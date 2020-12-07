Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chargers @ Patriots

New England Patriots silence Los Angeles Chargers, 45-0

This 45-0 game was a Pick ‘Em, as the large gap in coaching and special teams was even greater than expected. Bill Belichick defenses continue to dominate young quarterbacks … The Patriots won on the road by 45 points with Cam Newton throwing for 69 yards and Gunner Olszewski leading the team with 38 receiving yards (Gunner also added a long punt return for a score). Newton has recorded 10+ rushing touchdowns three times during his career now, and it was comical to see Jarrett Stidham throwing a touchdown late in the fourth quarter while up 38-0, albeit not as laughable as LAC’s coaching.

Highlight of the game

Gunner returns it 70 yards for the #GoPats score!



📺: #NEvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/UrMVyyAVEy — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020

