Week 12 Injury Wrap: Patriot games, Niner news

The Patriots might be looking for N'Keal Harry in Week 12. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The season moves along, the games get more important. Here’s your Week 12 status check.

• The Patriots are scrambling for receivers, with Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) expected to sit against Dallas. Rookies N’Keal Harry and Jacob Meyers make sense for those needing a Hail Mary. Tom Brady (elbow) was listed on the injury report — along with a cast of thousands — but he’s fully expected to start. Same for Julian Edelman (shoulder).

• Although the Niners are banged up, they are optimistic about having George Kittle (ankle), Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) in the Sunday nighter against Green Bay. Matt Breida (ankle) isn’t expected to play, and Robbie Gould is too risky to gamble on.

• The Giants are getting Sterling Shepard back, but they’ll be without tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion).

• The Cowboys didn’t list Amari Cooper (knee) on the final injury report, so use him as usual, even against New England’s nasty secondary.

• Tyler Lockett (shin) is off the injury report, encouraging news after his scary moments at the end of Week 10.

• Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are both questionable for the Eagles. I’d look for healthier, more consistent options. Jordan Howard (shoulder) looks like a game-time decision.

• Although Phillip Lindsay has a sore foot and wrist, he’s not on the final injury report. He’ll get a healthy share of work at Buffalo.

• JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) won’t dress at Cincinnati, but Diontae Johnson (concussion) has been cleared. James Washington might be the receiver to pick here. James Conner (shoulder) is week-to-week, but Benny Snell is around to support Jaylen Samuels.

• Matthew Stafford (back) remains week-to-week. Jeff Driskel has been passable as the replacement.

• The Washington backfield has become crowded, with Chris Thompson (toe) likely to return. Derrius Guice ripped off a splashy touchdown last week. Adrian Peterson had a limited practice Friday after two missed days; he’s dealing with a toe injury.

• Devonta Freeman (foot) and Austin Hooper (knee) remain week-to-week. Brian Hill was a disappointment last week, but at least his projectable floor is sturdy.

• Brandin Cooks (concussion) has been practicing and seems likely to play Monday against Baltimore. Robert Woods (personal) also returned to practice, though it’s not clear yet if he’ll play.

• It’s hard to trust the flow of Tennessee targets, but if you need Corey Davis (hip), he’ll be out there. The Titans removed him from the final injury report. Delanie Walker (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

• Mitch Trubisky (hip) is cleared to start against the Giants, if you dare.

• Injury Optimism hasn’t paid off with A.J. Green (ankle) — he’s been ruled out for another week. Auden Tate (concussion) is questionable.