Fantasy Football Week 12: Quarterback rankings

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read

Here's a sentence I never thought I'd write: Fantasy managers missed Tua Tagovailoa in Week 11. Now, don't misunderstand me; that's not a knock on Tua or his career. It's just that this season in particular has been an amazing one for the young Dolphins quarterback — so much so that his presence in fantasy lineups has become a must, not just an option.

Let's look at Tua's tale of the tape through 11 weeks, shall we?

[Black Friday Sale: 50% off Yahoo Fantasy Plus to access premium tools]

While Tagovailoa is just the 15th highest-scoring fantasy quarterback of the season, he's delivering on most all other fronts. He's scored 18 touchdowns and thrown just three interceptions. He's helped Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle become two of the best fantasy wideouts of the year. And with Tua guiding the Miami offense, the team's running backs — Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. — have also been able to be not only usable in fantasy but very good lineup options.

[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Tagovailoa is second in completion percentage (minimum 50 completions), third in yards per attempt, fifth in passing touchdowns and seventh in fantasy points per game.

He's been nothing short of excellent this season.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins has been a great fantasy QB
Tua Tagovailoa is back from bye to help deliver fantasy points in Week 12. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

And he'll have a great chance to help fantasy managers when they need it most, as many of us are saddling up for our big playoff push starting in Week 12. Tua and the Dolphins will take on the hapless Houston Texans, a team spiraling. And while most of us know the Texans are most susceptible on the ground, you can no doubt a rested Tua will be ready to test Houston's pass defenses with his elite weapons on the outside.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Tagovailoa and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 12:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

Latest Stories

  • Kelly Ripa’s Go-To Cleanser Is Super Affordable—and It’s on Sale Now!

    This product goes easy on sensitive skin, and the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host swears by it.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12: Running Back rankings

    Check out how the running backs stack up in our Week 12 fantasy rankings.

  • Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Being Officially Divorced from Tom Vitale: 'Second Best Day of My Life'

    Valerie Bertinelli filed for divorce from Tom Vitale in May, six months after filing for legal separation; the exes were married for over 10 years

  • Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 12 news and sit-start advice

    Don't set your Week 12 lineup before watching “Fantasy Football Live” on Sunday, starting at noon ET. Let our experts be your guide as they cover the latest news and sit-start advice.

  • Giants' Jackson to miss Cowboys game with knee injury

    The New York Giants are going to be without top cornerback Adoree Jackson on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, and the list may be a lot longer before kickoff. Coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday said that Jackson will be sidelined for the first time this season with a knee injury that happened returning a punt against Detroit in Sunday's 31-18 loss. Six Giants were injured in the game and Daboll said there will be a lot of game-time decisions on who will be playing.

  • Amazon's Bestselling Electric Toothbrush Is On Sale For $24 Right Now

    Oral-B's bestselling electric toothbrush is on sale on Amazon for Black Friday at 60 percent off, making it a deal under $24. Shop the whitening brush today.

  • The Blue Jays and Cody Bellinger are a near-perfect match

    Cody Bellinger has not been at his best over the last few seasons, but Toronto could be the perfect destination to rediscover his MVP-level form.

  • World Cup 2022: Germany players cover mouths in protest of FIFA's 'OneLove' armband ban before Japan match

    "Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position," the team said in a statement.

  • Panthers QB Sam Darnold will start vs. Broncos instead of Baker Mayfield

    It appears Baker Mayfield has lost his starting job.

  • Chargers add Dicker to active roster, place Hopkins on IR

    The Los Angeles Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster on Tuesday and placed Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve. Dicker had been elevated from the practice squad to play the past three games for the Chargers. Dicker has made all seven field goal attempts and six extra points.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12: Wide Receiver rankings

    Check out how the wide receivers stack up in our Week 12 fantasy rankings.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12: FLEX rankings

    Check out how the FLEX options stack up in our Week 12 fantasy rankings.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12: Defense rankings

    Check out how the defenses stack up in our Week 12 fantasy rankings.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Gymnastics group calls for national judicial inquiry into sexual and physical abuse in the sport

    A group representing hundreds of gymnasts who have survived abuse at the hands of coaches and sports organizations is asking the federal government to launch a national judicial inquiry to uncover past mistreatment. In an appearance before the House of Commons Status of Women committee, Kim Shore — co-founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, a group dedicated to eliminating abuse in gymnastics — asked for a judicial inquiry into human rights violations against athletes of all ages. "Gymnastics is

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d