Week 13 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

Week 13 presents a very intriguing thought experiment in our PPR RB rankings. There are a number of workhorse, early-down running backs with tough matchups that could turn them into fantasy busts. And there are a handful of running backs who've emerged (or re-emerged) as solid pass-catching backs who gain value in PPR leagues. It's definitely difficult to make a start/sit choice between a guy you know will get 15-plus touches and another guy who you're hoping catches four or five passes.

Two of the most obvious bad matchup workhorses are Houston's Carlos Hyde (vs. Patriots) and Baltimore's Mark Ingram (vs. 49ers). Those are the type of matchups that could still see each running back touch the ball 15-20 times. But if each touch is only for 2.5 yards on average, what good does that do you, especially if they're held out of the end zone?

On the flip side, there are the usual suspects like James White and Austin Ekeler, along with the recently emerged Kareem Hunt and even Nyheim Hines, who's seen more value in Indy with the absence of Marlon Mack (hand). You can see where we rank them in relation below, but this is a weird floor-ceiling proposition that's hard to wrap your head around.

In general, these decisions are made easier if you consider a particular game flow. The Texans could easily fall behind early against New England, which would mean Hyde's usage declines early. But Baltimore might stay in the game or even lead, making Ingram useful deeper into the contest. With the pass-catchers, it obviously works in a reverse manner. If Hunt and the Browns jump on Pittsburgh early, his involvement might be less, while if the Colts fall behind to the red-hot Ryan Tannehill and the Titans, Hines could see more usage.

A few of the pass-catchers might be better plays than a younger workhorse like Bo Scarbrough (vs. Bears), too. And while we have them right in the same area as Tevin Coleman, Ronald Jones and Derrius Guice, only a few spots separate them for a reason. If you think you have those games figured out and know which pass-catching backs will be needed most, you could certainly justify playing White, Hunt or Ekeler, especially, over some of those early-down backs.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week. For individual RB analysis, click here.

Week 13 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. WAS

2

Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. GB

3

Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SEA

4

Josh Jacobs, OAK @ KC

5

Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ CIN

6

Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL

7

Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND

8

Nick Chubb, CLE @ PIT

9

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. BUF

10

Aaron Jones, GB @ NYG

11

Todd Gurley, LAR @ ARZ

12

James Conner, PIT vs. CLE

13

Melvin Gordon, LAC @ DEN

14

Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. LAC

15

Damien Williams, KC vs. OAK

16

David Montgomery, CHI @ DET

17

Devin Singletary, BUF @ DAL

18

Jordan Howard, PHI @ MIA

19

Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. TB

20

Joe Mixon, CIN vs. NYJ

21

Jonathan Williams, IND vs. TEN

22

Chris Carson, SEA vs. MIN

23

Derrius Guice, WAS @ CAR

24

Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA

25

Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. LAR

26

Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN

27

Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT

28

James White, NE @ HOU

29

Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG

30

Tevin Coleman, SF @ BAL

31

Ronald Jones, TB @ JAX

32

Bo Scarbrough, DET vs. CHI

33

Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET

34

Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. MIN

35

Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. NE

36

Sony Michel, NE @ HOU

37

Mark Ingram, BAL vs. SF

38

Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs. CLE

39

David Johnson, ARZ vs. LAR

40

Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR

41

Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL

42

Matt Breida, SF @ BAL

43

Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. PHI

44

Nyheim Hines, IND vs. TEN

45

Brian Hill, ATL vs. NO

46

Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. NE

47

Peyton Barber, TB @ JAX

48

Royce Freeman, DEN vs. LAC

49

Darrel Williams, KC vs. OAK

50

Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA

51

LeSean McCoy, KC vs. OAK

52

Qadree Ollison, ATL vs. NO

53

Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. CLE

54

Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL

55

Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ JAX

56

Bilal Powell, NYJ @ CIN

57

Alexander Mattison, MIN @ SEA

58

J.D. McKissic, DET vs. CHI

59

Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU

60

Tony Pollard, DAL vs. BUF

61

Dion Lewis, TEN @ IND

62

Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. NYJ

63

Gus Edwards, BAL vs. SF

64

Malcolm Brown, LAR @ ARZ

65

Ty Johnson, DET vs. CHI

66

Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. GB

