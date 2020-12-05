Week 13 Injury Wrap: Dolphins welcome back Myles Gaskin
The fantasy playoffs are just a week away and there’s plenty of news on the NFL front. Let’s take a good look around.
• The Dolphins have cluster injuries at running back, but Myles Gaskin (knee) was activated Saturday. He’s a reasonable fantasy play, as the Dolphins are 11-point favorites over Cincinnati. Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) is expected to be active and context clues point to him getting the start, though the team isn’t expected to make a call until Sunday. It’s worth noting that DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki have done better with Ryan Fitzpatrick.
• Josh Jacobs (ankle) didn’t practice all week and won’t play at the Jets, setting up Devontae Booker as obvious fill-in value. The Raiders aren’t sure if they’ll have Nelson Agholor (ankle), after he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.
• Ben Roethlisberger (knee) has missed some practice time and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Washington. The Steelers have been mum on James Conner (COVID-19/reserve list), perhaps setting up another Benny Snell game.
• Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) didn’t practice Thursday or Friday, though he still might play Sunday night against Denver. The Kansas City running game has been ordinary most of the year, no matter the options.
• Alvin Kamara (foot) was back at full practice Friday after going easy the two previous days. He’ll play against the Falcons.
• The Falcons gave limited work to Todd Gurley (knee) and Julio Jones (hamstring) this week, though it seems like they’ll play against the Saints. Confirm before kickoff.
• D.J. Chark (ribs) is returning for the Jaguars at Minnesota, but it’s not clear if Chris Conley (hip) will go. QB Mike Glennon picks up his second straight start.
• D’Andre Swift (illness) was downgraded to doubtful, setting up Adrian Peterson to carry the load against Chicago. The Lions also won’t have top receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), who’s been out since Week 8.
• Kalen Ballage (ankle) was back at practice Friday, not that you can use him now that Austin Ekeler has returned.
• David Johnson (concussion) looks ready to go for the Texans, pushing Duke Johnson to a secondary role. Keke Coutee might be in for more work now that Will Fuller (suspension) is done for the year. Other possible snap-grabbers include TE Jordan Akins and rookie WR Isaiah Coulter, a fifth-round pick from Rhode Island.
• The Patriots routinely list several players on the injury report. We fully expect Cam Newton (abdomen) and Nick Folk (back) to play at the Chargers.
• The Ravens have activated Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins off the COVID-19/reserve list, setting them up to play Tuesday against Dallas. It’s not clear yet if Lamar Jackson will be able to play, but Robert Griffin III (thigh) went on injured reserve. Trace McSorley is the next man up. Mark Andrews (COVID-19/reserve list) also missed last week’s game, and his status isn’t clear yet.
• Pete Carroll says the Seahawks will have both Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (toe) against the Giants. Seattle has shifted back to a balanced offense in recent weeks, perhaps overreacting to a brief slump from Russell Wilson.
• A.J. Brown (hip) returned to work Friday and is good to go against Cleveland. Jonnu Smith (knee) was ruled out Friday, setting up Anthony Firkser as a possible fill-in. Firkser has been added aggressively over the past 24 hours, but is still available in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues.
• The Broncos list Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Philip Lindsay (knee) as questionable for the Sunday night game at Kansas City. Jeudy seems like the safer bet. Denver will also get Drew Lock back at quarterback, a welcome item after last week’s nightmare against New Orleans.
• Larry Fitzgerald (COVID-19/reserve list) hasn’t practiced this week, so don’t count on him against San Francisco.
• The Bears list Allen Robinson (knee) and Darnell Mooney (knee) as questionable, but it doesn’t seem like either will miss Sunday’s home game against scuffling Detroit.
• Zach Ertz (ankle) was activated off injured reserve and might play at Green Bay, though I would not start him proactively in fantasy lineups. Head coach Doug Pederson concedes the Eagles “have to be smart” with how they use Ertz. Dallas Goedert has been the offenses’s best player in recent weeks.
• Devonta Freeman hasn’t played in several weeks due to ankle and hamstring issues, and now he’s been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. The Giants have been doing just fine with Wayne Gallman, who has a touchdown in five straight weeks. Colt McCoy is expected to start at Seattle; Daniel Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.
• Alexander Mattison (appendectomy) won’t be available against the Jaguars. Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah are the backups to Dalvin Cook. Irv Smith (groin) is out for another week, setting up Kyle Rudolph as a reasonable tight end start.