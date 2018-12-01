Week 13 Fantasy Football Hub: One-stop shop for rankings, sleepers and more

Week 13 of the Fantasy Football season is here, and while the game itself is an absolute blast, it can be tough to keep track of all the information at your fingertips. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop of all things fantasy, you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve rounded up all our advice, predictions, and more to help you get ready. All that content, all in one place — just as awesome as Russell Wilson’s incredible touchdown throw on fourth down to David Moore.

Looking for position-by-position rankings? We’ve got that. Trying to find that sleeper who will catch your opponent by surprise? We’ve got that, too. And if you want to catch the latest Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast, make sure to subscribe.

Don’t miss the last word in fantasy on Sunday mornings, with “Fantasy Football Live” kicking off at 11:30 a.m. ET. Our expert crew will dish out last-minute advice and react to breaking news to help you set your lineup.

We’ll keep adding to this hub right up until Sunday morning to get you the latest news and analysis.

So, without further ado, onto Week 13!

Positional Analysis

-Rankings: Overall | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

–Fantasy RBs: Who has the best schedule going forward?

–UDFAs: How are these little-known RBs making such big impacts?

–Handcuff Season: Fantasy backups who could make a difference

–IDP Picks: Defensive players set to shine

Lineup Tips

–Sit/Start: Fantasy advice for every game

–Viewer’s Guide: Seven things that will help you win the week

–Booms, Busts, and Breakouts: Week 13 Predictions

–Sleepers: Don’t pass up these great matchups

–Injury Wrap: Shakeup with the Chiefs

–Deep Sleepers: Overlooked options with upside

–Busts: Who’s gonna blow it in Week 13?

–Daily Fantasy: Our experts reveal their optimal lineups

–Pickups: Dealing with hurt/suspended RBs

…And a little more from Week 12

–Bad Beats: You broke so many hearts, Derrick Henry