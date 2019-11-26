Week 13 Fantasy FLEX rankings

Week 13 is the final week before the fantasy playoffs in most leagues, so it's even more important than usual to nail your start 'em, sit 'em decisions for your final FLEX spot in your starting lineup. You wouldn't want a bust to be the reason you miss out on the fantasy postseason, so we're back with our top-120 FLEX rankings for Week 13.

A lot of weeks, we talk about the guys way at the bottom of these rankings, but maybe the end of bye weeks mean that the teams still in the hunt have some more reliable options from which to choose. Hopefully your decision this week is between Jamison Crowder and Miles Sanders and not between Nelson Agholor and Adrian Peterson -- but we still have the answers to both of those below.

There are also two days to be concerned with your FLEX choices this week, both Thanksgiving and Sunday. All 32 teams worth of players are here, so you can check here Thursday morning and again Sunday morning to make all the tough decisions.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: FLEX

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers vs. Redskins

2

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints @ Falcons

3

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants vs. Packers

4

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings @ Seahawks

5

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders @ Chiefs

6

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans @ Colts

7

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets @ Bengals

8

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints @ Falcons

9

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons vs. Saints

10

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns @ Steelers

11

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys vs. Bills

12

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs vs. Raiders

13

DJ Chark, WR, Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

14

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers @ Giants

15

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers @ Broncos

16

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams @ Cardinals

17

Davante Adams, WR, Packers @ Giants

18

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks vs. Vikings

19

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams @ Cardinals

20

D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers vs. Redskins

21

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots @ Texans

22

Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles @ Dolphins

23

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts vs. Titans

24

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers @ Jaguars

25

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs vs. Raiders

26

Tyrell Williams, WR, Raiders @ Chiefs

27

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings @ Seahawks

28

George Kittle, TE, 49ers @ Ravens

29

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers @ Jaguars

30

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos vs. Chargers

31

David Montgomery, RB, Bears @ Lions

32

Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs vs. Raiders

33

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals vs. Jets

34

Allen Robinson, WR, Bears @ Lions

35

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills @ Cowboys

36

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

37

Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins @ Panthers

38

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins vs. Eagles

39

DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks vs. Vikings

40

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns @ Steelers

41

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos vs. Chargers

42

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns @ Steelers

43

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers @ Broncos

44

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles @ Dolphins

45

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks vs. Vikings

46

Jonathan Williams, RB, Colts vs. Titans

47

Benny Snell Jr., RB, Steelers vs. Browns

48

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons vs. Saints

49

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans vs. Patriots

50

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders @ Chiefs

51

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals vs. Jets

52

John Brown, WR, Bills @ Cowboys

53

Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins @ Panthers

54

Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers @ Ravens

55

Bo Scarbrough, RB, Lions vs. Bears

56

Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions vs. Bears

57

Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles @ Dolphins

58

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys vs. Bills

59

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers @ Jaguars

60

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets @ Bengals

61

Gerald Everett, TE, Rams @ Cardinals

62

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles @ Dolphins

63

Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals vs. Rams

64

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

65

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens vs. 49ers

66

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers @ Broncos

67

Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns @ Steelers

68

Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers vs. Redskins

69

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams @ Cardinals

70

Carlos Hyde, RB, Texans vs. Patriots

71

James White, RB, Patriots @ Texans

72

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots @ Texans

73

Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers @ Broncos

74

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Patriots @ Texans

75

Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs vs. Raiders

76

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers @ Ravens

77

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers vs. Browns

78

Golden Tate, WR, Giants vs. Packers

79

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens vs. 49ers

80

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 49ers @ Ravens

81

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals vs. Rams

82

Robert Woods, WR, Rams @ Cardinals

83

Will Fuller V, WR, Texans vs. Patriots

84

Marvin Jones, WR, Lions vs. Bears

85

Mark Ingram, RB, Patriots @ Texans

86

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers @ Giants

87

Russell Gage, WR, Falcons vs. Saints

88

Chris Conley, WR, Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

89

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys vs. Bills

90

James Washington, WR, Steelers vs. Browns

91

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks vs. Vikings

92

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers @ Broncos

93

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seahawks vs. Vikings

94

Anthony Miller, WR, Bears @ Lions

95

Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers @ Giants

96

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals vs. Rams

97

Cole Beasley, WR, Bills @ Cowboys

98

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals vs. Rams

99

Jared Cook, TE, Saints @ Falcons

100

Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles @ Dolphins

101

Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots @ Texans

102

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants vs. Packers

103

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans @ Colts

104

Randall Cobb, WR, Cowboys vs. Bills

105

Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs vs. Raiders

106

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets @ Bengals

107

Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins @ Panthers

108

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers vs. Redskins

109

Darius Slayton, WR, Giants vs. Packers

110

Kelvin Harmon, WR, Redskins @ Panthers

111

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Saints @ Falcons

112

Zay Jones, WR, Raiders @ Chiefs

113

Josh Gordon, WR, Seahawks vs. Vikings

114

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears @ Lions

115

Ryan Griffin, TE, Jets @ Bengals

116

Latavius Murray, RB, Saints @ Falcons

117

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers @ Ravens

118

Demaryius Thomas, WR, Jets @ Bengals

119

Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints @ Falcons

120

Brian Hill, RB, Falcons vs. Saints

