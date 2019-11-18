Week 12 Fantasy WR Rankings: Chris Godwin, Mike Evans both top-five receivers
Injuries have wreaked havoc on the wide receiver position over the past few weeks, with players starting and exiting in the first half becoming an increasingly common occurrence. Last week, it was JuJu Smith-Schuster, and in weeks prior, guys like Adam Thielen, DeSean Jackson, and Will Fuller have suffered that same fate. With four teams on bye (Cardinals, Chargers, Chiefs, Vikings), fantasy football owners will already be without some key pass-catchers, and these injuries don't help. Throw in a host of shaky QBs around the league, and you have a, well, shaky set of Week 12 fantasy WR rankings.
Obviously, there's nothing we can do about injured/idle receivers. If they're out, they're out, and that's honestly better than having them leave early. The bigger worry for fantasy owners is the start 'em, sit 'em calls they'll have to make on talented pass-catchers in favorable matchups with bad quarterbacks. Our rankings say play most of them, but obviously they're risky.
The best examples of these receivers are Kenny Golladay (@ Redskins), Terry McLaurin (vs. Lions), Allen Robinson (vs. Giants), and, assuming he plays, Smith-Schuster (@ Bengals). These players are simply too talented to sit in these matchups. We're even willing to trust guys like Courtland Sutton (@ Bills) D.J. Moore (@ Saints), and Golden Tate (@ Bears), who are in much tougher matchups with shaky QBs.
There really aren't many easy calls at receiver this week. Even guys like Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods (vs. Ravens) are question marks because the Rams suddenly run-heavy scheme. John Brown (vs. Bills) gets enough volume to produce in tough matchups, while Tyler Boyd (vs. Steelers) has disappointed but should see a lot of targets with Auden Tate (neck) likely out. Consider him a boom-or-bust WR3.
Finding legit sleepers is tough this week, as most of the prime matchups go to the aforementioned teams with questionable QB play. The Jets (vs. Raiders) are a good team to target, as both Demaryius Thomas and Robby Anderson could be available in your league. Taylor Gabriel (vs. Giants), Danny Amendola (@ Redskins), Hunter Renfrow (@ Jets), Russell Gage (vs. Buccaneers), and, depending on who else is active for the Colts, Marcus Johnson (@ Texans) also make for interesting dart throws.
Once you see that list, you'll probably decide to stick with your normal starters, regardless of their QB situation or matchup. That's fine -- we saw from DeVante Parker last week against Buffalo that wideouts can produce despite being blanketed by a top corner -- but there's risk involved either way.
Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
Julio Jones, ATL vs. TB
2
Michael Thomas, NO vs. CAR
3
Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL
4
Mike Evans, TB @ ATL
5
Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI
6
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. MIA
7
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs. IND
8
D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO
9
Tyrell Williams, OAK @ NYJ
10
DJ Chark, JAX @ TEN
11
Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. MIA
12
Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. BAL
13
Kenny Golladay, DET @ WAS
14
Davante Adams, GB @ SF
15
DK Metcalf, SEA @ PHI
16
Amari Cooper, DAL @ NE
17
Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. OAK
18
Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. DET
19
Allen Robinson, CHI vs. NYG
20
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ CIN
21
Julian Edelman, NE vs. DAL
22
Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. TB
23
Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF
24
DeVante Parker, MIA @ CLE
25
Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO
26
Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI
27
John Brown, BUF vs. DEN
28
Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs. GB
29
Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. SEA
30
Robert Woods, LAR vs. BAL
31
Marvin Jones, DET @ WAS
32
Will Fuller V, HOU vs. IND
33
Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU
34
Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. PIT
35
Deebo Samuel, SF vs. GB
36
Marquise Brown, BAL @ LAR
37
Michael Gallup, DAL @ NE
38
Mohamed Sanu, NE vs. DAL
39
Cole Beasley, BUF vs. DEN
40
Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. OAK
41
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. OAK
42
Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI
43
Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs. NYG
44
A.J. Brown, TEN vs. JAX
45
James Washington, PIT @ CIN
46
Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ NYJ
47
Russell Gage, ATL vs. TB
48
Danny Amendola, DET @ WAS
49
Alex Erickson, CIN vs. PIT
50
Dede Westbrook, JAX @ TEN
51
Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. CAR
52
Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. DAL
53
Josh Gordon, SEA @ PHI
54
Marcus Johnson, IND @ HOU
55
Chris Conley, JAX @ TEN
56
Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CIN
57
Randall Cobb, DAL @ NE
58
Nelson Agholor, PHI vs. SEA
59
Corey Davis, TEN vs. JAX
60
Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs. DET
61
Scotty Miller, TB @ ATL
62
Trey Quinn, WAS vs. DET
63
Zay Jones, OAK @ NYJ
64
Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. BAL
65
Allen Hurns, MIA @ CLE
66
Geronimo Allison, GB @ SF
67
Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. GB
68
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF
69
Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. CAR
70
Adam Humphries, TEN vs. JAX
71
Anthony Miller, CHI vs. NYG
72
Breshad Perriman, TB @ ATL
73
Willie Snead, BAL @ LAR
74
Marquise Goodwin, SF vs. GB
75
DaeSean Hamilton, DEN @ BUF
76
Dante Pettis, SF vs. GB
77
Tajae Sharpe, TEN vs. JAX