Week 12 Fantasy TE Rankings: Ryan Griffin, Jacob Hollister among top sleepers

The most interesting storylines in our Week 12 fantasy TE rankings might involve players who could miss action this week. We know fantasy football owners will be without Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry due to Week 12 byes. We'll also be on George Kittle watch all week to see if he makes it back from his knee injury or lets Ross Dwelley keep balling out for San Francisco. Evan Engram, too, has a foot injury that could keep him out. If you're keeping score at home, that's four of the top-five or six TEs that might miss action this week (Oh yeah, and Austin Hooper is still out, too).

At a position that hasn't been regarded as deep all season, it will feel especially shallow in Week 12. All the better reason to invest heavily in Jacob Hollister on your waiver wire coming off his Week 11 bye after he had three scores in the two weeks prior to go with consistent targets.

WEEK 12 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | D/ST | Kicker



Scroll to continue with content Ad

We'd love to be able to recommend one of Hooper's replacements in Atlanta, either Jaeden Graham or Luke Stocker. With the Cardinals on bye this week, the Falcons' opponent, Tampa Bay, is the best defense to attack for fantasy TE purposes. But Graham and Stocker combined for three targets in Week 11 and just don't look featured enough to really want to use either of them. If you're really desperate, Graham seems the more talented receiver of the duo.

You can potentially take advantage of Ryan Griffin's recent production and relatively low ownership heading into a matchup with Oakland. The same is true for Tyler Eifert as the Bengals take on the Steelers. Sticking with the veterans theme, Pats' TE Benjamin Watson also has a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Cowboys in Week 12.

Story continues

WEEK 12 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

In addition to Henry and Kelce, fantasy owners will notably be without Irv Smith Jr. and Kyle Rudolph due to bye.

Note: These rankings will be updated throughout the week, so check back for the latest.

Week 12 Fantasy TE Rankings

8Ryan Griffin, NYJ vs. OAK. In three of the past four weeks, Griffin has been targeted at least four times. That culminated in five catches for 109 yards and a score in Week 11. With Oakland's third-worst defense against TEs coming to town, you can count on Griffin to put up solid numbers once again.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.