Week 12 Fantasy WR Rankings: Chris Godwin, Mike Evans both top-five receivers

Injuries have wreaked havoc on the wide receiver position over the past few weeks, with players starting and exiting in the first half becoming an increasingly common occurrence. Last week, it was JuJu Smith-Schuster, and in weeks prior, guys like Adam Thielen, DeSean Jackson, and Will Fuller have suffered that same fate. With four teams on bye (Cardinals, Chargers, Chiefs, Vikings), fantasy football owners will already be without some key pass-catchers, and these injuries don't help. Throw in a host of shaky QBs around the league, and you have a, well, shaky set of Week 12 fantasy WR rankings.

Obviously, there's nothing we can do about injured/idle receivers. If they're out, they're out, and that's honestly better than having them leave early. The bigger worry for fantasy owners is the start 'em, sit 'em calls they'll have to make on talented pass-catchers in favorable matchups with bad quarterbacks. Our rankings say play most of them, but obviously they're risky.

The best examples of these receivers are Kenny Golladay (@ Redskins), Terry McLaurin (vs. Lions), Allen Robinson (vs. Giants), and, assuming he plays, Smith-Schuster (@ Bengals). These players are simply too talented to sit in these matchups. We're even willing to trust guys like Courtland Sutton (@ Bills) D.J. Moore (@ Saints), and Golden Tate (@ Bears), who are in much tougher matchups with shaky QBs.

There really aren't many easy calls at receiver this week. Even guys like Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods (vs. Ravens) are question marks because the Rams suddenly run-heavy scheme. John Brown (vs. Bills) gets enough volume to produce in tough matchups, while Tyler Boyd (vs. Steelers) has disappointed but should see a lot of targets with Auden Tate (neck) likely out. Consider him a boom-or-bust WR3.

Finding legit sleepers is tough this week, as most of the prime matchups go to the aforementioned teams with questionable QB play. The Jets (vs. Raiders) are a good team to target, as both Demaryius Thomas and Robby Anderson could be available in your league. Taylor Gabriel (vs. Giants), Danny Amendola (@ Redskins), Hunter Renfrow (@ Jets), Russell Gage (vs. Buccaneers), and, depending on who else is active for the Colts, Marcus Johnson (@ Texans) also make for interesting dart throws.

Once you see that list, you'll probably decide to stick with your normal starters, regardless of their QB situation or matchup. That's fine -- we saw from DeVante Parker last week against Buffalo that wideouts can produce despite being blanketed by a top corner -- but there's risk involved either way.

Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.

Week 12 Fantasy WR Rankings

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Julio Jones, ATL vs. TB

2

Michael Thomas, NO vs. CAR

3

Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL

4

Mike Evans, TB @ ATL

5

Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI

6

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. MIA

7

DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs. IND

8

D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO

9

Tyrell Williams, OAK @ NYJ

10

DJ Chark, JAX @ TEN

11

Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. MIA

12

Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. BAL

13

Kenny Golladay, DET @ WAS

14

Davante Adams, GB @ SF

15

DK Metcalf, SEA @ PHI

16

Amari Cooper, DAL @ NE

17

Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. OAK

18

Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. DET

19

Allen Robinson, CHI vs. NYG

20

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ CIN

21

Julian Edelman, NE vs. DAL

22

Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. TB

23

Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF

24

DeVante Parker, MIA @ CLE

25

Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO

26

Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI

27

John Brown, BUF vs. DEN

28

Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs. GB

29

Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. SEA

30

Robert Woods, LAR vs. BAL

31

Marvin Jones, DET @ WAS

32

Will Fuller V, HOU vs. IND

33

Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU

34

Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. PIT

35

Deebo Samuel, SF vs. GB

36

Marquise Brown, BAL @ LAR

37

Michael Gallup, DAL @ NE

38

Mohamed Sanu, NE vs. DAL

39

Cole Beasley, BUF vs. DEN

40

Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. OAK

41

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. OAK

42

Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI

43

Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs. NYG

44

A.J. Brown, TEN vs. JAX

45

James Washington, PIT @ CIN

46

Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ NYJ

47

Russell Gage, ATL vs. TB

48

Danny Amendola, DET @ WAS

49

Alex Erickson, CIN vs. PIT

50

Dede Westbrook, JAX @ TEN

51

Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. CAR

52

Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. DAL

53

Josh Gordon, SEA @ PHI

54

Marcus Johnson, IND @ HOU

55

Chris Conley, JAX @ TEN

56

Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CIN

57

Randall Cobb, DAL @ NE

58

Nelson Agholor, PHI vs. SEA

59

Corey Davis, TEN vs. JAX

60

Kelvin Harmon, WAS vs. DET

61

Scotty Miller, TB @ ATL

62

Trey Quinn, WAS vs. DET

63

Zay Jones, OAK @ NYJ

64

Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. BAL

65

Allen Hurns, MIA @ CLE

66

Geronimo Allison, GB @ SF

67

Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. GB

68

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF

69

Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. CAR

70

Adam Humphries, TEN vs. JAX

71

Anthony Miller, CHI vs. NYG

72

Breshad Perriman, TB @ ATL

73

Willie Snead, BAL @ LAR

74

Marquise Goodwin, SF vs. GB

75

DaeSean Hamilton, DEN @ BUF

76

Dante Pettis, SF vs. GB

77

Tajae Sharpe, TEN vs. JAX

