is TE7 in fantasy football and someone worth starting in Week 14 against the 49ers, despite the fact that San Francisco has allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.

WR Denzel Mims, New York Jets (11% rostered on Yahoo)

I’m coming back to Mims for Week 14 because the matchup is simply too good to pass up. Mims gets a date with a Seahawks defense which still leads the NFL in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, despite actually playing better these past two weeks. Mims is a big, physical receiver that also possesses excellent speed, running an impressive 4.38-second 40-yard dash. Against the Raiders in Week 13, he only saw three targets, but he was still able to crack seven fantasy points thanks to a two-point conversion. In the most hopeless of lineups, he can pass as a flex play. In most formats, he remains a bench stash.

DST Stream of the Week: San Francisco 49ers (49% rostered on Yahoo)

The 49ers are just under the 50 percent threshold, and that has a lot to do with their Week 14 matchup. This upcoming week, San Francisco hosts (in Arizona) the Washington Football Team. Although the Football Team pulled off an upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, I’m not completely sold on their offense, especially if Antonio Gibson doesn’t suit up this week. This season, Washington has averaged the seventh-fewest offensive yards-per-game and it’s been the 12th-best matchup for opposing fantasy defenses. The Niners are a middle-of-the-road defensive unit, having scored the 15th-most fantasy points at the position.

