Fantasy Football Week 12: Wide Receiver rankings

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read

Now there's the Tee Higgins blowup game many in fantasy have been waiting for since he moved into a bigger spotlight within the Bengals' passing attack while Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was sidelined. Faced with a favorable matchup against a Steelers defense prone to giving up WR points, Higgins came out of his bye and turned in season-high marks of nine receptions and 148 yards on 13 targets (also a season-high), finishing as the overall WR4 without recording a touchdown. Sunday marked just the second time this season Higgins saw double-digit targets in a game, and boy did he make them count.

[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

The question now is, how much more production like that can be projected going forward? Chase, who has been out of action since Week 7, is set to return to Bengals practice this week. And while Chase is not yet guaranteed to play in Week 12 against the Titans, all indications are that things are trending positively for Cincinnati's star receiver as he's eased back into things.

Bengals WR Ja&#39;Marr Chase&#39;s (1) impending return will impact Tee Higgins&#39; ceiling in fantasy, but how much?
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's (1) impending return will impact Tee Higgins' ceiling in fantasy, but how much? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It's obviously a welcome return for the Bengals, who are looking to extend their win streak to three and track down the Ravens atop the AFC North. And you know Chase managers who've held out for his return are looking forward to plugging him back into lineups. Reminder: Last time we saw him, Chase was busy posting back-to-back weeks of overall WR1 finishes in fantasy (7 rec, 132 yds, 2 TDs; 8 rec, 130 yds, 2 TDs).

The Titans do present a WR-friendly matchup — their 33.6 points per game allowed to the position are the third-most in fantasy — so as of Tuesday, Higgins is No. 9 in our analysts' wide receiver rankings for this week. With his status unclear, ranks for Chase remain all over the place. Check back on these rankings throughout the week as we follow Chase's return and how that may impact Higgins' outlook in the short term.

Here's the wide receiver position — see where Higgins and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 12:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players

    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the most consistent players at their respective positions. The duo dominated again in Week 11. Let's recap the top-10 fantasy scorers.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12: FLEX rankings

    Check out how the FLEX options stack up in our Week 12 fantasy rankings.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings

    Check out our Week 12 fantasy football rankings for every position!

  • NFL Week 11 drip check: Micah Parsons is fearless; Tyrod Taylor gives masterclass in layering

    As the NFL's Week 11 was underway, world football's biggest tournament -- the 2022 World Cup -- kicked off.

  • Canada to sanction Belarus firms, more officials over Russia's war in Ukraine

    Canada said on Tuesday it will slap more sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's administration for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. The foreign ministry in Ottawa said it would sanction 22 more Belarusian officials as well as 16 Belarusian companies involved in military manufacturing, technology, engineering, banking and railway transportation. It said the officials included some who were "complicit in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment involved in the invasion of Ukraine."

  • NFL Week 11 coaching grades: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys get high marks while Broncos, Vikings fail

    How much of an influence did coaches have on the outcomes in Week 11? USA TODAY Sports examined the performances of NFL coaches.

  • Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Cowboys' Tony Pollard continues to be a dual threat

    Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce has looked great early, but Tony Pollard's rushing and receiving ability in Dallas has sent his fantasy value soaring.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 12: Veteran backs and young receivers among top adds

    The fantasy football playoffs are within sight. Andy Behrens is here to help you make a final push with his list of the top pickups for Week 12.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12: Quarterback rankings

    Check out how the quarterbacks stack up in our Week 12 fantasy rankings.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit