Week 14 Fantasy Bad Beats: Defeat stolen from the clutches of victory

If the continuation of your fantasy playoff hopes rested with some Monday Night Football assets, then you were probably walking on glass the entire game. In fact, the matchup was 3-0 all the way until the fourth quarter.

Imagine having Kirk Cousins in your lineup. Imagine that, even though Cousins was having a crappy game, you were still set to win.

Now imagine all that changing in the blink of an eye.

On this edition of Bad Beats, Andy Behrens details the terrible defeat suffered by a player who had Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen last night. His opponent had Stefon Diggs and the Seahawks defense. Truly an anxiety-filled matchup, to say the least.

Yet, this player was still set to win the matchup by a mere .48 points. And then the strip-sack-touchdown happened.

Our Dishonorable Mention of the week also comes from the Monday night matchup, courtesy of Dalvin Cook’s meaningless touchdown catch. Well, meaningless for reality — it was definitely meaningful in fantasy!

Tell us about your tales of woe each week by sending a video talking about your bad beat or share a screenshot of your scoreboard at #FFLBadBeats.