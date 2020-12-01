Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Kyler Murray vs. Jared Goff highlights matchups to prep for

Who will have the bigger game when Jared Goff and Kyler Murray square off? (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

NFC West matchups are usually must-see TV, whether they bring offensive fireworks or defensive slugfests.

We’ll get one of those in Week 13 when the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams.

The game will feature two talented quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Jared Goff, who are both coming off games where they struggled.

Can they get back on track to put on a show in this all-important showdown?

Welcome to Week 13!

Other intriguing matchups on tap: Who will win when Deshaun Watson and the Texans take on Philip Rivers and the Colts? Will Taysom Hill deliver a big outing against the Falcons again? Who’s “3” will fall when the 8-3 Browns take on the 8-3 Titans?

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for those Week 13 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

