Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire: It's desperation time

Steven Psihogios
·7 min read

The Week 14 waiver wire is for the desperate.

This one goes out to the people who are really hurting with the fantasy playoffs arriving. If your team is reeling from the loss of Frank Gore or you’re looking for someone to replace the plodding production of Benny Snell Jr., I do not envy you. You have a predicament on your hands, but the suggestions below will help you set the best lineup possible.

I’m not guaranteeing that any of these guys will vault you to glory, but they should help.

With that, Here are the best players available in 50 percent or more of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

RB J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team (48% rostered on Yahoo)

Antonio Gibson exited Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early after suffering a toe injury. Gibson’s absence opened up a lot of the short passing-game work for McKissic and that’ll continue if Gibson can’t suit up for Week 14. Against Pittsburgh, McKissic caught all 10 of his targets for 70 receiving yards while he also handled five carries for eight yards. Next week is a difficult matchup as the Football Team plays the 49ers, who are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to RBs this season. Regardless, Alex Smith’s affinity to checking the ball down should keep McKissic active and make him a low-end RB2 in half-point PPR and full-point PPR leagues.

RB Peyton Barber, Washington Football Team (1% rostered on Yahoo)

Barber replaced a lot of the rushing work that was vacated by Gibson’s absence on Monday. Against the Steelers, Barber handled 14 carries for a measly 23 rushing yards but he did score a touchdown. Reaching the end-zone will be the only way Barber returns any sort of fantasy relevance, as he is averaging a putried 2.7 yards-per-carry this season. Against a tough Niners run defense, Barber is a touchdown dependent RB3.

RB Ty Johnson, New York Jets (2% rostered on Yahoo)

I’m done trying to figure out the Jets. After calling a cover zero blitz on the last play of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, burying Johnson, who looked great on Sunday, behind Frank Gore for three quarters of the season doesn’t surprise me. Gore left the game early after suffering a concussion, and Johnson rushed 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 13 yards. If Gore can’t play, Johnson will likely draw the start and he gets a matchup against the Seahawks, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs. He’ll be a high-end RB3.

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (45% rostered on Yahoo)

The bad news is Hilton hasn’t done much against any team not named the Houston Texans. The good news is that Hilton gets to play the Texans again in Week 15. In Week 13, Hilton had his best game of the season, securing eight of his 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. In his career, Hilton has always played well against Houston, averaging 96.9 receiving yards per-game while catching 11 touchdowns in 17 contests, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that he went off this week. The intrigue surrounding Hilton is he’s now topped 80 receiving yards two weeks in a row and gets a pair of plus matchups in the Raiders and Texans in Week 14 and 15. If you are needy for a WR3, Hilton should be viewed as a risky play.

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (21% rostered on Yahoo)

Patrick has turned into the clear No. 1 wide receiver on the Broncos this season. Since Week 9, Patrick has been WR23 in fantasy football and he leads his team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He’s really taken on the ‘X’ role in this offense which was occupied by Courtland Sutton last year and this season before his injury. In Week 14, Patrick gets the Panthers, who are tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points-per-game to wide receivers since Week 7. He’ll be a high-end WR3 play in this matchup.

WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans (27% rostered on Yahoo)

In Houston’s first game since Will Fuller’s suspension, Coutee emerged as Houston’s No. 1 wide receiver, snagging eight of his nine targets for 141 receiving yards. The Texans simply don’t have many other options in the passing game, so it’s highly likely Coutee will stay heavily involved. He did a lot of his damage over the middle of the field, as five of his targets came between the numbers, according to Pro Football Focus. Entering a Week 14 date against the Chicago Bears, Coutee will find himself in the low-end WR2, high-end WR3 conversation.

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants (27% rostered on Yahoo)

If you have lost all faith in Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray and are looking for a pivot, Jones could be a sensible option. If he suits up and plays this week, Jones has a really good matchup upcoming against the Cardinals. Since Week 7, the Cardinals have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points-per-game to quarterbacks. The exciting part for Jones’ fantasy prospects, however, is that the Cardinals have surrendered the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks during that stretch, conceding 246 yards to the position. Jones will be a fine QB2 if active.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (3% rostered on Yahoo)

The Eagles have finally made the change from Carson Wentz to Hurts, and if you play in superflex or two-QB leagues, Hurts is worth adding. He played alright in his first real taste of NFL action in Week 13, completing five of 12 passes for 109 passing yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception. In addition to his work through the air, Hurts also rushed five times for 29 yards. With a full week to prepare, I’m very interested to see how he comes out against a Saints defense that has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing passers this season.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (40% rostered on Yahoo)

It seems pretty obvious that Alex Smith favours making the high percentage throw over taking a shot deep down the field which bodes well for Thomas. Thomas, who seemed to always be open on Monday, caught all nine of his targets for 98 receiving yards and a touchdown. Since Smith took over under centre for the Football Team in Week 9, Thomas is TE7 in fantasy football and someone worth starting in Week 14 against the 49ers, despite the fact that San Francisco has allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.

WR Denzel Mims, New York Jets (11% rostered on Yahoo)

I’m coming back to Mims for Week 14 because the matchup is simply too good to pass up. Mims gets a date with a Seahawks defense which still leads the NFL in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, despite actually playing better these past two weeks. Mims is a big, physical receiver that also possesses excellent speed, running an impressive 4.38-second 40-yard dash. Against the Raiders in Week 13, he only saw three targets, but he was still able to crack seven fantasy points thanks to a two-point conversion. In the most hopeless of lineups, he can pass as a flex play. In most formats, he remains a bench stash.

DST Stream of the Week: San Francisco 49ers (49% rostered on Yahoo)

The 49ers are just under the 50 percent threshold, and that has a lot to do with their Week 14 matchup. This upcoming week, San Francisco hosts (in Arizona) the Washington Football Team. Although the Football Team pulled off an upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, I’m not completely sold on their offense, especially if Antonio Gibson doesn’t suit up this week. This season, Washington has averaged the seventh-fewest offensive yards-per-game and it’s been the 12th-best matchup for opposing fantasy defenses. The Niners are a middle-of-the-road defensive unit, having scored the 15th-most fantasy points at the position.

More Fantasy coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada

Latest Stories

  • Alphonso Davies' accomplishments are second to none, but Lou Marsh outcome a win-win for Canadians

    In a year full of deserving candidates, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies was the best Canadian athlete in 2020.

  • Don Cherry lambastes 'left media' after NHL anthem singer's firing

    Don Cherry unsurprisingly has some theories as to why the Canucks fired anthem singer Mark Donnelly after he booked a gig at an anti-mask rally.

  • Alphonso Davies, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif split Lou Marsh win as top Canadian athlete

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

  • Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State stay in the top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings

    There were no changes to the top of the rankings for the second consecutive week.

  • Mike Tomlin takes hard line with receivers after 1st Steelers loss: 'Catch the ball ... or get replaced'

    Mike Tomlin had a stern message on Tuesday. Do your job. Or lose it.

  • What makes an NBA team watchable? It's a little complicated

    There are several factors that make you want to tune in to watch a team, although some are easier to measure than others.

  • Olympic skater facing felony charge in Florida after allegedly sending lewd photos to 13-year-old

    French figure skater Morgan Cipres allegedly sent a 13-year-old American girl two photos of his penis via Instagram.

  • Report: Penguins accused of covering up coach's alleged sexual assault

    A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.

  • Canada's junior hockey team cuts players, while opponents deal with COVID-19 virus

    Canada's junior hockey team was minus a few players following a two-week quarantine. Five players were released Tuesday before Canada could get back on the ice to prepare for the upcoming world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. Defencemen Matthew Robertson, Mason Millman and Daemon Hunt and forwards Ridly Greig and Xavier Simoneau were "unfit to continue to play based on return-to-play protocols," according to Hockey Canada senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond. "This is not a hockey decision," Salmond said on a conference call. "This is a health decision based on return-to-play protocols. They were unable to continue with camp today. Feel horribly for those kids." Canada's selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., halted Nov. 26 after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The nine international teams, scheduled to arrive in Edmonton by charter flight Sunday, are dealing with coaches and players testing positive for the novel coronavirus. International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel announced Tuesday that he too has tested positive, while saying the Dec. 25 to Jan. 5  tournament will go ahead. "Preparations will continue within the IIHF for the upcoming 2021 IIHF world junior championship," Fasel said in a statement. Any player, coach or support staff who tested positive for the virus after Nov. 29 is ineligible to enter Edmonton's "bubble." Participating countries must conduct their training camps in isolation this week. All personnel will be tested three times over seven days. Another five-day quarantine with daily testing awaits upon arrival in Edmonton. Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23. An eight-team minimum is required for the tournament to go ahead, Salmond said. Canada's first opponent, Germany, will be without forwards Lukas Reichel and Nino Kinder. Their federation said Tuesday in a social media post the players contracted the virus. Swedish coach Tomas Monten, assistant coach Anders Lundberg and a video coach have also tested positive. Four Swedish players have been removed from that country's roster in the last four days: William Eklund, Karl Henriksson, William Wallinder and Albin Grewe. "This is obviously worrying and a difficult situation where our ultimate responsibility is the safety of players and leaders," Swedish federation secretary-general Johan Stark said in a statement on the organization's website. "This is a serious situation from a safety perspective and we must follow this hour by hour. We also have a close dialogue with the International Ice Hockey Federation to describe our situation and review our alternatives." Canada's deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo reiterated the tournament's safety rules to prevent the spread of infection appear solid because they're modelled on this year's NHL "bubble" in Edmonton. No personnel within the NHL's hub tested positive over seven weeks of playoffs, according to the league. "But there's also the situation epidemiologically, what's happening both in Canada, the U.S. and in other countries, so that's something we're keeping an eye on," Njoo said.  Canada's 25-player roster will be announced following intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday. "We're just trying to follow the protocols and make sure we're tight with those things to give us the best chance possible to make sure that we're able to compete in the world juniors," defenceman Bowen Byram said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misidentified Swedish coaches Tomas Monten and Anders Lundberg as players and had the incorrect arrival date for the other teams.

  • CL game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism

    PARIS — The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was postponed until Wednesday when players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term when identifying a Black assistant coach. Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying Coltescu had used a racial term to describe Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off. Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu. The score was 0-0 when the incident took place about 14 minutes into the match. UEFA said the match would resume on Wednesday evening with new officials. “Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has — after discussion with both clubs — decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials,” UEFA said late Tuesday. “A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately,” it added. Television footage captured the exchange between the fourth official and the referee, with Coltescu telling Hategan that Webo should be reprimanded for his behaviour on the sidelines: “Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there,” Coltescu allegedly said, in Romanian, about Webo. Webo was enraged and was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu. Webo, who was visibly distressed, then added: “He can’t say negro, he can’t say negro.” At this point, Ba could be heard also questioning what Coltescu had said. “Why is the fourth official saying ‘negro?’” Ba said twice. Moments later, Ba then came off the bench and stood in front of Coltescu and said: "Why when you mention a black guy, you have to say ‘This black guy?’” During the interruption, Basaksehir posted a message on Twitter against a UEFA backdrop with the message “NO TO RACISM.” PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was on the field during the game, also posted that message on his Twitter account. Mbappe expressed his support for Webo on Twitter. “SAY NO TO RACISM,” he wrote. “WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU.” Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played 81 times for England, said it was crucial that UEFA now responds strongly. “We’re at a disturbing tipping point, not a week goes by without an incident involving race,” he told broadcaster BT Sport. “The players walking off is a step in the right direction, but it can’t just be left to them.” Piara Powar, executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network — which helps UEFA investigate cases — told The Associated Press there was no excuse for Coltescu's language. “Unintentional racism is still racism," Powar said in a text message to The AP. "If officials cannot set the standards by their own behaviour, they cannot be relied on to deal with racism on the pitch or in the stands." Like Ferdinand, he also thinks more has to be done by those running the game. “The walk off by both Basaksehir and PSG together lays down a marker in Europe," Powar said. "Many players are fed up with half measures to tackle racism, and are more prepared than ever before to exercise their right to stop a match.” The 38-year-old Webo is a former Cameroon striker who made more than 50 appearances for his country's national team. He played for Basaksehir from 2011-13. Seven years ago, Hategan was in charge of a match between CSKA Moscow and Manchester City when City's Black players were racially abused. City captain Yaya Toure directed referee Hategan toward fans making monkey noises at the English club’s Black players. Michel Platini, UEFA's president at the time, requested an internal inquiry involving the referee to examine why guidelines were not followed to respond to discrimination incidents during matches. UEFA, meanwhile, designated Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to take charge on Wednesday along with different assistant referees and a new fourth official. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Losing a must-win game to a fantasy team with only 4 players

    Andy Behrens outlines a not-so-hypothetical scenario that also happens to be one of the worst ways to lose a playoff-clenching week.

  • Giants sign Joe Webb, Niko Lalos, waive Trent Harris

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed the versatile free agent Joe Webb and promoted defensive end Niko Lalos from their practice squad to their active roster.The Giants also announced on Tuesday they waived linebacker Trent Harris and terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.Webb is listed as a quarterback, but has also caught passes, run the ball and returned kickoffs. The 34-year-old has played in 102 regular-season games with Minnesota, Carolina, Buffalo and Houston. His most recent action was at the end of the 2018 season with the Texans.Lalos, a rookie free agent from Dartmouth, played in the past two games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. He intercepted a pass in the first game against Cincinnati and recovered a fumble this past weekend against Seattle.Harris joined the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 14 and was signed to the active roster three days later. He played in four games with two starts and had five tackles and a half-sack. Harris was inactive for the past two games.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: PSG-Basaksehir to complete Champions League game

    A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:GROUP HParis Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir will return to the Parc des Princes to complete a game that was postponed on Tuesday after the players walked off the field when a match official was accused of using insulting language about a Black coach. The game will resume with a new set of match officials, with the score at 0-0 and 14 minutes having elapsed. That was when the game was stopped because fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania was alleged to have used a racial term when identifying Basaksehir's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, who is Black. The players left the field and didn't return. PSG's players know they have already qualified for the knockout stage as a result of Manchester United's loss to Leipzig. That left United tied for points with PSG, regardless of its result against Basaksehir, but in third place behind the French team because of an inferior head-to-head record.GROUP AAtlético Madrid visits Salzburg needing at least a draw to advance to the knockout stage for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. Atlético coach Diego Simeone will be able to count on Luis Suárez, who made his return from a positive COVID-19 test in a Spanish league match last weekend. Striker Diego Costa remains sidelined because of a blood clot. Defending champion Bayern Munich, which has already secured first place, hosts already eliminated Lokomotiv Moscow in the other group match.GROUP BReal Madrid needs a win when it hosts group leader Borussia Mönchengladbach to guarantee a place in the knockout stage for a 24th straight season. A draw will be enough for Zinedine Zidane's team if Shakhtar Donetsk loses at Inter Milan. The draw would also secure Mönchengladbach its first appearance in the knockout phase in the Champions League era. Only victory will be enough for Inter, while draws in both matches will allow Mönchengladbach and Shakhtar to advance.GROUP CWith Manchester City and Porto assured of advancing, the only thing still at stake is which of Marseille and Olympiakos finishes third and takes a spot in the Europa League. The teams are both on three points, with Olympiakos ahead on a superior head-to-head record. Olympiakos rounds off group play at home to Porto, while Marseille travels to Man City, which will advance as group winner.GROUP DAtalanta needs to just avoid defeat against Ajax in Amsterdam to qualify for the round of 16 for the second successive year. It was a surprise quarterfinalist last campaign in its first appearance in the competition. However, it has struggled for goals of late and has scored just four in its past six matches. Its league game at the weekend was postponed because of a flooded field at Udinese. Ajax could take second spot with a win. Atalanta rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Ajax in Bergamo. Liverpool is already through as group winner and visits Danish club Midtjylland.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • No. 5 Kansas survives after No. 8 Creighton misses crucial free throw in final seconds

    Kansas escaped with a 73-72 win over Creighton Tuesday afternoon.

  • Black Players for Change group wins MLS Humanitarian award

    Black Players for Change, a group formed by Major League Soccer players to confront racial injustice, has earned the league's Humanitarian of the Year award.The group, which came together following the death of George Floyd, set out to create positive change within MLS and in local communities. Among its accomplishments was an extensive get-out-the-vote effort and the construction of a mini-pitch for underserved youth in New Jersey.Black Players for Change involves 170 players and league staff.“We’ve had some successes, we’re still fighting some battles, and we’ll continue to fight those battles,” said Toronto defender Justin Morrow, the group's founder. “We’re making sure that we will not go away and this organization will be here for future generations.”Black Players for Change has three goals: to give black players a voice in the league; to encourage black representation in the players’ association and higher levels of MLS; and to help local communities.Portland’s Jeremy Ebobisse, Chicago’s CJ Sapong, Nashville’s Jalil Anibaba and Philadelphia's Ray Gaddis are among the players involved. In recognition of the group's efforts, MLS WORKS will donate $5,000 to the organization.In his State of the League address Tuesday, Commissioner Don Garber recalled how the group came together at the start of the MLS is Back tournament. Many players stood silent for several minutes, some with fists raised, reflecting the span of time that a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd's neck.“That, I think, was one of the special moments in the history of our league. It was incredibly moving for all of us," Garber said. “Earlier today we announced that the Black Players for Change were the recipients of the Humanitarians of the Year award. It’s a really well-deserved recognition for their collective efforts to bring awareness to racial and social justice issues, both in our league and our sport and throughout our society.”The group partnered with the LeBron James-led non-profit More Than A Vote to encourage communities of colour to vote, while also encouraging fellow players to register. That effort was wildly successful, with 95% per cent registration among the league's eligible players.Black Players for Change also dedicated it’s first mini-pitch in Newark. In a partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the group plans to install 12 mini-pitches in Black communities across the country to encourage kids to play soccer."I think what we all definitely feel is a sense of confidence, hope and pride in the fact that we’ve been able to kind of establish a road to a better tomorrow," Anibaba said. “And that’s not just based on hope, it’s based on real things. That’s based on real relationships that we’ve been able to forge with the league, with the commissioner, with obviously ourselves as the BPC, the board, the Black player pool and the entire player pool."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAnne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Ronaldo tops Messi with 2 goals in Juve's 3-0 win at Barca

    BARCELONA, Spain — Not once, but twice Cristiano Ronaldo leapt, twisted, and landed with both arms thrust downward as if he were driving a flag into conquered terrain at the Camp Nou.Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation.No team that had come to play at Messi's Barcelona had left with a victory in over seven years in the Champions League.The commanding win in the last game of the group phase let Juventus clinch first place in Group G on a better head-to-head record with Barcelona after both finished level on 15 points. Both teams had already comfortably qualified for the next stage prior to the match.With Ronaldo 35 and Messi 33 years old, both stars played like this could be the last time they face off in their illustrious rivalry that enthralled Spain for nearly a decade before Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Serie A in 2018.“It was a great team effort,” Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said. “When you take the pitch with this will to sacrifice for each other, for the good of the team, and you have a finisher like Cristiano up front, everything becomes possible.”Ronaldo converted spot kicks for the 13th-minute opener and a third goal early in the second half after U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie had doubled the advantage in the 20th.Messi and Ronaldo briefly embraced with one arm behind each other’s back and exchanged a few words before kickoff at stadium that remains empty because of coronavirus restrictions.While Ronaldo benefited from errors by Barcelona’s defence, Messi was left to carry the workload for the frustrated hosts. The Argentina forward was unable to beat Gianluigi Buffon on his five shots on target.“We started poorly, with fear and without any sense of aggression. It was like we didn’t want to lose the match instead of wanting to win it,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said. “We lost the match in the first half hour.”In the team's first group game in October, Messi scored in a 2-0 win in Turin with Ronaldo unable to play after he tested positive for COVID-19.Including matches with Ronaldo at Manchester United and two friendlies between Argentina and Portugal, Messi and Ronaldo have now faced off 36 times. Messi has won 16 times and Ronaldo 11 with nine encounters ending in draw. Messi has scored 22 goals and Ronaldo 21 in those games.Ronaldo struck first from the penalty spot following a shoulder-to-shoulder collision with defender Ronald Araújo in the area. He coolly drilled his penalty down the centre while Marc-Andre ter Stegen dived to his left.A second goal came when Barcelona’s two central defenders completely lost concentration in the heart of the box.McKennie played the ball wide to Juan Cuadrado and floated unbothered to the penalty spot. The American was unmarked by either Aráujo or Clement Lenglet to volley home a cross from Cuadrado.Messi tried to rally Barcelona, but another defensive blunder sent Ronaldo back to the penalty spot in the 52nd after a video review alerted the referee that Lenglet had used his hand to swat a ball. Ronaldo’s 14th career goal at Camp Nou put Juventus into first place.“We committed mistakes that just can’t happen” Ter Stegen said about his team’s defence, which was missing injured leader Gerard Pique.“There are two things, the individual mistakes and the way we are defending. When we let our focus slip, we concede goals. We have to be stronger, do our homework and continue to work hard.”Messi exchanged his shirt with Buffon after the final whistle. Ronaldo had already been substituted in the final minutes and congratulated by Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.Barcelona’s record of 38 home games without a loss in Europe’s top-tier tournament began in September 2013.The loss adds to a growing list of disappointing results for a team that, thanks to Messi, had dominated European football for a decade — until a steady decline that hit rock bottom in an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals last season. Since Koeman arrived to rebuild the team, it has struggled above all in the Spanish league, where its haul of 14 points from 10 rounds is its lowest since La Liga adopted three points for a win in 1995-96.It also does nothing to give any hope to Barcelona’s fans that Messi has changed his mind about leaving his club of 20 years next summer when his contract expires.___This story has been corrected to show Juventus won the group because of its better head-to-head record against Barcelona, not because of goal difference.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAssociated Press, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 14 Best Bets

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 14 of the NFL season.

  • AP source: NHL players balk at changing CBA, league moves on

    NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year's Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer., said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because talks between union and the league are private. The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress. “We are certainly continuing to work through all the issues we would need to resolve to start a season,” Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly said. The league and union agreed to a CBA over the summer that included a 10% salary deferral for the 2021 season and a cap on money left in escrow. That agreement remains in place moving forward, though Commissioner Gary Bettman last week warned that the long-established 50-50 split of hockey-related revenue could mean players paying owners back in the future. Players, however, did not want to renegotiate a deal that’s only a few months old. The league is planning to play between 50 and 60 games in the regular season before beginning the playoffs. While a one-time all-Canadian division is expected to solve the problem of cross-border travel, it’s still not immediately clear how the 24 U.S.-based teams will be aligned or how many of the 31 will be able to play in their own arenas. Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said on the Fox Business Network on Monday he expects his team and others to be in their own buildings, though likely without fans. The league’s Board of Governors must approve any plan, including realignment. ___ AP Hockey Writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno contributed. The Associated Press

  • Miami DB Al Blades Jr. out for rest of the season with myocarditis

    Al Blades Jr. was diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart condition associated with the coronavirus.

  • Boise State coach told school admins to leave the Mountain West after football season was postponed

    Bryan Harsin was upset in September as the conference had indefinitely postponed its football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.