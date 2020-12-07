Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Eagles @ Packers

Green Bay Packers beat Philadelphia Eagles, 30-16

Aaron Rodgers has been the NFC’s MVP this season, while Davante Adams’ usage around the goal line feels almost unfair. Adams tied Green Bay’s franchise-record with a TD catch in his seventh straight game, and he’ll have a strong argument to be the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts next year … Carson Wentz was sacked 3+ times for the third-most games in a row (10) in NFL history before mercifully being replaced by Jalen Hurts. The rookie has a ton of fantasy upside given his rushing ability, but Hurts would face arguably the NFL’s best defense in the Saints should he get the start in Week 14 … Marcedes Lewis made a 30+ yard catch in real-life slow motion, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a brutal 70+ yard drop that produced an ugly look from Rodgers … Aaron Jones helped fantasy managers a whole lot with a late 77-yard touchdown run, while Jalen Reagor scored on a long punt return ... The Eagles’ early field goal to put them up 3-0 gave the team their first lead in four games.

Highlight of the game

Aaron Jones went BEAST MODE on this run 😱



77-yard TD.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tDnmDyCaw9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2020

