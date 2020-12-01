Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Who should you start at the flex spot?

David Montgomery had a huge Week 12. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Rejoice: David Montgomery did something in Week 12!

Aside from two games this season, Montgomery has been barely serviceable as an RB2/3 in fantasy football, but maybe something clicked in Week 12 (aside from facing Green Bay’s horrid run defense). He’ll get a chance to do well again against Detroit’s terrible run D in Week 13.

You might not like it, but Montgomery is an every-week starter (if the matchup is right), but not every fantasy lineup decision, is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

