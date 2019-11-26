Week 13 Fantasy FLEX rankings
Week 13 is the final week before the fantasy playoffs in most leagues, so it's even more important than usual to nail your start 'em, sit 'em decisions for your final FLEX spot in your starting lineup. You wouldn't want a bust to be the reason you miss out on the fantasy postseason, so we're back with our top-120 FLEX rankings for Week 13.
A lot of weeks, we talk about the guys way at the bottom of these rankings, but maybe the end of bye weeks mean that the teams still in the hunt have some more reliable options from which to choose. Hopefully your decision this week is between Jamison Crowder and Miles Sanders and not between Nelson Agholor and Adrian Peterson -- but we still have the answers to both of those below.
WEEK 13 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
There are also two days to be concerned with your FLEX choices this week, both Thanksgiving and Sunday. All 32 teams worth of players are here, so you can check here Thursday morning and again Sunday morning to make all the tough decisions.
WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end
If you have any specific Thanksgiving morning or Sunday morning questions, be sure to hit us up on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.
WEEK 13 DFS LINEUPS:
FD Cash | FD GPP | DK Cash | Y! Cash | Y! GPP
Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: FLEX
7 Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets @ Bengals
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers vs. Redskins
2
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints @ Falcons
3
Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants vs. Packers
4
Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings @ Seahawks
5
Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders @ Chiefs
6
Derrick Henry, RB, Titans @ Colts
7
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets @ Bengals
8
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints @ Falcons
9
Julio Jones, WR, Falcons vs. Saints
10
Nick Chubb, RB, Browns @ Steelers
11
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys vs. Bills
12
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs vs. Raiders
13
DJ Chark, WR, Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
14
Aaron Jones, RB, Packers @ Giants
15
Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers @ Broncos
16
Todd Gurley, RB, Rams @ Cardinals
17
Davante Adams, WR, Packers @ Giants
18
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks vs. Vikings
19
Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams @ Cardinals
20
D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers vs. Redskins
21
Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots @ Texans
22
Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles @ Dolphins
23
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts vs. Titans
24
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers @ Jaguars
25
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs vs. Raiders
26
Tyrell Williams, WR, Raiders @ Chiefs
27
Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings @ Seahawks
28
George Kittle, TE, 49ers @ Ravens
29
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers @ Jaguars
30
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos vs. Chargers
31
David Montgomery, RB, Bears @ Lions
32
Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs vs. Raiders
33
Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals vs. Jets
34
Allen Robinson, WR, Bears @ Lions
35
Devin Singletary, RB, Bills @ Cowboys
36
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
37
Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins @ Panthers
38
DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins vs. Eagles
39
DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks vs. Vikings
40
Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns @ Steelers
41
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos vs. Chargers
42
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns @ Steelers
43
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers @ Broncos
44
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles @ Dolphins
45
Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks vs. Vikings
46
Jonathan Williams, RB, Colts vs. Titans
47
Benny Snell Jr., RB, Steelers vs. Browns
48
Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons vs. Saints
49
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans vs. Patriots
50
Darren Waller, TE, Raiders @ Chiefs
51
Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals vs. Jets
52
John Brown, WR, Bills @ Cowboys
53
Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins @ Panthers
54
Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers @ Ravens
55
Bo Scarbrough, RB, Lions vs. Bears
56
Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions vs. Bears
57
Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles @ Dolphins
58
Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys vs. Bills
59
Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers @ Jaguars
60
Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets @ Bengals
61
Gerald Everett, TE, Rams @ Cardinals
62
Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles @ Dolphins
63
Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals vs. Rams
64
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
65
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens vs. 49ers
66
Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers @ Broncos
67
Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns @ Steelers
68
Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers vs. Redskins
69
Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams @ Cardinals
70
Carlos Hyde, RB, Texans vs. Patriots
71
James White, RB, Patriots @ Texans
72
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots @ Texans
73
Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers @ Broncos
74
Mohamed Sanu, WR, Patriots @ Texans
75
Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs vs. Raiders
76
Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers @ Ravens
77
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers vs. Browns
78
Golden Tate, WR, Giants vs. Packers
79
Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens vs. 49ers
80
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 49ers @ Ravens
81
Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals vs. Rams
82
Robert Woods, WR, Rams @ Cardinals
83
Will Fuller V, WR, Texans vs. Patriots
84
Marvin Jones, WR, Lions vs. Bears
85
Mark Ingram, RB, Patriots @ Texans
86
Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers @ Giants
87
Russell Gage, WR, Falcons vs. Saints
88
Chris Conley, WR, Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
89
Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys vs. Bills
90
James Washington, WR, Steelers vs. Browns
91
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks vs. Vikings
92
Mike Williams, WR, Chargers @ Broncos
93
Jacob Hollister, TE, Seahawks vs. Vikings
94
Anthony Miller, WR, Bears @ Lions
95
Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers @ Giants
96
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals vs. Rams
97
Cole Beasley, WR, Bills @ Cowboys
98
David Johnson, RB, Cardinals vs. Rams
99
Jared Cook, TE, Saints @ Falcons
100
Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles @ Dolphins
101
Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots @ Texans
102
Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants vs. Packers
103
A.J. Brown, WR, Titans @ Colts
104
Randall Cobb, WR, Cowboys vs. Bills
105
Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs vs. Raiders
106
Robby Anderson, WR, Jets @ Bengals
107
Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins @ Panthers
108
Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers vs. Redskins
109
Darius Slayton, WR, Giants vs. Packers
110
Kelvin Harmon, WR, Redskins @ Panthers
111
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Saints @ Falcons
112
Zay Jones, WR, Raiders @ Chiefs
113
Josh Gordon, WR, Seahawks vs. Vikings
114
Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears @ Lions
115
Ryan Griffin, TE, Jets @ Bengals
116
Latavius Murray, RB, Saints @ Falcons
117
Matt Breida, RB, 49ers @ Ravens
118
Demaryius Thomas, WR, Jets @ Bengals
119
Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints @ Falcons
120
Brian Hill, RB, Falcons vs. Saints