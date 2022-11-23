Fantasy Football Week 12: Quarterback rankings

Here's a sentence I never thought I'd write: Fantasy managers missed Tua Tagovailoa in Week 11. Now, don't misunderstand me; that's not a knock on Tua or his career. It's just that this season in particular has been an amazing one for the young Dolphins quarterback — so much so that his presence in fantasy lineups has become a must, not just an option.

Let's look at Tua's tale of the tape through 11 weeks, shall we?

While Tagovailoa is just the 15th highest-scoring fantasy quarterback of the season, he's delivering on most all other fronts. He's scored 18 touchdowns and thrown just three interceptions. He's helped Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle become two of the best fantasy wideouts of the year. And with Tua guiding the Miami offense, the team's running backs — Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. — have also been able to be not only usable in fantasy but very good lineup options.

Tagovailoa is second in completion percentage (minimum 50 completions), third in yards per attempt, fifth in passing touchdowns and seventh in fantasy points per game.

He's been nothing short of excellent this season.

Tua Tagovailoa is back from bye to help deliver fantasy points in Week 12. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

And he'll have a great chance to help fantasy managers when they need it most, as many of us are saddling up for our big playoff push starting in Week 12. Tua and the Dolphins will take on the hapless Houston Texans, a team spiraling. And while most of us know the Texans are most susceptible on the ground, you can no doubt a rested Tua will be ready to test Houston's pass defenses with his elite weapons on the outside.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Tagovailoa and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 12:

