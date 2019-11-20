Week 12 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

Our Week 12 fantasy PPR RB rankings offer a perfect time to talk about Kareem Hunt. I saw lots of analysts last week speculating that he wouldn't even be valuable in PPR leagues, which seemed absurd after seven catches in his Browns debut. We liked his usage enough to recommend him as a standard league FLEX play, but we'll stick with the PPR goodness for now. After being targeted nine times two weeks ago, Hunt received eight targets and caught six in Week 11. That's despite the Browns being in full control for most of the game. They simply want to get Hunt involved, and after two straight double-digit fantasy point outings, we shouldn't have to convince you about Hunt any longer. He also gets to dominate Miami in Week 12, just a bonus.

Marlon Mack's injury has the potential to make two running backs usable in PPR leagues from Indy for Thursday Night Football. Jonathan Williams will be the favored waiver claim, and he did turn a screen pass into 31 yards in Week 11, but that was his only target. His teammate Nyheim Hines saw four targets and caught three after being targeted seven times the week before. Increased usage for Hines should be in the cards against Houston.

We also saw another back likely to be a popular pickup, Derrius Guice, catch a short pass and turn it into big yardage (45-yard TD). That was one of just two targets for Guice, though, so don't read too much into that for PPR purposes, although Guice should have no problem gaining yardage wherever he wants against Detroit in Week 12.

PPR fantasy owners will have to deal with a number of significant RB absences due to bye, including Dalvin Cook, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake. That means sleepers even further down these rankings could matter.

Kalen Ballage somehow managed 12 fantasy points in Week 11 due in part to his five catches despite gaining only 17 total yards, so he's an option. Since taking over for Mark Walton, Ballage has nine catches. Miles Sanders continues to see passing-game usage for Philly and has a higher workload if Jordan Howard (stinger) is out again. Jaylen Samuels should see an uptick in value, too, assuming James Conner (shoulder) misses Week 12. And if you need a really deep dive, Lions' RB J.D. McKissic has been targeted at least four times for three straight weeks.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week. For standard league, individual RB analysis, click here.

Week 12 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

10 Derrick Henry, TEN vs. JAX

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ NO

2

Alvin Kamara, NO vs. CAR

3

Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI

4

James Conner, PIT @ CIN

5

Nick Chubb, CLE vs. MIA

6

Josh Jacobs, OAK @ NYJ

7

Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. OAK

8

Leonard Fournette, JAX @ TEN

9

Todd Gurley, LAR vs. BAL

10

Derrick Henry, TEN vs. JAX

11

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ NE

12

Tevin Coleman, SF vs. GB

13

Devin Singletary, BUF vs. DEN

14

David Montgomery, CHI vs. NYG

15

Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI

16

Joe Mixon, CIN vs. PIT

17

Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ BUF

18

Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. MIA

19

Jonathan Williams, IND @ HOU

20

Aaron Jones, GB @ SF

21

James White, NE vs. DAL

22

Mark Ingram, BAL @ LAR

23

Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. IND

24

Derrius Guice, WAS vs. DET

25

Jordan Howard, PHI vs. SEA

26

Ronald Jones, TB @ ATL

27

Brian Hill, ATL vs. TB

28

Royce Freeman, DEN @ BUF

29

Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF

30

Miles Sanders, PHI vs. SEA

31

Sony Michel, NE vs. DAL

32

Kalen Ballage, MIA @ CLE

33

Bo Scarbrough, DET @ WAS

34

Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ CIN

35

Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. NYG

36

Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU

37

Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. IND

38

Raheem Mostert, SF vs. GB

39

Latavius Murray, NO vs. CAR

40

Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. DET

41

Peyton Barber, TB @ ATL

42

Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ ATL

43

J.D. McKissic, DET @ WAS

44

Frank Gore, BUF vs. DEN

45

Ty Johnson, DET @ WAS

46

Qadree Ollison, ATL vs. TB

47

Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. PIT

48

Rex Burkhead, NE vs. DAL

49

Gus Edwards, BAL @ LAR

50

Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PHI

51

Bilal Powell, NYJ vs. OAK

52

Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. BAL

53

Dion Lewis, TEN vs. JAX

54

Tony Pollard, DAL @ NE

55

Wayne Gallman, NYG @ CHI

