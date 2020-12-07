Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Seahawks

New York Giants stun Seattle Seahawks, 17-12

Colt McCoy managed just 105 passing yards (4.8 YPA), yet the Giants won as double-digit underdogs in Seattle anyway, as an inspired defensive effort suddenly has the G-Men as favorites to win their division despite starting the season 1-7 and losing Saquon Barkley (and Daniel Jones) … Chris Carson bounced back from multiple drops with a late 28-yard TD catch that saved his fantasy day, as Russell Wilson has four TD passes over the last four games after tossing 28 over the first eight contests … Wayne Gallman ran for a career-high 135 yards but failed to score for the first time in six games, losing two touchdowns to Alfred Morris, because why not?

Highlight of the game

Oh, he is definitely back!



Chris Carson hauls in this 28-yard TD pass from Russ 💥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/aJKlJsuI2z — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) December 6, 2020

