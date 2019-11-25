Week 13 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings
Week 13 presents a very intriguing thought experiment in our PPR RB rankings. There are a number of workhorse, early-down running backs with tough matchups that could turn them into fantasy busts. And there are a handful of running backs who've emerged (or re-emerged) as solid pass-catching backs who gain value in PPR leagues. It's definitely difficult to make a start/sit choice between a guy you know will get 15-plus touches and another guy who you're hoping catches four or five passes.
Two of the most obvious bad matchup workhorses are Houston's Carlos Hyde (vs. Patriots) and Baltimore's Mark Ingram (vs. 49ers). Those are the type of matchups that could still see each running back touch the ball 15-20 times. But if each touch is only for 2.5 yards on average, what good does that do you, especially if they're held out of the end zone?
On the flip side, there are the usual suspects like James White and Austin Ekeler, along with the recently emerged Kareem Hunt and even Nyheim Hines, who's seen more value in Indy with the absence of Marlon Mack (hand). You can see where we rank them in relation below, but this is a weird floor-ceiling proposition that's hard to wrap your head around.
In general, these decisions are made easier if you consider a particular game flow. The Texans could easily fall behind early against New England, which would mean Hyde's usage declines early. But Baltimore might stay in the game or even lead, making Ingram useful deeper into the contest. With the pass-catchers, it obviously works in a reverse manner. If Hunt and the Browns jump on Pittsburgh early, his involvement might be less, while if the Colts fall behind to the red-hot Ryan Tannehill and the Titans, Hines could see more usage.
A few of the pass-catchers might be better plays than a younger workhorse like Bo Scarbrough (vs. Bears), too. And while we have them right in the same area as Tevin Coleman, Ronald Jones and Derrius Guice, only a few spots separate them for a reason. If you think you have those games figured out and know which pass-catching backs will be needed most, you could certainly justify playing White, Hunt or Ekeler, especially, over some of those early-down backs.
Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week. For individual RB analysis, click here.
Week 13 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs
1
Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. WAS
2
Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. GB
3
Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA
4
Josh Jacobs, OAK @ KC
5
Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ CIN
6
Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL
7
Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND
8
Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT
9
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. BUF
10
Aaron Jones, GB @ NYG
11
Todd Gurley, LAR @ ARZ
12
James Conner, PIT vs. CLE
13
Melvin Gordon, LAC @ DEN
14
Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. LAC
15
Damien Williams, KC vs. OAK
16
David Montgomery, CHI @ DET
17
Devin Singletary, BUF @ DAL
18
Jordan Howard, PHI @ MIA
19
Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. TB
20
Joe Mixon, CIN vs. NYJ
21
Jonathan Williams, IND vs. TEN
22
Chris Carson, SEA vs. MIN
23
Derrius Guice, WAS @ CAR
24
Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA
25
Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. LAR
26
Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN
27
Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT
28
James White, NE @ HOU
29
Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG
30
Tevin Coleman, SF @ BAL
31
Ronald Jones, TB @ JAX
32
Bo Scarbrough, DET vs. CHI
33
Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET
34
Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. MIN
35
Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. NE
36
Sony Michel, NE @ HOU
37
Mark Ingram, BAL vs. SF
38
Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs. CLE
39
David Johnson, ARZ vs. LAR
40
Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR
41
Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL
42
Matt Breida, SF @ BAL
43
Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. PHI
44
Nyheim Hines, IND vs. TEN
45
Brian Hill, ATL vs. NO
46
Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. NE
47
Peyton Barber, TB @ JAX
48
Royce Freeman, DEN vs. LAC
49
Darrel Williams, KC vs. OAK
50
Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA
51
LeSean McCoy, KC vs. OAK
52
Qadree Ollison, ATL vs. NO
53
Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. CLE
54
Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL
55
Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ JAX
56
Bilal Powell, NYJ @ CIN
57
Alexander Mattison, MIN @ SEA
58
J.D. McKissic, DET vs. CHI
59
Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU
60
Tony Pollard, DAL vs. BUF
61
Dion Lewis, TEN @ IND
62
Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. NYJ
63
Gus Edwards, BAL vs. SF
64
Malcolm Brown, LAR @ ARZ
65
Ty Johnson, DET vs. CHI
66
Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. GB