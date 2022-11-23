Fantasy Football Week 12: Running Back rankings

Kenneth Walker III and the Seahawks are back in action after a bye last week, and Walker fantasy managers have to be looking forward to plugging him back into their lineups considering the matchup that awaits Seattle in Week 12. Coming off a difficult game on the ground against the Buccaneers' stout defense — Walker averaged just 1.7 yards a carry on 10 attempts, though he did have a nice day as a pass catcher (6 rec, 55 yds) — the Seahawks look to bounce back against a Raiders unit that is one of fantasy's friendliest when it comes to points allowed to the running back position (24.0 pts/game, fourth-best matchup).

That has to be welcome news for those invested in Walker, whose streak of fives games with a touchdown came to a halt in Seattle's Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay in Germany. A silver lining of that performance was the aforementioned receiving effort, which came on eight targets (second on the team). His six receptions tied for the team lead with DK Metcalf, too.

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III appears primed to bounce back in fantasy football this week. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Those six catches matched Walker's total from the previous five games combined(!) and his eight targets were four more than his previous season-high in a game. So while his rushing output was down and he was kept out of the end zone, Walker did manage to extend his streak of double-digit half-PPR points to six games.

Walker is our analysts' No. 7 running back in their weekly positional rankings, checking in as high as No. 3 in the eyes of Dalton Del Don. Derrick Henry is our crew's near-unanimous No. 1 RB of the week going into the Titans' matchup against the Bengals as Henry goes for his fourth top-five positional finish in the past five weeks.

Here's the running back position — check out where Walker, Henry and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 12:

