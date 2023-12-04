Week 13 Wrap: Deebo Samuel's fantasy football eruption fuels 49ers' thrashing of Eagles

The Eagles dominated the first quarter, gaining more first downs (seven) than the 49ers ran plays (six). San Francisco’s minus-six yards in the first were the fewest in any quarter under the Kyle Shanahan era. But Philadelphia led just 6-0 after entering with an NFL-high 12 straight red-zone drives finishing in touchdowns, and things quickly changed.

The 49ers outgained the Eagles 173-21 yards in the second quarter and would finish recording six straight touchdown drives during the huge win that keeps the NFC’s top seed (and the NFC East) alive.

Deebo Samuel exploded for three touchdowns and was fantasy’s top scorer Sunday on just seven touches (not counting kickoff returns). He ran in a score and caught two more, including one in which he broke multiple tackles during a play he had a 0.1% chance of scoring. Samuel is a bigger injury risk than most given his physical style of play, but he looks like a top-15 fantasy WR while seeing more opportunities now healthy.

Christian McCaffrey just missed being a top-five fantasy RB this week despite not seeing a touch in the first quarter and facing an Eagles defense that entered allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. CMC got 5.5 YPC, scored his NFL-high 17th touchdown and became the first 49ers player to run for 1,000 yards in a season since 2014.

Brock Purdy was fantastic, getting 11.4 YPA and throwing four touchdowns. He finished as fantasy’s top-scoring QB on Sunday and with an EPA/play in the 98th percentile. Any questions about Purdy performing on the road were put to rest, and he might be the new MVP favorite.

Jalen Hurts dealt with a lot of pressure and got no help from his running game but still produced a strong fantasy line. He held onto the ball too long at times, and San Francisco’s defense had a strong plan to stop him running. Hurts was evaluated for a concussion but returned and peppered both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith with targets.

Brown versus Charvarius Ward was a fun battle, while Smith benefitted as usual without Dallas Goedert; Smith caught a late TD and made a terrific play picking up a first down during an earlier third-and-long.

Philadelphia entered as the first 10-1 team to be an underdog at home in the Super Bowl era and 5-0 when trailing at halftime (the rest of the league is 36-131). In fairness to the Eagles, their defense was on the field for an NFL season-high 95 plays last week.

Dre Greenlaw and the Eagles’ Head of Security were thrown out midway through the third quarter, which wasn’t exactly an even swap.

The 49ers are +85 in four games since their bye.